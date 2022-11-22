Selena Gomez is one of the most famous people on the planet. The former Disney star is a singer, actress, and entrepreneur. She’s also a mental health advocate and star of her own, new documentary My Mind & Me.

The new Apple+ Documentary My Mind & Me offers unprecedented insight into her life. It focuses particular attention on the past few years as she dealt with fame, relationships, and a recent bipolar diagnosis.

Gomez reveals all about her bipolar disorder, her mental health journey, and the lessons she’s learned along the way. My Mind & Me shines light into Gomez’s vulnerability and provides insights into the private life of one of the industry’s most beloved female talents. If you haven’t fallen in love with Selena before, you will now.

And with a new documentary, of course, comes a press tour.

Selena’s been making headlines and breaking the internet over the past few months as she promotes her documentary. She’s telling all, making statements at events, and working on her other ventures all at the same time.

So if you haven’t been able to keep up, I get it. Here’s the ultimate guide to what’s been going on with

Selegend:





Only Murders in the Building - Season 2

While millions have been watching Selena Gomez on our screens since she was a teenager, a whole new demographic was exposed to her talents with the hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. The Emmy-nominated show stars Selena alongside comedy veterans Martin Short and Steve Martin. The result: a charming, addictive comedy that totally legitimized Selena’s already-massive career.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV youtu.be

Season 2 of the fan-favorite dropped at the end of summer, garnering a coveted 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And the show has only helped Gomez grow as an actor. “I’m always hoping that I can keep up with them,” she told Vanity Fair about her co-stars. “What I've learned is to be more snarky with my jokes.”

It makes sense that an ex-Disney star is not used to edgy acting. But she hasn’t forgotten her Disney roots — for better or for worse.

Selena Gomez could have been the lead in Camp Rock instead of Demi Lovato?

Some shocking Disney tea recently resurfaced: Selena was almost the lead in the Camp Rock franchise.

David DeLuise — he played Gomez’s father in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place — revealed that the role of Mitchie Torres was originally offered to Selena. Can you imagine? Selena — who dated Nick Jonas rather than the movie’s romantic lead Joe Jonas — as the star in this blockbuster movie series?

But that never came to pass, partly due to altruism on Selena’s part. While Disney stars were often pitted against each other, Selena allegedly turned down the role to let Demi Lovato take the lead. And honestly, I’m kind of glad she did. I mean, Selena’s songs are sometimes bangers. But Demi is the one with the pipes.

In hindsight, the Disney machine seems way more toxic than it did in its heyday. The pressure for those young actors to churn out content — from TV shows to movies to albums — must have felt insurmountable. And while Selena largely avoided the messy ex-Disney star arc, it negatively affected her identity, her sense of self, and her mental health. All of which she talks about in her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

Selena is ready to put her past behind her

My Mind & Me isn’t merely a sensationalized, titillating tale of a former Disney star. In fact, it’s an effort to put her Disney career behind her. Another thing she wants in her rearview mirror: her relationship with Justin Bieber.

“When am I gonna be good enough by myself?” She tearfully asks in a 2016 clip, recounting a conversation with Interscope Records CEO John Janick about her music career. “I don't want him to think he signed some f—ing Disney kid … It just sucks too because the whole song thing ... he called me this morning about the song with Justin.”

But this is the only direct reference to Justin in the film. Other than that, the focus stays on Selena. And her battle with her mental health.

Selena Gomez in My Mind & Me via My Mind & Me on Apple TV+

Revelations from the documentary: Selena's bipolar diagnosis

You might think that being one of the most beloved pop stars is all glitz and glamor. But Selena’s documentary showcases her rock bottom moments and her struggles with mental health. “At one point, she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now. I don't want to live.’ And I'm like, 'Wait, what?'” her former assistant Theresa spoke about a scary time in 2016 after Gomez canceled her tour. “It was one of the moments where you look in her eyes, and there was nothing there. It was so scary.”

This led to a 2018 mental health hospitalization and a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2019. While Gomez had mentioned her diagnosis before in 2020, she sets the record straight in detail with this film.

Grappling with the weight of her diagnosis was difficult for the star — as it would be for anyone. No wonder she didn’t want to bare it all on camera until now. "I'm gonna be honest. I didn't wanna go to a mental health hospital," she says in the film. "I didn't want to, but I didn't wanna be trapped in myself in my mind anymore … I thought my life was over. I was like, 'This is how I'm gonna be forever.'”

Luckily, Gomez is in a better place. And she’s dedicated to acting as an advocate for mental health by sharing her journey.

Revelations from the documentary: Possible Feud between Selena Gomez and her kidney donor, Francia Raisa?

She also talked about her struggles with lupus and how physical health issues have spurred up some unlikely drama.

In 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant. The kidney donor? Friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa. This is why some people are raising eyebrows at Selena’s recent Rolling Stone interview.

Despite Raisa’s heroic act of friendship, Selena told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.” Raisa’s response to Selena’s quote? Raisa posted a one-word Instagram comment in response. “Interesting.”

And, of course, social media erupted. But Selena was not having it. She responded to the allegations of “beef” in the comments of a viral TikTok video about it, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

It seems Gomez is determined to put any feuds behind her. Which leads us to …

THAT Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez photo

You know it. You liked it on Instagram. This viral photo of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez and the Academy Gala broke the internet — and for good reason.

For years, the media and fans alike have been pitting Hailey and Selena against each other for Justin Bieber’s heart. But the women have had enough. For the first time ever, they both addressed the ‘feud’ rumors. And to prove that there’s no bad blood between them: this iconic image. This is my Berlin Wall falling. This is my Paris Peace Accord.

"They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together," a source close to Selena shared with E! News. "They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."

And don't sleep on Rare Beauty!

With the feud behind them, both stars can focus on more important things: being girlbosses. Hailey has the eponymous Rhode Skin, and Selena has Rare Beauty.

@rarebeauty Selena uses Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enchant w/ the Liquid Touch Foundation Brush ✨ #rarebeauty #highlighter #luminizer #selenagomez

The mark of a successful celeb brand is you simply forget it’s helmed by a celeb. This is not the case for brands like SKKN, which rely on their famous founders to hide their brand’s weaknesses. Selena fans and beauty lovers alike are raving about Rare Beauty. Selena is booked and busy — so it’s easy to forget about her beauty empire. But don’t sleep on it!

From her viral cream blush to her viral glazed lip-ready products, Rare Beauty is worth the hype. Just another thing going well for Selena. Next stop: taking over the world.