By now, you’ve seen it — the series of photos that broke the internet. You know what I’m talking about. Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez were pictured together at the Academy Museum Gala, and jaws across the nation hit the floor.

Years from now, we’ll still be able to say where we were when we saw the Hailey and Selena photos. This is how they felt when the Cold War ended. This is the Berlin Wall falling. This is man’s first step on the moon. Earth shattering, unprecedented, and a whole new frontier.

The vibe has shifted. And Justin Bieber must have a new lock screen.

I’ll admit, at first, I thought the picture was fake. I thought it was one of those photoshopped fan images, like those 90s edits of Br*d Pitt, J*hnny Depp, and L*ondardo DiCaprio all haphazardly photoshopped into the same image. I scrolled on, fully expecting the caption to be by some anonymous moderator begging fellow fans to stop the hate or something. Then I realized the image was posted on the verified Vogue Magazine account. It was a regram from celebrity photographer Tyrell Hampton, who captioned the instantly-iconic image with the fitting: “plot twist.”

It hasn’t even been 24 hours but I’m still in a state of shock. That being said, I never really bought into the whole Selena vs. Hailey narrative, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t aware of it. So much of fandom culture is built on fabricated feuds. Just look at the Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

But this one has gone on for years. And Hailey recently addressed it in her episode on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it.”

Selena has also called for an end to the rumors and Hailey hate. After all, she’s booked and busy! With the success of her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, and her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me, as well as her brand, Rare Beauty, she doesn’t have time to worry about her ex.

But even so, I could have never predicted that photo.

While both stars could have continued to milk the press from this alleged feud — all press is good press, right? — this image shows that they’re more invested in a narrative where women don’t fight over men. We love to see it.

Hopefully, the fans will finally leave both of these women alone. And this photo will make it into history books as the most influential peace summit of all time. Give them a Nobel Prize! Nature is healing!

While I’m still reeling from this photo, Selena and Hailey are probably back to minding their business — literally. Both are beauty entrepreneurs in their own right, and I have been browsing their respective selections since the photo dropped.

I mean, it has to be said: one reason it’s so iconic is simply because of how good they both looked. Skin: clear. Makeup: fall perfection. I want to be them. I want to be Justin Bieber, frankly. And so I’ll be buying Rare Beauty and Rhode Skin dupes in spades in an attempt.

While Rhode is currently all sold out, here are the best Rare Beauty finds to recreate that iconic photo:

