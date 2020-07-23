Content warning: The following article contains brief descriptions of sexual assault and harassment.

Every few months to a year, a wave of sexual assault allegations aimed at men in the music industry pour into Twitter.

As relatively high-profile rock bands like Brand New, Pinegrove, and Real Estate came under fire for allegations of abuse and harassment over the past couple of years, more and more people—namely young women—have felt empowered to share their own stories of trauma at the hands of men in the music industry. It's become such a common occurrence that some Twitter users have dedicated ongoing threads to calling out these band members, prompting fans to half-jokingly claim they're quitting listening to music altogether.