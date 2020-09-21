HBO "Euphoria's" Makeup Won an Emmy (and Zendaya Is Better Than All of Us)
HBO's "Euphoria" was honored for making mental illness and queer identity literally shine in the spotlight.
At just 24 years old, Zendaya has become the youngest Emmy winner for best lead actress–further proving that Gen Z is better at getting sh*t done.
Beating her fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Laura Linney (Ozark), Zendaya was honored for her performance in HBO's glitter-and-hormone-soaked Euphoria and made history at last night's Emmy Awards. She beat the prior record held by Jodie Comer, who won for her work in Killing Eve just last year–at the ripe old age of 26.
Perhaps these respective icons of Zoomer ennui and homicidal Millennial burnout are symbols that younger generations are finally assuming their own positions of power and using their collective voice to highlight issues that have been historically shamed and marginalized, such as mental illness and queer identity. Or maybe their makeup's just really pretty.
After all, Euphoria's makeup artist, Doniella Davy, won an Emmy for the show last night, too (the second one for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup). Here are the rest of last night's winners, but honestly after the lowest Emmy viewership in history, all we care about is how long until Zendaya is old enough to run for congress (next year, people!).
The incredible makeup on #Euphoria just won it an #Emmy. See how makeup artist Doniella Davy designed all the breat… https://t.co/xuzFgFJCwW— Variety (@Variety)1600562773.0
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")
Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")
Paul Mescal ("Normal People")
Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")
Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True") *WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Lovie
Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")
Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")
Regina King ("Watchmen") *WINNER
Octavia Spencer ("Self Made")
Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott ("Hollywood")
Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")
Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend")
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") *WINNER
Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen")
Louis Gossett Jr. ("Watchmen")
"I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life. The people who believed in my first." @yahya wins #Emmy… https://t.co/LDfvE3JMP9— Good Morning America (@Good Morning America)1600652645.0
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor ("Hollywood")
Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America") *WINNER
Margo Martindale ("Mrs. America")
Tracey Ullman ("Mrs. America")
Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")
Jean Smart ("Watchmen")
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek") *WINNER
Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")
Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") *WINNER
Issa Rae ("Insecure")
Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")
Celebrate Emmy wins for Catherine O’Hara and Schitt’s Creek with this 58 second video of Moira saying “baby”… https://t.co/pub0D6X3IM— Viv Heaton (@Viv Heaton)1600649264.0
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")
William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place")
Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
Sterling K. Brown ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Mahershala Ali ("Ramy")
Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")
Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek") *WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")
D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place")
Yvonne Orji ("Insecure")
Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")
Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live")
Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek") *WINNER
good morning to emmy award winning actress annie murphy ONLY https://t.co/ltuj4aKwVj— joe (@joe)1600668635.0
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")
Brian Cox ("Succession")
Billy Porter ("Pose")
Jeremy Strong ("Succession") *WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
Olivia Colman ("The Crown")
Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Zendaya ("Euphoria") *WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")
Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show") *WINNER
Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
Nicholas Braun ("Succession")
Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession")
Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")
A well-deserved Emmy 👏 for this magnetic performance by Billy Crudup. Watch The Morning Show on the Apple TV app w… https://t.co/wDEv552d0l— The Morning Show (@The Morning Show)1600659821.0
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")
Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")
Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")
Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")
Julia Garner ("Ozark") *WINNER
Sarah Snook ("Succession")
Thandie Newton ("Westworld")
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
"The Masked Singer"
"Nailed It"
"RuPaul's Drag Race" *WINNER
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
RuPaul just broke the Emmys record for most wins in the Competition Host category, and dedicated the victory to Chi… https://t.co/Yzuz3QkP4J— Joey Nolfi (@Joey Nolfi)1600562637.0
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" *WINNER
"Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Outstanding Limited Series
"Little Fires Everywhere"
"Mrs. America"
"Unbelievable"
"Unorthodox"
"Watchmen" *WINNER
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Dead to Me"
"The Good Place"
"Insecure"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Schitt's Creek" *WINNER
"What We Do in the Shadows"
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Killing Eve"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Stranger Things"
"Succession" *WINNER
Stop Turning Exclusively to White Movies for Comfort
Breaking down the bias of comfort films.
With the constant onslaught of complicated news that 2020 has brought, sometimes you just want to be able to shut off your brain, relax, and feel happy.
Enter comfort films. These are the feel-good movies that feel like a warm hug when you finish them, the ones that allow you to escape for a short while. We often turn to these types of films in times of trouble or extreme stress, and when we're not sure what films of this nature we should watch, we turn to the Internet for options.
The 10 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked
Start popping that popcorn.
There were horror writers before Stephen King and there will almost certainly be horror writers after Stephen King, but there will never be another writer as able to capture the world's imagination so thoroughly with his ability to terrify in one moment and inspire hope in the next.
Not only has King written nearly 90 bone-chilling and engrossing books in his decades-long career, his work has also been adapted for film or TV nearly 80 times. Of course, the problem with adapting a book to film is that the film version rarely lives up to the book. With that said, out of nearly 80 adaptions, a few have to go right sometimes.
We give you the definitive list of the top 10 Stephen King movies ever made.
10. Children of the Corn (1984)
Based on King's 1977 short story of the same name, Children of the Corn gained a cult following and inspired a film franchise despite lackluster reviews. The film follows a young couple as they drive through a small town in Nebraska, where they soon discover that the children of the town are beholden by an evil force called "He Who Walks Behind the Rows," who demands that the children sacrifice all the adults in the town to ensure a successful harvest. It's full of unintentionally hilarious 80s effects and tends to feel silly at points, but it still manages to offer plenty of scary moments.
