It’s officially December so it’s time to accept that we are in the thick of the winter season. I tried to put it off for as long as possible, but unfortunately I need a jacket from the moment I step outside.

I prefer summer clothing because I can never dress appropriately in the cold. Too many layers and I’m suffocating when indoors, too few and I’m hypothermic. Seriously, how do you win?

It’s even harder for me to debut a fashionable outfit if I’m going to cling to my jacket all night long. Even if I take it off, it’s spending the night wrapped around my waist Soccer Mom style. It’s not like it matters anyway. I’m normally layered in sweaters and long sleeves paired with knit flowy pants – shapeless.

Sure I’m more comfortable without an ounce of clothing clinging to my body, but after a while I forget how to even dress myself. And that’s why I have been paying very close attention to this 2022’s winter fashion trends. I pore over TikToks and peruse Vogue in my free time so I can catch a trend early and capitalize.

It’s not just to get ahead of the trend, but to get ahead of the heartbreak when I go to purchase and it says SOLD OUT.

There’s nothing worse than falling in love with clothing for nothing. For the 2022 fall fashion trends, we saw mini UGGs, Birks, and equestrian style. Winter is going to look a bit different.

If you want some winter fashion tips before you get all of that Christmas money, we’re in this together. Here’s what’s in my cart: