There were horror writers before Stephen King and there will almost certainly be horror writers after Stephen King, but there will never be another writer as able to capture the world's imagination so thoroughly with his ability to terrify in one moment and inspire hope in the next.

Not only has King written nearly 90 bone-chilling and engrossing books in his decades-long career, his work has also been adapted for film or TV nearly 80 times. Of course, the problem with adapting a book to film is that the film version rarely lives up to the book. With that said, out of nearly 80 adaptions, a few have to go right sometimes.

We give you the definitive list of the top 10 Stephen King movies ever made.