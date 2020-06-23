The protests that are being held in many American cities since the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and recently, Rayshard Brooks, have drawn a lot of support and solidarity not just in the U.S, but across the world in general.

There has never been a better time to use one's voice–no matter how small–to speak up against racial injustice than now.



Online protests have also flooded social media , and they have proven more than ever to be an important part of the cause. In the last few days, we've seen several brands and companies get called out on Twitter for failing to embrace diversity in business, as well as for their unfair treatment of Black employees.