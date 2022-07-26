The era of the early-2000s is experiencing a resurgence. Our Queen Britney Spears has returned — sans a 13-year, cruel conservatorship — and she’s hotter than ever. Our loneliness is no longer killing us.

Word on the street is that just last week Britney Spears and Elton John recorded a version of Elton’s hit, Tiny Dancer, in a secret session. You’re reading that right. Two of the most iconic names in music have joined together to save the music industry as we know it.

Once November 2021 came around and Britney was officially free, the public has been anxiously awaiting her return. For the past empty 8 months, whispers abounded about what the Britney Spears’ first song would be when she was finally able to do things her way…

And she did not disappoint.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” one music industry insider told Page Six.