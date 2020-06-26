Taking Back Pride: Black Lives Matter Marches Led by Queer and Trans People Reclaim Pride's Radical Roots
The Brooklyn Liberation March, a protest for Black Trans Lives, was truer to the original spirit and point of Pride than any corporatized Pride march.
This year's truest Pride event so far had no corporate floats and no rainbow flag logos.
It was brought together in a spirit of rage and defiance. It was the Brooklyn Liberation March, which began at the Brooklyn Museum and wound its way through Brooklyn for hours.
15,000 people, most clad in white, walked in the hot sunshine on June 12th. The march was organized by several Black trans-led organizations.
"Pokemon Unite": Why Pokemon Fans Will Never Get Their Dream Game
Sorry, the Pokemon game you want most is a pipe dream.
Hope, disappointment, complaining, and farming for shinies: Thus goes the life cycle of the hardcore Pokemon fan.
In a brief, 10 minute Pokemon Direct released on June 17th, 2020, The Pokemon Company revealed a slew of new titles including a puzzle game called Pokemon Cafe Mix, a teeth-brushing app called Pokemon Smile, and, most excitingly, a sequel to Pokemon Snap.
UK: Pokémon Presents! youtu.be
New Pokemon Snap arrives over 20 years after the release of the beloved Pokemon picture-taking adventure on the Nintendo 64, and it will undoubtedly benefit from the past two decades of graphic enhancements more than any other Pokemon spin-off. But perhaps even more excitingly, The Pokemon Company announced that this Pokemon Direct wasn't even the big Pokemon Direct. Indeed, the big Pokemon Direct would arrive a week later on June 24th.
Jenny Slate Left "Big Mouth" So a Black Actor Can Rightfully Take Her Spot
After four seasons portraying the half-Black Missy, Slate has made the right decision to depart the Netflix show.
After four seasons voicing the lovable Missy Foreman-Greenwald on Netflix's Big Mouth, Jenny Slate has announced that she will be leaving the show.
Missy, a recurring role in the animated series that stars Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, is a goofy bookworm who wears overalls and talks with a high-pitched lisp. She is a best friend of lead characters Nick and Andrew. She's self-assured and very smart. She's also half-Black, a well-intended move towards a more inclusive group of characters that's faltered by the fact that Slate is white.