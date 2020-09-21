The 10 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked
Start popping that popcorn.
There were horror writers before Stephen King and there will almost certainly be horror writers after Stephen King, but there will never be another writer as able to capture the world's imagination so thoroughly with his ability to terrify in one moment and inspire hope in the next.
Not only has King written nearly 90 bone-chilling and engrossing books in his decades-long career, his work has also been adapted for film or TV nearly 80 times. Of course, the problem with adapting a book to film is that the film version rarely lives up to the book. With that said, out of nearly 80 adaptions, a few have to go right sometimes.
We give you the definitive list of the top 10 Stephen King movies ever made.
10. Children of the Corn (1984)
Based on King's 1977 short story of the same name, Children of the Corn gained a cult following and inspired a film franchise despite lackluster reviews. The film follows a young couple as they drive through a small town in Nebraska, where they soon discover that the children of the town are beholden by an evil force called "He Who Walks Behind the Rows," who demands that the children sacrifice all the adults in the town to ensure a successful harvest. It's full of unintentionally hilarious 80s effects and tends to feel silly at points, but it still manages to offer plenty of scary moments.
Keanu Reeves' 5 Best Roles of All Time
Aside from being a nice guy who donates to charity, respects women, and maybe fights crime, here are Keanu's best roles of all time.
Keanu Reeves is definitively America's sweetheart.
In this age of slimy men and toxic masculinity finally being reckoned with, Reeves is a breath of wholesome, well-intentioned, accessibly handsome fresh air. As we've noted before, "The craziest thing about Keanu Reeves' amazingness is that he's really not so 'amazing' at all; he's just a genuinely decent person, which makes him stand out amidst the wasteland of egoism, greed, and selfishness that makes up most of celebrity culture."
But has his real-life persona, which has celebrated almost excessively in recent media, overshadowed his excellence in acting? Sure, he's a great guy, but what about his many achievements in film and television? Shouldn't he get credit for the magnificent depth of character acting he's capable of? For the extraordinary scope of human experience he's portrayed?
In honor of Keanu the actor, the artist, and the visionary, we've listed his 5 best roles of all time. Because, yeah, we get it, he's a pure, excellent human being. But after all, he is an actor: a good one.
5. Me And Will
Playing: Himself
In this film, Keanu stretches his creative reach by playing a wholesome, deeply lovable, and pure man, which is to say that he plays himself.
4. Side By Side
Playing: Himself
In this film, Keanu plays a wholesome, deeply lovable, and pure man: himself.
3. Ellie Parker
Playing: Himself
In this film, Keanu once again plays a wholesome, deeply lovable, and pure man (himself).
2. SPF-18
Playing: Himself
In this film, Keanu plays a man who is wholesome, deeply lovable, and pure. Who? Himself.
1. Always Be My Maybe
Playing: Himself
In this film, Keanu gives a brilliant performance as a wholesome, deeply lovable, and pure actor. Specifically? Oh right, he plays himself.
So, let's celebrate Keanu's acting and not just the fact that he quietly donates millions to charity, hasn't molested 100% of the people he's ever met, and also stops robberies in-progress.
Keanu Reeves Stops A ROBBERY! www.youtube.com
This Haunts Me: The Hilarious and Terrifying World of News Bloopers
There's an entire genre of YouTube videos that consists of nothing but news bloopers, and they're equal parts hilarious and panic-inducing.
"Right after the break, we're going to interview Erik Weihenmayer, who climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, but he's gay—I mean, he's gay, excuse me, he's blind."
Back in the early 2000's a young news anchor in New Mexico had a slip of the tongue on live TV that has enterred the annals of news blooper history.
Gay Mount Everest www.youtube.com
Cynthia Izaguirre had just gotten done reporting on a separate story discussing activism for gay rights, and was setting up a segment with the first blind man to climb Mount Everest, and her thoughts got twisted on the way to her mouth, resulting in a 14-second clip that would live on in infamy.