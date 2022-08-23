The summer’s hottest gossip is in and it’s scathing: celebrities don’t give a damn about the global climate crisis and it shows. I can just hear the gasps now as the room falls silent.

Let’s start with Elon Musk’s nine-minute flight that’s only five stops on the train. So much for Tesla being the pioneer of environmentalism, or whatever it was they claimed when they started. When it comes to celebs taking frivolous flights that pour CO2 into our atmosphere, Musk’s private jet flight is only the tip of the iceberg.

Taylor Swift tops charts in more ways than one…leading with the most private jet flights taken. The most CO2 emitted. Even if she claims people borrow her private jet, why?

While California faces a drought worse than any since the 1800s…I wonder if anyone’s listening. I wonder if we truly care that our environment is imploding. Is it worth defending celebrities if they refuse to acknowledge they’re part of the problem? And why aren’t they interested in being part of the solution?

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Wade all received notices to cut back their water usage. They surpassed consumption by 150% since last year.

Before you start telling me about DWade’s stats or how Kevin Hart cracks you up…I know. I love these selfish celebs who blatantly ignore the fact that people are dying so they can live a life of luxury.

No seriously. I get they have so much money they don’t know what to do with it. But here’s an idea, instead of all the wasteful jets and water use, donate to environmental charities!

We all make sacrifices to keep our planet going, so I’m sure Kim K can go without the fountain running for weeks on end. And, much to Elon’s horror, public transportation won’t kill you. Do better.