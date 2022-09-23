It was a big week in pop culture history. There was mountain of events to cover, and no time to leave our phones behind. Everything has felt chaotic lately — and yes, I’m blaming Mercury retrograde.

There was the dysfunctional Don’t Worry, Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival . The Queen passed away . The NFL returned. The Emmys happened.

Tom Brady and Gisele’s impending breakup. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s budding romance. There is a lot to cover in a short amount of time. But despite it all, New York Fashion Week still prevailed.

I mean, what a time to have social media. New York Fashion Week is the biggest event in fashion for America — and it was almost buried in Hollywood’s bad behavior.

What stood out the most was Vogue World, Anna Wintour’s Vogue event that anyone could attend…for the low price of $3,000 a ticket. Those lucky enough to attend saw the world’s hottest supermodels intermingled with A-listers like Kanye West and Lil Nas X.

Vogue World is the NYFW event that is every bit as over-the-top and extravagant as you would imagine. It had literally everything from your wildest dreams: stunt cyclists, dance teams, a college drill team, and around 200 models. To your right, there’s NBA player Russell Westbrook. To your left is Jared Leto. And in front of you, making it all happen: Anna Wintour.

It’s Anna Wintour’s next big impact on the fashion world. She granted the general public access to see the season’s newest fashion and the biggest names in the industry. And people are willing to pay exorbitant amounts of money for an experience that gets them close to the elite.

Lil Nas X at NYFW Vogue World Fashion Show, Meatpacking District, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2022 MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The New York Times accredits this phenomenon to the pandemic. People are willing to pay thousands now for experiences they were deprived of for years. Vogue is taking away the untouchability of NYFW and allowing us regular folk access to be ten feet from Bella Hadid. Vogue World 2022 had tiered ticket packages , where you could spend a lot of money for the experience of a lifetime. Similar to Coachella, each tier had more and more benefits. Third row packages included unlimited vintage Vogues, gifts hand picked by the editors, and access to designer food trucks. You also got to see the brightest stars in pop culture. And witness viral moments. Like a surprise performance of Industry Baby from Lil Nas X and a catwalk appearance from the GOAT herself, Serena Williams.

If you seek the ultimate fashion experience, start saving for next year … like now. It really is the Coachella of fashion events: overpriced but guaranteed excitement and celeb sightings. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham strutted the runway together. Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Keke Palmer, all made appearances. Quite literally anyone who was anyone was in attendance. Others saw it as an excuse to network and meet big names in the fashion industry who can get them further in their careers.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz NYFW Vogue World Fashion Show, Meatpacking District, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2022 MediaPunch/Shutterstock

But was all this really worth the pricetag? Anti-gatekeeping culture on TikTok has given people the platform to talk about how they snuck into high profile events like Vogue World. One of our very own writers has had the pleasure of doing this two years in a row: "I won't give years, but I will say I've snuck my way into NYFW a few times and each time was worth it, especially running into the likes of Paris Hilton AND Nigel Barker. Happy to see them opening the event to everyone, and know people DON'T need to lie to get in." Whether or not you had the funds to attend NYFW’s most lucrative event, or you had the wits to sneak in yourself, it seems that this is the new wave of fashion events. The runway isn’t just for the rich and famous, but for the likes of you and I as well.



