7 Extremely Relevant Sci-Fi Books To Check Out This Fall
These sci-fi books will help you make sense of the real world.
Sci-fi may often be about alternate histories or futuristic societies, but it tends to offer very necessary reflections on our own world.
This fall, as we speed through a stressful election that has existential implications for all of our lives and continue to grapple with a pandemic, we'll need great sci-fi books to get us through the season. And what could be better than sitting back with some hot cider, watching the autumn leaves fall, and traveling to a distant sci-fi universe?
Here are 7 sci-fi books to help get you through the fall.
1. The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
Game of Thrones' creators just announced that their next blockbuster adaptation will be based on The Three-Body Problem, an award-winning series about extraterrestrials that's really a reflection on humanity.
2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler
Octavia Butler is a must-read for any fan of science fiction, but her book Parable of the Sower feels extra-relevant today. It tells the story of a society brought to its knees by environmental destruction, racism, and economic crises. It stars a girl suffering from hyperempathy, or an extreme sensitivity to others' suffering. Studded with poetry and filled with reflections on dystopia, zealotry, and other problems, it also offers something extremely rare: a blueprint for a potential solution.
3. Dune by Frank Herbert
The 2020 movie version may star Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, but the actual print book Dune has been beloved by science fiction fans since 1965. Taking place around 20,000 years in the future, it is set in a feudal society in which varying powers compete for sovereignty over planets. The central planet in question is Arrakis, a wasteland of a planet that is also the only source of melange, a drug that allows users to travel through dimensions.
Dune has been translated to computer games, follow-up films, and many other forms of entertainment, but the original still occupies a very specific place in the sci-fi and fantasy canons. Whether you're looking to brush up on your Timothee Chalamet lore or want to dive into a distant and fascinating world, Dune is a surefire bet.
4. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy has remained perpetually relevant since it was published in 1966. Confronting meaninglessness, global annihilation, inane leaders, and the absurdity of human life, it offers a roadmap for getting through the (hopefully) last few months of the Trump presidency; and it may even be, as one writer put it, "The Book of 2020."
5. The Invisible Man by Ralph Waldo Emerson
Ellison's classic novel appears on many books-to-read-before-you-die lists. It addresses what it means to be a Black man, but it also addresses and interrogates human identity on the whole. In the midst of a second Civil Rights movement, this book offers perspective and wisdom.
6. The Broken Earth Trilogy by N. K. Jemisin
N. K. Jemisin's highly lauded Broken Earth series consists of three books—The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky. Taking place on a fictional planet, it tells the story of a world whose inhabitants are faced with regular, cyclical catastrophic periods of climate change. The series is difficult to explain in brief, but its nuanced perspectives on the war between humans and the earth made Jemisin the first author in the history of sci-fi to win three consecutive Hugo Awards.
7. Feed by M. T. Anderson
Feeling exhausted by the Internet, but not exactly sure why—or how to detach yourself from it? M. T. Anderson's YA cyberpunk novel "Feed" might provide the impetus you need to finally abandon the Internet once and for all, and it might also awaken you to the fact that everything on the Internet is specifically designed to sell you something.
The novel takes place in a future dominated completely by corporate exploitation, in which most people's brains are connected and controlled by digital implants that allow corporations to target and control them. The book takes place in an ecologically devastated world and offers a complex critique of capitalism, groupthink, and endless targeted advertisements.
These Are 6ix9ine's Worst Songs
The rapper releases TattleTales tomorrow
In general, Tekashi 6ix9ine's music is pretty terrible.
The Bushwick emcee's biggest singles– from the nasally autotune grumbles of "Fefe" to "TROLLZ's" relentless "ye, ye, ye, ye, ye, ye"– have often bordered on unlistenable and generally tasteless. "What's the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge – ever," 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) told The New York Times in a recent interview. Joe Coscarelli rebutted that Shakur was also an artist who translated his pain into his music, and he spoke on Shakur's versatility, while 6ix9ine only has "one kind of record." "I got to feed the masses," 6ix9ine replied. "There's no difference between me and Tupac Shakur."
93

The beat on Day 69: Graduation Day's "93" sounds like producer Flamm is merely smashing a sledgehammer on a drum kit, and 6ix9ine's gruff and grotesque bellows make the track's vibe sound just plain torturous. The lyrics are equally as harsh and unforgiving, with 6ix9ine recycling bravado bars about how his opps are in his crosshairs and how he got "rainbow lasers." The track's ultimate journey is nightmarish.
MOOKY

Cacophonous and droll, "MOOKY" sounds like it was recorded during a mental breakdown. The track's backing disorient screams sound like asylum inmates having fits, while the production's harsh bass practically gives the listener vertigo. All the while, 6ix9ine is just repeating himself, not so much rapping as just making vague proclamations meant to be intimidating. "Don't start no sh*t, won't be no sh*t," he says 8 times. The ordeal is just disorienting and unnecessary.
Inferno

One of 6ix9ine's earliest contributions, "Inferno" is a kaleidoscopic mess. Poor production quality aside, the video is nauseating in its deviated color palette. Braggadocious screams, and 6ix9ine's autotuned-soaked rhymes about how he's "riding around with them thangs out" make the song completely undigestable. Not to mention the random interjections of anime that pollute an already crowded video with more dizzying colors, "Inferno" is just a mess.
WONDO

One of the only featureless tracks on 2018's Dummy Boy, "WONDO" is meant to be a twerking anthem, but it isn't as suave as just 6ix9ine screaming strippers. "Shorty, don't clap-back on the d*ck," 6ix9ine bellows. "Don't clap back on the d*ck!" Alright, Daniel, relax. They heard you the first time; please stop screaming, you're scaring everyone.
BUBA

Another Day 69 deep cut, "Buba" is 6ix9ine's most unintelligible track. He drowns in his own gluttony, unable to enunciate even the slightest vowel because of his own hype. He simply sounds like a rabid rottweiler dismembering another rabid rottweiler. "Get hit in the cap, with a motherf*ckin' baseball bat, dooby rat, four, five, six, That's a head cracked, that's a fact, that's a fact," he says as if he's bashing his rival's brains in real time. "Buba" is the sound of 6ix9ine truly losing his mind.
Scum Life

While it's one of his earliest and worst songs, "Scum Life" seems to encapsulate everything 6ix9ine represents. With a disorienting mesh of anime, a boot-leg Joker voice-over, twerking, gun-waving, and general misogynistic ignorance, "Scum Life" equates to a bad acid trip. 6ix9ine barks about throwing up gang signs, while a brash air horn pierces through a carnage of high hat drums and floor-trembling bass.

In short, the song is a mess and serves as more of a theatrical set piece for 6ix9ine's cartoonish braggadocio than anything else. While he may have refined his music's formula slightly to appease "the masses," "Scum Life" is 6ix9ine at his most unhinged. Loud, ignorant, and signifies a devilish and villainous presence in Hip-Hop that only offers reprieve when we're able to escape from the basement he's keeping us in.
"I May Destroy You" Is Your Guide to Being a Trauma-Informed Friend
Watching Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' may be cathartic for the too many that have experienced trauma, but it's also a beautiful lesson jn friendship.
While the show itself could be considered triggering because of its intimate tango with sexual trauma, Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You is spot on in its depiction of the inner, outer, and everything in-between forms that trauma morphs into as it takes life hostage.
The show revolves around the stories of three complex characters battling their own angels and demons: Arabella, a Ghanaian woman loosely-based on Coel IRL, her friend Kwame, a Ghanaian gay-identifying male, and Terry, her best friend. All three experience nuanced forms of sexual trauma and deal differently.
