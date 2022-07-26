Britney’s Back, Baby
Britney Spears To Release ‘Tiny Dancer’ Duet With Elton John
The era of the early-2000s is experiencing a resurgence. Our Queen Britney Spears has returned — sans a 13-year, cruel conservatorship — and she’s hotter than ever. Our loneliness is no longer killing us.
Word on the street is that just last week Britney Spears and Elton John recorded a version of Elton’s hit, Tiny Dancer, in a secret session. You’re reading that right. Two of the most iconic names in music have joined together to save the music industry as we know it.
Once November 2021 came around and Britney was officially free, the public has been anxiously awaiting her return. For the past empty 8 months, whispers abounded about what the Britney Spears’ first song would be when she was finally able to do things her way…
And she did not disappoint.
“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” one music industry insider told Page Six.
Britney’s given us some instant bangers like Slave 4 U, Circus, and …Baby One More Time, so we expect this version of Tiny Dancer to be just as sensational. The moment I hear Elton and Britney harmonize is the moment I astral project into the cosmos.
It’s been an entire decade since Britney topped the charts with her release of Scream and Shout — feat. will.i.am. That’s a lonnnnng time since we’ve collectively let out a sigh of relief and shed our inhibitions to a fresh Britney tune.
I’m ready for the new era of Britney — when the Princess of Pop becomes Queen — the honest and raw version we may not have even glimpsed quite yet. Tiny Dancer is just the start.