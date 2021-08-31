We've all struggled on what to get our loved ones when it comes time to gift give.

But the beauty of candles are that everyone loves them. Who doesn't like the smell of a good, wholesome candle when they walk into a room? Well, for those of you looking to really step up your candle game, look no further than Brooklyn Candle Studio.

With a devout mission to create candles that captivate the senses, all with the best ingredients and sexiest design, Brooklyn Candle Studio is a luxury candle company that doesn't rely on chemical scents to do the heavy lifting. Birthed from 100% soy wax, these candles are derived from American-grown soybeans that produce an eco-friendly and clean burn.

With lead-free cotton wicks and yummy fragrance oils infused with essential oils, Brooklyn Candle Studio's candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free. Here are the best candles the company has to offer its customers.

Maui Escapist Candle Maui Escapist Candle This gorgeous candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio is one of their most popular items, and for good reason. Picture this: the tide crashing against the shore along a secret coastal island in Maui. As the waves crash, subtle notes of sea salt, sea moss and driftwood lightly hit your nose. A sprinkle of zest bergamot and cushy ylang ylang close out the ocean aroma. That's what it's like to smell this candle. Made in Brooklyn. New York with 100% soy wax, the Maui Escapist Candle guarantees a transporting sensory experience, and a clean eco-friendly burn. Check it out here.

Brooklyn Escapist Candle Brooklyn Escapist Candle Now the bustling borough of Brooklyn, New York might not seem like it translates over to a scent thats welcoming, calm and relaxing, but hear us out. The scent of this candle is inspired by a late, romantic night out on the town. As you loiter with friends at your cozy neighborhood cocktail bar, as live jazz serenades you while you sip on a fancy alcoholic beverage made from fresh ingredients like wild sage cassis and orange blossom. That's what it's like to smell this candle. You may not think Brooklyn is right for you, but this candle will make you pine for the city life. Check it out here.

Santa Fe Escapist Candle Santa Fe Escapist Candle Inspired by a spontaneous winter trip, this earthy scent is perfect for those in the winter that desire the sunshine and cool ocean breeze. Curated with wild aromas of orchid cactus, wild sage, juniper and piñon, this candle will make you wanna get up and explore the desert, and spend nights basking by a kiva fireplace. For those truly yearning to get away during these colder months that are coming up, this Santa Fe Escapist Candle is for you. Check it out here.

Sunday Morning Minimalist Candles Sunday Morning Minimalist Candles The Minimalist collection is for those who want their scent to linger more in the background rather than absorb your senses, and this Sunday Morning candle is one of the company's best. Bringing to life images of a bustling local farmer's market, this candle toys with luscious fruit scents and freshly picked flowers. Pear and bergamot float through your nostrils along with a hint of jasmine and gardenia, and it's all finished with a thick, warming base of amber woods. For those wanting to make the most out of their lazy Sunday, simply spark up this candle and relax. Check it out here.

Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle You ever take a walk outside after a big rainstorm? That thick earthy smell of the world around you? That's what this candle brings to life. Inspired by the dewy Fern Canyon in Northern Cali, the Fern + Moss blend brings with it hints of sage and lavender, along with a woodsy base note of spruce and pine to capture the enthralling smell of nature. This candle is also infused with natural sage, lavender and orange essential oils, helping to round out the candle's engrossing smell. Check it out here!