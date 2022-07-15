There isn’t much to say about Zendaya that hasn’t already been said. Looking at her reminds me that perfection really does exist. And, with her inimitable work ethic and dedication to her craft, it’s awe-inspiring to think this is just the beginning.









We started loving her on Disney Channel...but have followed her ever since. Zendaya’s Emmys just prove how amazing the world thinks she is.

She’s the definition of a triple threat. She’s an incredible actress (and she’s even dabbled in writing and producing!). She’s the face of luxurious brands like Lancome, Bulgari, and Valentino. And, if you followed her from the very beginning, you know she’s a hell of a dancer. She’s just “good” at any of these things. She doesn’t dabble. Rather, she absolutely crushes every single thing she does.

Every acting performance she gives is unnervingly convincing — which is impressive, considering how different her roles have been. She’s gone from playing the iconic MJ in the Spiderman franchise alongside her similarly perfect boyfriend, Tom Holland; to the reckless Rue in Euphoria; and the complex Marie in Netflix’s Malcom and Marie. Suffice to say: Zendaya can act circles around anyone.



Zendaya’s Dynamic Role As Rue







Let’s take Euphoria, for example. Zendaya plays a high school drug addict struggling with addiction. Hopefully, her storyline is not too relatable to most high schoolers. For a lesser actress, this could make the character unsmpatheic. But not Z. She delivers such a raw, intense approach to the character that you genuinely can believe Rue is a real person you know and care for.

Euphoria is a boundary-breaking HBO show. It’s not for the faint of heart. It features hardcore, taboo topics adorned with full-frontal nudity, drug abuse, and sexual violence that all contribute to a hard-hitting plot.









There are many characters to fall in love with, like Maddy — played by queen Alexa Demie — or Cassie —played by the lovely Sydney Sweeney. The characters all go through major change and development throughout the two seasons, and it’s all the internet talks about ever.

Whether you love Jacob Elordi or Angus Cloud, there is someone for everyone on Euphoria. They're all incredible actors with insanely good looks.

With glitter galore and risque outfits that shape trends for months afterwards, Euphoria is easily one of the biggest shows ever. The cultural impact Zendaya and co have with this series is actually insane.





HBO’s Euphoria Is Stacking Emmy Noms









Euphoria’s soundtrack is also not something to just blow over. Labrinth collaborated with Euphoria to create an iconic list of songs that we still are jamming out to till this day.

Lesser praised tracks like Elliot’s Song featuring Dominic Fike are even nominated for an Emmy this year…but I would laugh at you if you thought the Emmy nominations stopped there.

Zendaya was nominated for a plethora of Emmys this year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (which she won in 2020 for her performance as Rue Bennet as well), Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song, and as a Euphoria producer for Outstanding Drama Series.

The accolades don’t stop with just the nominations for Zendaya. These nominations make her the youngest woman producer nominee ever AND the youngest two-time nominated leading actress ever,

Euphoria itself nabbed 16 nominations total this year, as it should. Actress Sydney Sweeney received some of her first nominations for her performance as Cassie and in another HBO show, White Lotus.

All these nominations are definitely well deserved. I literally treated Euphoria like football. It was Euphoria Sunday’s after the Philadelphia Eagles game (go birds). You can anticipate season three coming in the very far away future, 2024.

How Can We All Be Flawless Like Zendaya?

There’s no denying that Zendaya is just someone who is naturally flawless and beautiful. You can literally tell she doesn’t need makeup, which makes me so jealous of her. Like, is there anything about her that isn’t perfect? I really doubt it. However, as someone who possesses a few flaws, I know that it doesn’t always come easy. And even flawless Zendaya uses makeup because it makes us feel prettier and more confident. To get that Zendaya-level skin, I am thinking we take a page from her book and pick up some Lancome products. As the face of the brand, I can only imagine the stock of Lancome that Z keeps with her at all times.

The Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation is almost a 5-star product, the reviews raving about the filter-like finish it gives. I don’t know about you, but the summer is the hardest time to wear makeup because I automatically sweat it off. However, Lancome heard my complaints somehow (probably listening through my phone) and created a foundation that is humidity and transfer resistant. That means when I’m sweaty and need to call someone on the phone, I won’t see my makeup residue on the screen after. Pure bliss. The matte, skin like finish is what sold me. Like a buildable coverage foundation that resists that thick summer heat and stays for 24 hours?! Okay, Zendaya, I see you.

It’s safe to say that Zendaya has great taste. She’s at the forefront of the new wave of A-List celebs that we can’t get enough of these days and I can’t wait for more.



