<p>Today is a perfect excuse to treat yourself to some new music, better yet if that music is by Black artists. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite Black artists for you to peruse, no matter your favorite genre (note: some of these are bands that aren't entirely Black, but are fronted by a Black person).</p><p>Now, go forth and shop.</p>
<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->
<div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDg5ODA3Mn0.LN_gH1WEpaOigjtf-5jo36sV3cIx1XyLleJ2fIjNBwY/img.jpg?width=980" id="3dd5b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9bab7082468bcff0aa1a9e8874d3e74b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Taking inspiration from songwriter extraordinaires like Joni Mitchell and (Sandy) Alex G, Texan musician Christelle Bofale blends notes of jazz, dream-pop, folk, and her family's Congolese roots into a brand of indie rock that's entirely her own.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTMwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjIxMjg1M30.IN-CA7huV-IsLCmlXJN77OsdnP5MBEEGsIUvepE5uz4/img.jpg?width=980" id="f72f8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0561e54faa18997bddc322e393e3471c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>It's no secret that the emo genre hasn't always been welcoming to folks who aren't white and straight. Brooklyn band Proper. are a refreshing change of pace, layering their vibrant guitar riffs with lyrics that are either tongue-in-cheek or stop you in your tracks. Take these exclamations from "New Years Resolutions": "If your feminism isn't intersectional, we don't want it / If only cisgendered black lives matter to you, we don't want it / If you're only an ally on a keyboard, we don't want it!"</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzM2ODE2MH0.pWO2VzE07woxpx6VxAxktoLGC7pApLq5LcfpA2eZjJ0/img.jpg?width=980" id="02d19" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79adafb30d663abc0a6d17e7b2617ac0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Meet me @ the alter" /><p>Meet Me @ the Altar is a trio of women of color stretched between Florida, New Jersey, and Georgia. Their rapid kick drums and face-melting riffs are juxtaposed with Edith Johnson's crystal-clear vocals.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NDI5MzM1OX0.T29ap27jEBvvzmPCfzStjx_q00mg5tLbds9rMJlYIzw/img.jpg?width=980" id="24a04" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e45c7e196ba7bd93d4b2401a8b4fae46" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Teamonade" /><p>A trio based out of Ohio, Teamonade's upbeat, mathy indie rock is just as refreshing as an ice-cold Arnold Palmer. Their latest single "goin thru it" is a candid account of mental health issues that feels particularly heartwarming in the midst of "self care" trends. "I've never spent cash on a new pair of shoes," vocalist Osi Okoro sings. "Unless my mom told me that I had to look good for the Lord."</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDAyNDczNX0.VCFcwFgpn2FaV8xP9pvwDdcGuvGfWxmOSn7zfAB4K2g/img.jpg?width=980" id="c36dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="329fb47065aa6c42f9ba913bafbc4cb1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mal Devisa" /><p>Deja Carr's first album as Mal Devisa was originally released in 2016, but the New England musician's haunting indie rock feels just as relevant four years later. With a quiet rage, Carr is defiant and assured, taking inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement. "Does it kill you to know that we're all dying?" Carr sings on "Fire." "It kills me to know."</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NjUyNDM4OX0.2o5aerUDkWAeHSsHDfYDQwDGMza2ty1P3I67WbYM7iQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="753d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d301d5be4280f752e6123e131b0aa405" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alfred" /><p>Alfred. channels frustration into his unique breed of alternative hip-hop. The Virginia rapper's latest project <em>One Trick Pony </em>feels like self-expression in its truest form, building off of clever sample usage and a hypnotic flow.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjM4OTc2NX0.OClpOlWFkOuQounEjFinIrL0Gh2uiMw4IeIoe4Zj2wI/img.jpg?width=980" id="a004b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63f44d278caa4807bce7a25e479bb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Medhane" /><p>Over the past few months, Brooklyn rapper Medhane has gone from an underground favorite to one of music <a href="https://www.popdust.com/medhane-interview-full-circle-2645576544.html" target="_self">critics' favorite</a> rising voices in hip-hop. The languid, homespun feel of his new album <em>Cold Water </em>is sure to appeal to fans of alt-rap torchbearers like Earl Sweatshirt, while his profound lyrics and moody delivery would make Biggie proud.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MTk5NH0.M460CO_QaRFEfjEkmjE4Dl-uxq-QwkZZMI_0pkfL9dM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6ad8a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bac5ce4d57baa2c743bc0b9d58d1f67c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Vagabon" /><p>Having gotten her start in Brooklyn's DIY scene, Lætitia Tamko—a.k.a. Vagabon—has become an inimitable, enigmatic force in indie music. While her 2017 debut <em>Infinite Worlds</em> was a delicately stunning collection of stripped-down rock, her self-titled album from last year expands into experimental synth-pop.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Njk5Mzk0Nn0.TTM0rW3uZmXu0c60_TE3JIjcfiSD6Av6NOfvV27tu9s/img.jpg?width=980" id="5f85f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="616d35313a1df94e869d50eb0df3a0df" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ahomari." /><p>South Carolinian artist Ahomari wavers between synth-pop, experimental electronica, and lo-fi beats in a sound that's entrancing and complex. They've said that they use music to cope with the stresses of being a queer Black person based in the South, and that sublime, escapist feeling in their music translates to listeners.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDkzOTY1Mn0.QsmhnkuxWlu4xlXDmtLHgtDOsP4boF-8ORa4o73QznU/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1aa3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8b778d2805855b2a8abef33ecb41994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Debby Friday" /><p>Vancouver-via-Nigeria producer/singer Debby Friday also uses music as a way of coping with everyday oppression. Taking cues from left-field industrial acts like Death Grips, Friday's music is dark, aggressive, and bone-chilling, culminating into a wash of catharsis.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDI0NzQwM30.Y_eY_GRiXknDapXxtmcB1dR_Z7vJbT5VEqlQFkdOgFM/img.jpg?width=980" id="33760" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f7181fc99fc2707839e544647024254" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Angelboy+ the Halos" /><p>Angelboy + the Halos embody everything that is good in sunny, guitar-forward indie rock. Their bright sound feels youthful and fresh, reminiscent of your favorite albums of the 2000s.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTMwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5Nzk5MDI0NH0.P7FYYHxWsZgR5Jk63BDFPO-FjKNKqOhZMv_AmKCVn60/img.jpg?width=980" id="db662" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab6c4e574086ee23f6dc7bf31a9d31b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yves Tumor" /><p>Experimentalist Yves Tumor knows no bounds. Throughout their career, the Italian-based musician has shapeshifted between ambient noise and maximalist, orchestral pop; both sides of the spectrum are stunning. Yves Tumor's latest record, this year's <em>Heaven to a Tortured Mind, </em>saw them move towards a lustful, rock-leaning sound.</p>
Related Articles Around the Web