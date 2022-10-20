You know that shocking, stomach-sinking feeling you get when you catch a glance of your weekly screen time notification on your smartphone or tablet? Well, if they tallied up the hours I’ve spent scrolling through Netflix for a tv show or movie — hello, ANY-thing — to watch, I’d undoubtedly feel so much worse.

You know the routine: you close your WFH tabs, then open Netflix and settle down and search for satisfying content. But you don’t find anything. Before you know it, you’ve wasted an hour anxiously scrolling through every last one of the recommended titles. So — endlessly frustrated — you give up and doomscroll for hours. Is this your life?

It was mine until I got a Hulu subscription. I was lured in — like the best of us are — by Dylan O’Brien.

Hear me out. Earlier this year, Hulu released the much-anticipated comedy-of-errors, Not Okay, starring Zoey Deutch. This satirical comedy about social media is one of the most entertaining commentaries on a young adult life that I’ve seen in a while. The romantic lead? Dylan O’Brien with a blond buzzcut. Need I say more?

NOT OKAY Trailer (2022) www.youtube.com

That was my first indication that I might have been sleeping on Hulu’s streaming library. Their latest romantic comedy, Rosaline, has cemented my theory: Hulu is fire.

Rosaline — starring Kaitlyn Dever — is Shakespeare in Love for Gen-Z. It’s a comedic take on Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Romeo’s jilted ex-lover, Rosaline. It’s fun, fast-paced, and refreshing.

Honestly, Netflix could never.

Rosaline | Official Trailer | Hulu www.youtube.com

Here’s my theory: Netflix has been so focused on awards fodder that the rest of its content is glorified Hallmark — I’ll still be watching that new Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie, though. With all that mid-content and high drama surrounding its top-quality releases — like Luckiest Girl Alive and Dahmer — I’m tired of it.

But with Hulu releasing hit after hit and racking up its own share of awards, Netflix should sleep with one eye open.

Sure, HBO has Euphoria, Disney Plus has Hocus Pocus 2, and Peacock has that (terrible) new Pete Davidson feature. But if you’re looking for a new streaming service to explore, Hulu is that girl.

Don’t know where to start? Here are the best titles to stream on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building This Selena Gomez smash is the best thing she’s been in since Wizards of Waverly Place. Alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez plays a true-crime aficionado who stumbles into a murder mystery of her own. It’s the whodunnit for the true crime era. The newly released second season is just as fine as the first.

Booksmart We’ve talked — and worried — enough about Olivia Wilde’s second directorial feature, Don’t Worry Darling. But her first film is where it’s at. Starring Beanie Feldstein (Jonah Hill’s sister, fun fact) and Kaitlyn Dever, it’s Superbad for the girls. It’s disarming, complex, and endlessly rewatchable.

High Fidelity ​Hulu took a mid-90s rom-com and turned it into the coolest show with the coolest clothes. Euphoria can set aside. I’d raid the High Fidelity costume closet in a minute. And don’t even get me started on the soundtrack. One of those Gossip Girl teens is in it, too. Tragically, it was canceled after one season, but all the best shows are.

Under the Banner of Heaven Andrew Garfield is fire in this strange, dark series based on a Jon Krakauer stunning nonfiction book of the same title. Garfield stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in this detective drama about LDS community in Salt Lake City. If you liked him in Tammy Faye, you’ll love him in this.

Normal People Skip the Conversations with Friends series. Normal People is by far the superior Sally Rooney novel and superior limited series. It catapulted the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones into the stratosphere, so we can thank it for that.

Abbott Elementary Wondering where you can stream the beloved, Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary? Hulu has got you covered. Don’t miss Quinta Brunson’s masterpiece — and join us as we patiently await the second season.

Ramy The third season of Ramy is out right now and making headlines for the Bella Hadid cameo. But there’s more to it than that. This award-winning series is both hilarious and earnest, and an absolute must-watch.

Don’t miss the best of Hulu. It’s waiting for you to binge.

