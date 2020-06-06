Everything is especially chaotic right now.

Tensions are undoubtedly higher than ever in America, and to feel an emotion other than rage and frustration seems downright impossible. But even in these extreme moments, it pays to have if but a few moments of calm. While artists like Chief Keef and Pop Smoke continue to soundtrack the protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world, the soothing baritone of Giveon can help take the edge off. While Run The Jewels 4 exhilarates the masses and raises blood pressure, the funk and jazz coalescence presented by Eryn Allen Kane and Kyle Dion instead put a smile on your face as you dance up to the picket line. Here are a slew of calming voices to help reinvigorate and inspire you to do your part.

Calming Voices to Help Ease Our Stress

Calming Voices to Help Ease Our Stress open.spotify.com



