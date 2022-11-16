Global warming sure has made dressing for this weather impossible. One day, it’s sunny and 75 in November. The next it’s 40 with a chance of snow. I genuinely can’t win.

I’m addicted to the thought of having a closet full of essentials. One filled with endless options from merely twelve staple pieces. The sheer thought of waking up in the morning and knowing I have an outfit to wear gives me peace of mind.

But in the age of fast fashion, it’s difficult to find clothes that even last a full season. We’re all obsessed with buying discounted trendy pieces that cycle out of style in less than four months. And that makes for an over-cluttered and underwhelming closet.









I’ve purchased one too many statement pieces and now have a wardrobe with zero consistency. While I’m a fan of a mega-colorful print, the smart – and on trend – choice is to opt for neutrals this winter.

And honestly, thank God. I like to wear more muted colors as I am translucent pale in the winter, and bright colors wash me out even further. You could liken me to a ghost when hot pink hits my skin.









I am a firm believer that winter is the easiest season to dress for. Throw on a basic long sleeve and a pair of flare knit pants and call it a day. Add a shacket around the house when I’m cold and that’s my winter uniform.

This 2022 winter season, I’m looking for the ultimate capsule closet. I want to sleep peacefully knowing I have an outfit in my closet at all times, for all events.

And lo and behold, I’ve found a few. Here are my picks:





An Oversized Sweater I couldn’t start this article without a trusty soft sweater. Wear it to work, to dinner, on a date, around the house, really wherever. Aerie’s version feels luxurious and is guaranteed high quality. You only need two or three solid sweaters to get you through a winter season, anyway. Even if you want to purchase every single one.

Long Sleeve Bodysuit Once upon a time, I was a fan of the $12 bodysuit from a fast fashion website that accommodated my weak budget. However, said bodysuits would last three washes before falling apart. Abercrombie has elevated their line of basics in recent years, making them my top pick for a long sleeve bodysuit. It flatters your curves and is double lined which gives you a bit more warmth and structure.

Cozy Joggers More often than not, I’m wearing loungewear in the winter. A solid pair of joggers that are soft and durable while keeping me warm are all I really need. And what better brand than Kim K’s fave blanket? Barefoot Dreams joggers have changed my life. The coastal grandmother brand has stolen hearts for their plush blankets, but they also make clothing in the same beloved material.

Leather Blazer When hitting the town, I need a jacket. But I hate wearing jackets in the bar. A leather blazer keeps me warm without making me feel claustrophobic and goes with most any outfit. Wearing a jacket doesn’t have to ruin your outfit like it once did! A blazer will look great draped over your shoulders when out on the weekends.

Flare Jeans Everyone has been loving the shapeless mom jean look lately, but let me remind you of the equally amazing flare jean. A little bit of shape but with a retro kick. In the spirit of capsule closets, let it be known that you don’t need tons of jeans to get you through a season. In fact, I often only have one pair of mom jeans, one flare, one white, and one black.