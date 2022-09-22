Brad, do you need money? Is the on-going legal battle with Angelina Jolie draining you? Is the single life too mundane? Between Pitt’s elusive luxury cashmere sweater line and his elevated red carpet fashion , we couldn’t help but wonder – is skincare really necessary?

Yesterday, September 21st, Brad Pitt launched his genderless skincare line, Le Domaine, with prices so high it reminded us that we should probably just be using The Ordinary products. Similar to Harry Styles ' Pleasing brand, Pitt will remove himself from the spotlight and detach his name almost completely from it.









We are running out of skin surface area at this rate. Does every celebrity need a skincare line that all boast the same exact results? Especially when Le Domaine’s, The Serum, costs a steep $385.

But what’s equally important is that Pitt used Chateau Miraval to help him with this project.

Chateau Miraval is the winery he and Angelina Jolie owned together, however Jolie sold her shares following the divorce. Pitt and Jolie were married at the winery, and Pitt even conducted his Vogue interview there.





Shows the Miraval property in Correns, near Brignoles, southern France, which was formerly owned by both Angelina Jolie and, now solely owned, by Brad Pitt. Lionel Cironneau/AP/Shutterstock

The two are involved in an on-going legal battle over the estate. CBS reported Pitt sued Jolie for the “unlawful selling” of her share of the property. Just this week, ironically, Jolie counter-sued: “In a countersuit filed this week, obtained by CNN, Nouvel LLC, Jolie's former company, [said]…Pitt "and his allies" took "illegal and malicious actions" with the intention to "injure" Jolie and Nouvel, "by devaluing its investments and depriving it of its proper role in the management of Chateau Miraval, the world-famous producer of rosé wine."

While it’s suspect that Brad staged all his press at the Chateau the exact week Angelina sued him, I can’t help but focus my attention on something a little less legal and pricey – is he actually dating Emily Ratajkowski ?!I



