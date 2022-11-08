Anne Hathaway looks like she hasn’t aged a day since Princess Diaries. We all know her, we all love her. And she’s back and better than ever.

She’s the queen of minding her business. No wonder she’s basking in the unproblematic glow of timeless beauty. But we are particularly obsessed with her recent style upgrade. It’s like The Devil Wears Prada unfolding right before our eyes. And we’ve all been given front-row seats to her latest fashion rebrand.

Our coastal grandmother queen has been absolutely serving looks at every red-carpet event . From strong pops of color to 1960’s-inspired Gucci to the good ole bucket hat, Anne Hathaway proves she only gets better each year.

What I personally admire about her style upgrade is that not every outfit fits a specific trend . In fact, her style has taken on a wide range of aesthetics, spreading across multiple categories. Yet, somehow it all adds up to a cohesive signature style. For red carpets? Bright pink Valentino or a sparkly ensemble. For the airport? A relaxed pantsuit that's equal parts comfy and chic.

Anne wears her new style with confidence, which is partially why everything looks so dang good on her. But it takes a village. So another major factor in this is celeb stylist Erin Walsh. Hathaway was previously styled by Law Roach, who works with big names in the industry like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Halsey. While Law’s clients don’t miss — Zendaya is proof — sometimes it takes a fresh face to mix things up.

Enter Erin Walsh. The pair started working together in 2022, when Hathaway was promoting Wecrashed. Ever since, her bold looks have delivered stunner after stunner. While coastal grandmother vibes and linens were once Anne’s signatures, we've come to anticipate bright colors, bold textures, and flattering cuts as well.

Walsh’s game plan? See what has worked for Anne in the past and rock with it. Vogue reveals,

“She also has the benefit of hindsight. Walsh has been able to see what works for Hathaway over her two-decade career, as well as those times her style might have gone a soupçon too far. A key aspect of the subsequent recalibration? Valentino.”

Another brand contributing to the Anne Hathaway Rebrand To End All Rebrands is Bulgari, which helped her Cannes Film Festival retro style take flight. If there’s one word to encompass Anne’s style: glamorous. But it’s also timeless. Instead of bending to the will of trends, Anne is defining her own.

And if you’re anything like me, you’re due for a little fashion rebrand of your own. I’m bored of my closet…but I also don’t want to alter my style so much that I have to spend thousands on pieces I'll wear only once.

What Anne’s style has taught me is that you have to play into what works for you, and be intuitive enough to realize what’s a fast ending fad and what’s a timeless statement piece.

Here’s how to elevate your style like Anne with timeless statement pieces intermingled with the basics like the plain white tank .

Have Your Tweed Moment Plaids and tweeds are an essential for the colder months…and the workplace. A cute two piece jacket and skirt set channels your inner Jackie O - and Anne H. Even Olivia Rodrigo, Gen-Z queen , is a fan of the print. It’s worked for decades and will never go out of style. This set from Abercrombie has a cute A-Line cut like Anne’s red carpet Gucci look that is perfect for brunch, work, and play.

Add Bold Colors Anne Hathaway, Giancarlo Giammetti, Hwasa, Ariana DeBose, Anna Wintour, Florence Pugh, pose before Valentino fashion show Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Shutterstock A monochromatic moment is always in style. Think Florence Pugh arriving at the Venice Film Festival in a purple short set…or Anne Hathaway’s yellow Valentino floor-dusting jacket with matching shorts. It’s the ultimate Unbothered Queen uniform.

this ASOS set gives you the rich purple color that looks exactly like her own.

Accessorize Anne doesn’t need the outfit to always be the star. Sometimes, the star of the show is a cute bucket hat or cat-eye sunglasses. And while I certainly can’t afford Gucci, Cartier , and Louis Vuitton accessories, I have found my own vices.

The Quay Click Bait sunnies are your ticket to instant 1960's style and are super flattering. As for a bucket hat, I recommend the Lululemon Both Ways in the Raw Linen shade to match any of your casual outfits.

Choose Slouchy Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock Our Queen of Genovia has been opting for a slouchy look- whether that be her airport suit or a pair of slouchy jeans, it’s comfort over everything. The Free People Old West Slouchy Jeans are your new best friend.

The suit of your dreams is accessible with Abercrombie's Tailored Pants and Cropped Blazer blend menswear inspired tailored suits with pajama quality comfort.