Okay, I’ll admit it. Fall snuck up on me. Was it only last week I’d step out of my apartment to 80-degree weather and non-stop sweat? Now, temperatures are plunging - I actually wore a jacket out the other night!

It’s getting darker earlier, Taylor Swift is dropping a new album, football is back…it’s almost October. So it’s time to stop delaying the inevitable and admit that we must talk about fall fashion . Before I know it, it’ll be winter. Yikes.

The trouble with trends is that you have to decipher what pieces will clutter your dresser drawers for the next few years and which you’ll actually re-wear for years. AKA, which trends will become timeless staple pieces and which you will recycle and recycle again and again.

Many trends cycle back into style even if we deemed them completely dead. Think Crocs , New Balances , Uggs, Asics …all shoe brands that we said hell no to at one point or another. Yet here they are making an epic comeback.

A trend I am certain has a long shelf-life is Y2K fashion. We’re back to emulating the style of an early 2000’s pop-star: low rise pants, baggy cargos, chunky sneakers, baby tees. Trends like neons and color blocking may not last long, but Y2K fashion keeps on keeping on.









Perhaps we’re feeling nostalgic about our childhoods. What with child stars like Jennette McCurdy coming out about the traumas of working at Nickelodeon. Or the drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship and her return to music…we simply want a bit of the early 2000s back.

Personally, I’m feeling older…I was at a Harry Styles concert and the girls behind me weren’t old enough to remember One Direction. I immediately added-to-cart a pair of low-rise utility cargos and channeled my inner Avril Lavigne.

We could thank the likes of supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who have perfected trend-setting to a tee. The Paris Hilton-esque graphic tanks, the mini skirts, velour…the lot.









With Y2K fashion, it’s about balancing proportions. Shapeless pants paired with a form-fitting tee allows and you will not fully lose your shape. Contrasting tight with extremely loose articles of clothing will get you the Y2K look.

Since I’m constantly online shopping, I’ve done us all a favor…Here are some of my favorite pieces from Urban Outfitters for your well-rounded 2022 fall y2k closet.





All products featured are independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

iets frans… Balloon Cargo Pant These pants are going to be hot this fall. I’m not just saying this because I recently bought a pair and I want people to agree. Browse through Urban’s website or PacSun and you’ll absolutely fall in love with the Olivia Rodrigo-esque pants.

UO Jimi Faux Leather Mini Skirt Mini skirts are back…and we aren’t talking high-waisted. Mini mini skirts. Pairing this leather skirt with an oversized blazer and a pair of booties is a great fall brunch fit. It’ll become a staple in your wardrobe because a leather skirt is timeless.

Out From Under Sabri Distressed Wide Leg Pant Remember, the early 2000s was about eschewing your leg shape. We’re talking low-rise, wide-leg pants or bust. While these pants are great for lounging about, I see major potential in wearing them out to a bar.

Out From Under Everyday Seamless Ribbed Tee A seamless baby-tee is an essential for a Y2K closet because you can pair it with anything for one cohesive outfit. This tee will look fine with a pair of cargo pants or sweats. I’ll take one in every color.

Nirvana Distressed T-Shirt Dress The grunge vibe is more popular than ever. Think baggy pants, baggy tees, and chunky accessories. The Nirvana T-Shirt Dress gives the “just rolled out of bed” look a chic touch.

UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant Similar to the utility look is the MC Hammer approach. These balloon pants give off a genie, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vibe that’s perfect for fall.

FILA Ray Tracer Evo 2 Women 's Sneaker I wasn’t a fan of the chunky FILA look when they first came in style a few years back. These Yeezy-esque FILAs however? A moment. The neutral monochromatic look is very in and can match just about anything.

Urban Renewal Vintage Solid Oversized Sweater Large, oversized sailor sweaters provide my Coastal Grandmother fix. They’re timeless and can make the fall feel that much more cozy. Skip Brad Pitt’s cashmere line and go for a more affordable sweater.