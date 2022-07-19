Whether you like it or not, Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people on this planet. We spend months whispering about a Kim Kardashian Met Gala look. Come on, the woman covered entire her face and body to go to the

2021 Met Gala and we still knew exactly who she was. Her silhouette is that famous.

Quite literally everyone Keeps Up With The Kardashians. From Kourtney and Travis Barker’s weird wedding, to Khloe and her woes with Tristan Thompson, the downfall of Kim and Kanye West, and the rise of Pete Davidson.

That doesn’t even cover the Jenner side of the empire. Kendall is taking over the modeling world, Kylie with her lip kits.

At this point, their influence is inescapable. And as the saying goes: if you can’t beat them, join them.

I get it. They’re annoying at times and they make gross amounts of money. Their father — OJ’s lawyer and confidante, Robert Kardashian — also made things a lot easier for them to step into the spotlight. It’s easy to resent them for skyrocketing into fame for what seems to be no reason.

Some of their products — Kim’s Skims, for example — are living proof that they may actually be onto something — while her SKKN line makes us think otherwise.

But to be real … if we had the chance, we would probably capitalize on it too. And you have to respect the hustle. The saying “the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder” is actually true. They find insane ways to stay relevant and they really do dictate the trends.

Case in point: the Marilyn dress.

Believe It Or Not, We Are Still Talking About The Dress

But what we're really here to discuss is something that will not leave the media: the damn dress.

Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress is infamous. You know the video. Marilyn Monroe goes on stage and gives the most sultry performance of Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy, further fueling the theory that they were having an affair (if only DeuxMoi had been around back then).









Everything about it is iconic. Marilyn Monroe was the embodiment of Old Hollywood glamor. A woman put down by most members of society and not taken seriously because they treated her as a sex symbol.

It almost-almost sounds like someone else we know in this day and age…Kim K herself. No wonder stylists thought it conjured the genius idea to zip Kim Kardashian in that iconic Marilyn dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The theme was Gilded Glamor, the perfect era to resurrect the queen of golden age glamour: Marilyn Monroe.









Kim has fought quite hard in order to get people’s minds off of her past and instead take her seriously as a lawyer and entrepreneur. But, still, many people don’t.

It turns out that the world absolutely hated the idea of someone, especially Kim K, wearing Marilyn’s dress. They said it was a piece of history containing DNA from Marilyn herself. Still, it was only meant to be worn once and by Marilyn.

Yet, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, the current owners of the dress, had a different thought process. They believed that someone equally iconic as Marilyn deserved to pay tribute to her during one of the biggest nights in fashion.

But, gasp! Outrage swirled when the dress was reported to be damaged after the Met Gala. Though Kim shed pounds and pounds to fit into the garment, ultimately her body is not the same as Marilyn’s. Although she had a team to zip her into the dress and didn’t even wear it most of the night, reports claimed that seams were pulled and worn and crystals fell off. Turns out, those reports were false, but people still used them to fuel their hater parade. Everyone has an option on “The Dress.” But while I agree that Marilyn Monroe’s dress is a precious artifact, it shouldn't be this big of a deal. Let’s not publicly execute Kim K just because she got the honor of wearing the dress. Wouldn’t you? We All Wanna Be Blonde Months after the Metropolitan Museum of Art's biggest night, this story still has traction. In part, it’s due to Marilyn's current revival in the public consciousness. Forget Elvis, it’s Marilyn we miss the most. The buzz around Marilyn Monroe is not going to die down, probably ever. There's never gonna be another Norma Jeane … but there will be many biopics about her. The latest Marilyn movie, Blonde, is coming to theaters in September. And who is playing the iconic role, you ask? Ana de Armas. It's so hard to do Marilyn justice — how can someone ever fill her shoes? But apparently, this iteration will reveal the rise and fall of Miss Monroe that we’ve never seen before. Director Andrew Dominik spent over a decade casting the role of Marilyn, which tells me how important this film is to him. It's not the glamorous Marilyn that we look back upon, but a hard-hitting movie about her abusive relationships — think Hulu’s The United States vs Billie Holiday (2021)

The Blonde movie is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel from 2000. Adaptations can be tricky, but Oates herself has praised both de Armas and Dominik for their work in the movie. Unlike many Marilyn movies, this one doesn’t cater to the male gaze by focusing on her sexuality. Instead, it shows how the industry abused her. Marilyn Monroe was amazing in Some Like It Hot and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, but we often overlook the malicious events that occurred in her life. Blonde is expected to change our perspectives on the life of Marilyn. And we can’t wait.



