Summer is quickly approaching and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably trying to refresh and replenish your wardrobe for the hottest summer yet. Keeping up with the trends each year can be difficult, but who better to follow for trends than the ultimate trendsetter herself: Kim Kardashian.

Unless you’re sans cellphone, you’ve most likely seen her viral shapewear brand Skims on TikTok or social media. Known for comfortable shapewear that can be worn by itself and still look fashionable, Skims is taking over the internet as one of the most sought after clothing brands.

I’d classify myself as someone who is easily influenced…If I go online and see a clothing brand that’s changing the way women view fashion and shapewear, then it’s an immediate add-to-cart situation. Which is precisely how I ended up a self-proclaimed Skims influencer.

First Close Encounter With Skims

Around December of last year I caved and purchased a few items from Skims during their first Bi-Annual Sale – that’s right. I’ve been here since the jump.

The moment the Cotton Rib Tank and Boxer set hit my body, I knew the course of my life had been altered – I wasn’t turning back any time soon. It was everything.

Featuring cuts that flattered my body and support that didn’t make me feel like I was bursting out of the clothes, I noticed that I felt more confident due to simple style details. With one of the most famous silhouettes in the world, it should come as no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s clothing line makes every body look amazing. Do not be alarmed by the fact that it looks like it was made for an infant – trust the process, try it on, and believe in magic.

Skims isn’t just shapewear; it’s Kim Kardashian’s blessing to be as confident and pap-ready as she is – so much so, you can even wear it on its own. Recently, the Sculpting Bodysuit has gone viral as shapewear that you can pair with jeans or a skirt for high support and maximum comfort. Look no further than celebrities like Jessica Alba and Ciara who have been spotted in Skims recently.

The Beauty of Skims Swim

Skims offers a wide variety of sizing and high quality material that fits perfectly to accentuate your curves. When I heard my girl Kim K even made swimwear, I obviously had to run and try it for myself.

Goodbye basic and boring bikinis. Skims has long sleeve t-shirts, biker shorts, onesies, and crop tops that are sun, swim, and sand ready. Seriously, this collection is filled with versatile swimwear that can even double as regular clothing, which is almost unheard of for women.

I personally chose the Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms and Swim Triangle Top in Periwinkle and was not disappointed. The bottoms sit higher up on your waist, giving you that snatched look for your certified Hot Girl Summer.

When it comes to making women feel confident in their own skin – whether it be a lot or a little – Kim, Skims, and her swims are making major waves.