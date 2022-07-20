Way back in 2007, Selena Gomez stole my heart as Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place. I related hard to her sarcasm and standoffish ways and I still aspire to be the last wizard standing with a hot werewolf boyfriend.

Or what about her music? Selena Gomez and The Scene absolutely slapped. Love You Like A Love Song? Hell yes. Naturally? Sign me up for the next karaoke slot, baby.

Selena is something special, being one of the few Disney stars from the 2000’s, next to Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, that’s managed to stay in the public eye.

We knew Selena had taste when she started dating Justin Bieber way back before he married our girl HB . They were a young “it couple,” shiny and fresh-faced, and we ate them up.

Miss Selena and Crocs -loving Biebs are over and done with by now, but that did not dull her sparkle one bit. In fact, some would argue that she is only getting better with age (it’s me, I’m some).

SG isn’t someone clambering for the spotlight; her low-key vibe might even make me trust her more. She doesn’t plug a bunch of products or endorse brands that we can’t afford. She’s not shoving content down our throats. She’s just vibing.

So when she actually endorses something or comes out with a new project, you know it’s gonna be good. Especially lately, it feels like every single thing Selena comes out with turns to gold, and yet it’s done in a way that doesn’t feel like overkill.

The Rarest Beauty

If you’ve been on beautytok, or browsed the Sephora review section, you may have noticed Selena’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty trending.

I’ve been trying to get my claws on the Tinted Moisturizer for months now, but the shades sell out within seconds. That hasn’t stopped me from obsessively pouring over routines and reviews of all of her products.









In the beginning stages of Rare Beauty, I was able to purchase the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Joy, which is now sold out everywhere. If you can get your hands on it, it’s a sun-kissed beachy color that blends sheerly and looks super natural on every skin tone.

Her new lipsticks and lip liners will probably be sold out by the time you’re reading this, but try logging into your Ulta or Sephora account daily to check for a restock.









There’s something so comforting in the fact that Selena herself uses this makeup and that she clearly has a large hand in the production of it. It makes me feel like these products are worth using.

Only Murders in the Building

In her return to the silver screen, Selena hit a home run with Only Murders in the Building, which is available on Hulu. Starring Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, you don’t even need to know much else to know it’s gonna be a hit.

In an apartment building in New York City called The Arconia, three strangers become enthralled with a murder investigation happening in their building. Three very different types of people come together to create a podcast that will shake up the murder investigation and potentially get them in a lot of trouble.

What bonded a very unlike trio was an obsession with true crime podcasts. Little did they know they would be thrown in the middle of a real life true crime podcast themselves.

Only Murders in the Building was literally just renewed for Season 3 ahead of Emmy nominations. While Selena was nominated for producing, she was snubbed in the acting category. Proof The Emmy’s taste is a little off.

This doesn’t stop her shine, however. Selena is now the second Latina since Salma Hayek in 2007 to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer for the show. Queen!

I literally binged the first season on Hulu in one night, watching until my eyes were burning and the sun was peeking through my curtains. It’s seriously worth getting even a 30-day free trial subscription because I already know you’ll finish it in time.

Season Two episodes are currently released every Tuesday, and it already has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you know anything about those little green tomatoes, you know it’s a worthy watch if it gets 100%!









Hulu has so many classic shows that I’ve ran through in no time at all, but this one is rocking the world (and the Emmys voters) right now.

What Would Selena Do?

When going about your day-to-day life, ask yourself: What Would Selena Gomez Do? I don’t think enough people realize how genuinely iconic she is. She’s putting in the work for all of us to enjoy our lives.

Selena has definitely been through a lot, which makes us love her even more. She underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017 after being diagnosed with lupus. Her friend, actress Francia Raísa, was the one to donate her kidney.

Gomez is super open about her experience with lupus and how having her scar only makes her more confident. She’s the CEO of owning her body and accepting her insecurities, which sets the best example for her fans to do just the same.

She is also a mental health advocate, starting the Rare Impact Fund to give people the access they need to mental health resources. 1% of every Rare Beauty purchase goes toward the Rare Impact Fund, which is an amazing bonus to buying her makeup.

Whether it be her TikToks, her makeup, or her shows, we all have been touched by Queen Selena in some way.



