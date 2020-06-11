Though your social media feeds might slowly be "returning to normal," don't forget: Black Lives Matter.

Since the May 25 murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, countless protests against police brutality of Black people have taken the United States, and much of the rest of the world, by storm. U.S. police have reportedly arrested over 10,000 protestors and have resorted to dangerous tactics, like rubber bullets and tear gas, in attempts to dissipate the protests.