To be honest, I forgot about the Emmys. Okay, to be honest, I always forget about the Emmys.

But who can blame me? It’s been a big few weeks in Hollywood. The Don’t Worry Darling drama — I won’t rehash it here … but we’re worrying. And the rest of the Venice Film Festival, the beginning of New York Fashion Week, the My Policeman premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (Harry content, so obviously, I couldn’t look away). AND the death of Queen of England.

Phew! It’s been a week.



But there I was, doomscrolling my evening away, when I saw an angel. It was Zendaya, at her red carpet best strutting about in a classic Valentino gown. I literally let out a gasp. But what was this for? A movie premiere? Fashion week? Is it the Dune 2 Premiere already?

No — it was the Emmys. And wait … hold on … you’ll never guess … but they were actually kind of good?

There was a lot to talk about on television’s big night. The big shows, the finest fashion, whether or not Pete Davidson was mocking Kanye West (again) — there. Is. So. Much. Think about.

But mostly, I can’t stop thinking about that one Issa Rae quote from the 2017 Emmy awards: “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” Because the 2022 Emmys was an exquisite night for Black excellence.

Issa Rae - 'I'm rooting for everybody black' - Full Emmys Red Carpet interview www.youtube.com

Other big wins went to Squid Game, White Lotus, and of course, Succession. But the amount of Black excellence conferred was affirming.

Here were the biggest wins for the culture from the 2022 Emmys:

Zendaya Makes History - Again



I love her, I love her, and I’ll never stop. Zendaya is a force to be reckoned with. This former Disney star has had the best transition from a child actress to a bonafide movie and television star. She just made history AGAIN when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in the second season of Euphoria — making her the youngest-ever actress to win the award twice.

Zendaya was nominated for four Emmys for Euphoria Season 2: two for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics from songs she co-wrote for the show, one for producing, and another for Outstanding Lead Actress. In 2020, she was the youngest-ever Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. And her nominations this year alone made her the youngest two-time nominee in the category and the youngest producer ever nominated. AND THEN SHE WON! Brava!

Lizzo is Halfway to an EGOT

Lizzo is not merely a singer, a business owner, and an activist (“About Damn Time” is the anthem for the midterm elections) — she’s now an Emmy winner, too. She beat out shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race with her historic show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls to snag the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media – someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she said in her speech. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.’” A word!

With a Grammy and now an Emmy under her belt, all she needs is a Tony an Oscar have an EGOT. We see you Lizzo.

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Abbot Elementary Won Big

Social media is like the broken clock that’s right, twice a day. And when the internet exploded over the riotously funny Abbott Elementary, they were truly onto something. This incredible show is one of the most refreshing things on television — and it was rightfully received an award at this year’s Emmys.

Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in comedy with a goose-bump-raising speech that began with her singing, “I am an endangered species.” Then writer and star Quinta Brunson took home the Emmy for Best Comedy Writing — the second black woman ever to win the award (I will not talk about Jimmy Kimmel). Abbott Elementary also won an Emmy for Best Casting — recognizing the incredible (and nominated) acting performances by Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams. I’ll be here waiting for season 2.

Jerrod Carmichael Gets His Flowers

One of the most incredible cinematic efforts I’ve ever witnessed is Jerrod Carmichael’s HBO special Rothaniel. This comedy special feels like a therapy session, a support group, and a confessional all in one. While, yeah, being laugh-out-loud funny. Spoiler alert (kind of): After a long career and life spent afraid to confront what his sexuality would mean for his family and his life, the comedian came out as gay.

In this revealing and vulnerable special, he reinvents the drama and breaks boundaries while telling jokes. This is what comedy is for.

No wonder he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it,” he said earnestly and charmingly. “I’m not a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.”

(And if you missed his SNL Monologue, he deserved an Emmy for that alone)

Jerrod Carmichael Monologue - SNL youtu.be

And I can’t top this feeling either. It feels so-so good to watch my people win. Shout-out to the Emmys for a surprisingly good show, adding some wholesome energy to this chaotic time.