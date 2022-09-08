The Queen has passed.

On the morning of September 8th, 2022, Buckingham Palance announced that the Queen of England’s doctors were concerned for Her Majesty’s health. This was a departure from general reassurances they’ve been giving the public regarding her Covid status and other health issues over the past year.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she was joined earlier in the day by all of her children.

The passing of the 96-year-old monarch kickstarts Operation London Bridge, a detailed plan that commences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This plan includes the announcement, a period of mourning, and a 10-day shutdown of everything from UK businesses to BBC comedy programming leading up to the Queen’s state funeral.

Her rule spanned seven decades since she ascended to the throne in 1952.