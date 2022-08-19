If you don’t know who Ramy Youssef is, you should. To be honest, I envy you — oh, what I’d do to watch his eponymous Hulu show — Ramy — for the first time again.

If you’re asking yourself, “who is this guy, and why should I care?” binge-watch the Hulu show. Then fall down the rabbit hole of his 2020 award show press interviews. Then you’ll totally understand how smart and endearing Youssef is in real life — as opposed to his soft boy character in the show. Trust me, you’ll instantly get why he deserved that 2020 Golden Globe. You’ll wonder how you were so late to the party. Then, you — like me — will start counting down the days until the new season of Ramy on September 30th.

A season that features the acting debut of none other than THE biggest supermodel in the world right now, Bella Hadid.

At this point, it’s a prerequisite that all models turn to actors. For example, EmRata’s multi-hyphenate status includes several acting credits. Half the cast of Euphoria, had never acted before starring in the HBO superhit. And Evan Mock going from skateboarder to model to the star of Gossip Girl is proof that pretty people can have it all.

Bella’s foray into acting does not surprise me. “People probably thought,” Bella Hadid told GQ, “that my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy.”

As if the promise of the long-awaited Ramy season three isn’t enough, now there’s more to be excited about. I’m a fashion-obsessed Gen-Zer. So, of course, I love Bella Hadid. She’s one of my favorite Nepotism Babies. Because what’s not to love?

Despite her life being astronomically different from mine — she’s a supermodel from a wealthy family who lives an unfathomable luxe lifestyle — somehow, she feels super relatable. Bella’s not only one of the most trendsetting fashion girlies, she’s a businesswoman who has made vulnerability part of her brand. From speaking candidly about her mental health to her history with eating disorders, Bella seems down to earth.

She’s also an outspoken activist. As a Palestinian, Bella frequently speaks out about the atrocities in her home country. This is where she and Ramy found a point of connection.

Ramy’s hit show explores the struggles of being Muslim-American. Especially when you don’t relate to some traditional aspects of your upbringing yet still feel isolated in America. Hadid may be a global celebrity, but this is a game she knows well.

Being on set, Hadid gushed about how accepted she felt. “Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I’d ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself.”

The two met after Ramy emailed Hadid about a possible appearance on the show. After their first conversation, Hadid describes their friendship as kismet. I guess that’s how it is for celebrities. I mean, if I tied to track down Timothee Chalamet’s email to see if he wanted to hang out … suddenly I’d be a stalker. Sigh. The double standards of fame.

But really, I’m thrilled at this friendship hard launch. And fame, it seems — specifically the misconceptions that come with it — is yet another thing the pair have in common.

"It’s just an armor.”

Part of what makes the show Ramy so compelling is its problematic title character. Quite frankly, he sucks. But we love to root for a complicated protagonist. Case in point: Carmy in the The Bear, my other favorite Hulu show. But that doesn’t reflect the real life version of Youssef. “You pick the worst side of you because then the people you meet are like, ‘Oh, you’re so much better than I expected!’ As opposed to the other way around,” he told GQ. “It’s all upside, really. You gotta undersell hard.”

Bella also deals with misconceptions. But hers are based on model stereotypes. And partly the persona she dons to protect herself from the harsh light of the public eye.“People will meet me and think, Oh, I thought you were a bitch. Or I thought you were mean. [They assume] I’m this other person. I’m like, this other person that you saw on a magazine cover: no soul, no nothing? It’s just an armor.”

But with Youssef, Hadid can let her guard down. Together, the two were able to create what promises to be a delightful episode that explores multiple sides of their personas and actual personalities.

I can’t wait for their episode to air so I can really get to “know” Ramy and Bella. In fact, I’m already fascinated with this surprising friendship. And if it comes with the promise of a new season of one of the best shows on television? If they want to expand to a trio, I’m waiting.