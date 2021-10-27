The long awaited Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" is here.

After years pining for its release, theaters have reopened and Dune is finally screening for us to marvel at its splendor. And marvel we will.

A hero's journey of epic proportions, this first installment of the beloved sci-fi series exceeds all expectations. It hits all the notes: the larger than life cinematography of sweeping sandscapes and futuristic fortresses; the star-studded cast; and an exquisite proportion of heart-pounding action scenes and intimate moments between richly developed characters.

Though the running time is over two-and-a-half hours, Villeneuve's attention to detail and commitment to slow storytelling means the film only covered half the book. The last line of the film, uttered by Zendaya herself, hints at a sequel. "This is only the beginning," she says. And we're left as eager as Timothee Chalamet's character, Paul, to discover the world that comes next.

So, more waiting it is. But with the sequel just announced, the only comfort is that another Dune movie on the horizon will bring another Dune press tour.

Since Dune's first in-person launch at Venice Film Festival in September, its beloved stars have paraded through the press tour in a relentless succession of increasingly sensational outfits.

Unsurprisingly, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have been every red carpet's standout pair. We had high expectations, and they surpassed all of them. I convince myself that each new look is my favorite, that nothing can top it … only to be proven wrong by the next show of sartorial splendor.

It's hard to pick a favorite, but here are the ones that truly caught our imagination:

Venice Film Festival Venice Film Festival opened the fall premiere season with a bang. Going to the movies is finally back! And, coinciding with fashion weeks and award shows, so is fashion! To celebrate the return of so many good things, the fabulous duo showed they meant business in their inaugural red carpet ensembles as a pair. Zendaya floated across the carpet in a custom Balmain gown. Form-fitted and molded to make her look like she was a grecian statue, the dress was dripping from her. Meanwhile, Timmy wore a deceptively simple black Haider Ackermann sweater-pants ensemble that was hand-embroidered with thousands of sequins to sparkle when it caught the light. Little did we know, these jaw-dropping looks were only the first of many more to come.

Paris Premiere Obviously, our French king Timothee simply had to show out in Paris. Last time he graced that red carpet — for the premiere of Little Women — he donned a fuschia Stella McCartney suit that was both chic-n-femme. And the accessory to end all accessories: a tiny souvenir statue of the Eiffel Tower. His Dune 'fit didn't disappoint either. Going with quite a different aesthetic, Timmy rocked a bright blue Tom Ford tuxedo, looking like your dream prom date … if your prom took place at a Paris movie premiere. Zendaya matched his daring, vintage-inspired look in a maroon Alaïa two-piece. The slinky silhouette combined with artful, curved cutouts combined with her voluminous hairdo and big hoop earrings created a striking juxtaposition that only Z could pull off.

London Cocktail Party With each look, this dynamic duo proves they'll always be the hottest people in any room. Even when dressed "down" in more business-casual looks, they're eye-catching and unmatchable. At a post-Premiere party in London, the two showed up looking like the coolest people in your office. In a Saint Laurent blazer, scoop neck tee, and layered silver necklaces, Timmy pulled off yet another shimmering all-black ensemble. Looking like the other half of a matching set, Zendaya's flowy Peter Do button-down and black pants were paired with simple silver accessories that made her the picture of effortless elegance.

London Press Event The press tour's London stop served a medley of mind-blowing beauty multiple times a day. How many outfit changes can I take? I started to ask myself, refreshing my feed for photos from each press event. At a run of the mill rooftop photocall, Zendaya and Timmy rendered the London monuments behind them irrelevant. Big ben? The London Eye? All those faded into the background at the sight of the pair in some of their most daring looks of the season. Zendaya's Vivenne Westwood pieces were a masterclass in how to do neutral tones that won't bore. Her layered chain-top was reminiscent of her iconic Joan of Arc inspired 2018 Met Gala look. Don't mind me, I'm off to buy gold chains.

Apparently, Timmy also got the assignment, pulling up dressed in a bold mushroom print. This wondrous white and blue Stella McCartney suit was a loving reference to Dune author's love for foraging mushrooms.