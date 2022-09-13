If there’s one thing the Venice Film Festival proved, it’s that Hollywood is back. That’s right — stars are openly feuding, Tom Cruise is back to doing his own stunts, and red carpet style was finally up to par again.

And what a few days it was for Twitter users! The internet had a field day with the disaster that was the Don’t Worry, Darling press conference and red carpet premiere. Then with the death of The Queen , people have been going crazy.

If you were somehow on a different planet, let’s do a brief summary of the DWD drama :

Florence Pugh did not show up for the press conference (gasp!) and didn’t interact with Harry Styles or Olivia Wilde whatsoever on the red carpet

Harry Styles likes the movie “because it feels like a real movie”... whatever that means

Chris Pine tried his best to fully disassociate from his body and leave the press conference

Harry and Olivia also do not interact once on the red carpet…trouble in paradise?

And did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? No.

But one of the more unsung heroes in this absolute car crash of a premiere was Chris Pine’s new look. Chris Pine, unproblematic king, was just trying his best to survive That Fateful Day alongside a Fleetwood-Mac-Level-Dramatic cast.

Naturally, the world has taken to debating the important things in life: is Chris Pine the new “It Chris?”

In the Hollywood Chris debate, we are constantly picking favorites between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine. I mean, sure, we love them all equally and for separate reasons, but the Chris we are focused on is our Genovian prince. Particularly his new style, his flowing locks, and his charming display with a disposable camera.

I aspire to be as disconnected and detached from reality as Chris Pine during his press interviews. I am here for him having a flip phone and snapping photos of Florence Pugh on the red carpet.

When Chris Pine floated up to the Venice Film Festival with long locks, there were many divided. And yes he was the subject of many memes, but let’s not sleep on his fits.





What I especially love about Chris Pine’s Don’t Worry, Darling red carpet stint is that he is serving fashionable looks for men that aren’t outrageous. Yes, I live for Timothee’s red jumpsuit, but not all men would even attempt to pull it off.



Harry Styles is known for his avant-garde, gender blending style, but I’ve heard from many guys that they just don’t think they would look good in a dress. Chris Pine is showing men that they can still have fun with style without going over the top.





(from left) Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde at 'Don't Worry Darling' photocall, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 05 Sep 2022 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock



His simple brown suit jacket with a matching bowtie and cream pants is exactly the kind of switch up from the old tuxedo look we need. It’s not demanding too much from men’s fashion, but it’s elevating the same old, boring suit we are used to. You don’t need to be Brad Pitt in a skirt to spice up your style. It can be as simple as switching up your suit jacket combinations to a neutral cocoa, or going for a more bold pink. Accessorizing with a bold shoe, a matching bowtie, or even a statement chain or necklace can elevate men’s fashion in a big way. A New Chris Pine has been unlocked. And let me just say: I see what another Princess Diaries would look like…and I need it.

Princess Diaries 3 would heal our broken nation. https://t.co/CXgEvqVv8G

— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) September 11, 2022

If you’re reading this, Chris (and I know you aren’t)…please, please pick up that flip phone of yours, get in contact with Anne Hathaway, and reunite for another movie.



