CUUP vs. ThirdLove vs. Skims - Which Bra Is Worth It?

For such a tiny piece of clothing, bras are easily the most difficult product to buy -- and there is nothing more frustrating than coming home with one that either causes chafing or makes your boob pop out. We're not out here trying to look like some overhyped Victoria's Secret model, but you'd think we could find one that works for us.

On a quest to find the ultimate bra, our editors set out to find a brand that offers it all; a wide size range, different styles and colors, high-quality materials, and a reasonable price.

After some searching, we narrowed our findings down to three trending brands; CUUP, ThirdLove, and Skims. Here's everything you need to know:

Key Similarities

All offer bras designed to fit all shapes and sizes

All provide customer support to help you find the perfect fit

All are affordable

Key Differences

CUUP is a bra expert, offering lingerie and swimwear only – ThirdLove and Skims offer a broader range of clothing, including loungewear, activewear, and shapewear

CUUP and ThirdLove offer a Fit Quiz – Skims provides a sizing guide only

CUUP bras are constructed to enhance a woman's natural shape while providing maximum comfort and support – ThirdLove and Skims bras aren’t as thoughtfully engineered

CUUP's mission is to redefine the way women look and feel in their underwear. Their bras are designed with stretchy, thin, light materials that support a woman's natural shape - no foam and no bump pads, just unlined simplicity. And yet, they still provide that effortlessly sexy look.

Image Courtesy of CUUP Available in sizes A to H, there are 6 different styles and various materials to choose from. The Balconette, for example, is perfect for an open neckline, and The Plunge with its deep V silhouette works best when styled with a silk blouse or an open cardigan. CUUP even offers a FIT Quiz on their website to ensure you find your precise size. By working with a development and manufacturing partner who's been producing bras worldwide for over 30 years and running a series of bra washes and wear tests, CUUP’s quality is truly next-level. CUUP leverages technology and even invented a flexiwire - a flexible underwire - that moves with you without poking or pinching -- they even reconstructed straps, gores, and cup proportions to achieve a perfect fit, even for bigger boob sizes. For only $68 for premium materials and the flattering design, CUUP bras are super affordable. Fit: 10/10, Material: 10/10, Design: 10/10, Support: 9.5/10, Price: 9/10

ThirdLove Overview ThirdLove's main claim is to offer a wider-than-most size range, with band sizes ranging from 30 to 48 and cup sizes from A to I. But only a few combinations are available in their full-size range, which made their claim a little questionable…

Image Courtesy of ThirdLove ThirdLove's main claim is to offer a wider-than-most size range, with band sizes ranging from 30 to 48 and cup sizes from A to I. But only a few combinations are available in their full-size range, which made their claim a little questionable… There are 11 different bra styles to choose from; classic styles such as strapless bras and T-shirt bras and more unique styles like their uplift plunge bra that comes with padding and a sheer mesh overlay. While a ThirdLove bra is definitely comfortable, we weren't a big fan of the overall look and fit. What we did appreciate about ThirdLove is their 60-day return policy that includes worn and washed bras, which go to charity. Fit: 8/10, Material: 7/10, Design: 8/10, Support: 9/10, Price: 7/10

Skims Overview

Skims launched with undergarments and loungewear but became most famous for their shapewear. The brand offers 6 different bra styles in skin-matching shades with both non-padded and lightly padded options.