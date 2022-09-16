Oh, Kourtney. You make my job so difficult because I wanted to root for you. I was on board with you publicly tonguing Travis as long as you stayed out of trouble. Kylie ’s supposed to be the one who emits tons of carbon dioxide with her private jet - and that’s it.

But no. Instead, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker - who just received notices to cut back on her water usage from the city of Los Angeles - is now Boohoo’s self-proclaimed “Sustainability Ambassador.” And it just goes downhill from there.

What Doesn’t Work?

Kris Jenner, I’m wondering if you have simply given up on Kourt’s PR disaster here. Or does Kim have something up her sleeve that will distract us all? Who approved this? I find it hard to believe private-jet-taking, water-wasting, energy-consuming Kourtney Kardashian is one inch a “Sustainability Ambassador…”

And pairing that with a fast fashion brand! Fast fashion is one of the biggest contributors to the global landfill, creating 92 million tons of textile waste annually.





It’s not just that Kourt’s wasteful and careless in many ways, but the irony lies in the control with which she restricts her children’s diet …Cutting out dairy, gluten, and sugar but then leading a life that contributes to the climate crisis.

What Actually Works?

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced the family is giving away their company shares to a nonprofit organization in order to fight climate change. Patagonia is valued at around $3 billion.





THIS is what commitment to fighting the climate crisis looks like. Not empty promises, a gluttonous lifestyle, or campaigns with fast fashion brands.