Ah, Timmy. How we’ve missed you and your glorious red carpet outfits… may the world know peace.

While we haven’t seen much of Timmy recently thanks to his Instagram hiatus, the prodigal red-carpet son has officially returned. Chalamet arrived at the Venice Film Festival this week, and while he opted for a more casual look with camo shorts a few days prior, he was simply waiting to pull from the reserves and flex on us all with his silky red suit .

One can only imagine how Harry Styles and Adam Driver will respond...











And, oh boy was his re-entrance to the public stunning. He’s officially the frontrunner for the new wave of men’s fashion…think Brad Pitt and the Bullet Train premiere circuit. It’s all about having fun because life is too damn short to wear a boring old suit all the time.

The Venice Film Festival attendees aren’t messing around this year. Movies like White Noise, Don’t Worry, Darling, and Blonde will premiere alongside Timothee’s Bones And All. The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who worked alongside Timmy for Call Me By Your Name.

If you hear screams all the way from New York City for Timothee’s Haider Ackermann jumpsuit, don’t be alarmed. It’s me. I’m foaming at the mouth wondering what he’s going to pull out next.