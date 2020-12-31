The 7 Best "Calvin and Hobbes" Strips
On this day 25 years ago, Bill Watterson's iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes bid us farewell.
With thousands of hilarious and thought-provoking comic strips, Watterson's adventures with Calvin and his stuffed tiger remain forever lodged in the hearts of millions.
As we bid farewell to what has been one of the most tumultuous years in some of our lifetimes, Calvin and Hobbes's philosophies on life and relationships hit home on the last day of 2020 and still make for compelling reading. To take us on a path down memory lane, here are some of the best Calvin and Hobbes strips created.
"He is one of the old gods! He demands sacrifice!"
Bill Watterson's use of lively and grotesque animation to convey Calvin's deepest daydreams and playtime antics remain some of the series most entertaining moments. One of the best strips is when Calvin pillages his tinker toys, positioning himself as an old and unforgiving god of the universe. As destructive and narcissistic as his actions may be, his aloof parents find it all so compelling. "I bet he grows up to be an architect," his mom says.
"It's psychosomatic. You need a lobotomy. I'll get a saw."
Another amazing bout of unique animation, A very seriously drawn doctor with a chiseled jawline enters the room with an equally as beautiful patient. He then gives some of the worst medical advice known to man, saying she needs a lobotomy because her foot hurts. Sadly for him, this patient is unlike any other patient he's had before.
"I know more about medicine than you! I'll be the doctor now," she says as she starts to kick the doctor in the shins. "Say it! Say I'm the doctor!" It is then revealed that Calvin and Susie are playing pretend and that Calvin was just being a pain for no reason.
"I notice your oeuvre is monochromatic"
What set Calvin and Hobbes apart from other comic strips was its ability to be incredibly metaphorical and smart in its writing. Watterson admitted in the Calvin and Hobbes 10th Anniversary Collection that he was always interested in art and the frivolous culture built around it. Calvin embodies that bullsh*t in the hilarious snow art sketch above, offering Hobbes asinine explanations on the deeper meaning behind his poorly constructed snowmen.
Spaceman Spliff
One of Calvin's recurring daydreams and playtime sagas, the Spaceman Spliff saga was always presented as their own, recurring comic strips. In this particular adventure, Spliff crash lands on a mysterious planet and is soon captured by weird alien worms that strongly desire to...wash his hair? The comic then pans out, and the alien warlords are revealed to be none other than Calvin's mom trying to get him into the bath.
"Do you LIKE her??"
In the first comic strip that technically introduced Suzie, Calvin casually brings up that there is a new girl in his class, and totally normal questions from Hobbes quickly cause him to lose it. "Do you LIKE her??" Hobbes teases before Calvin screams at him. It's a simple and hilarious strip that showed Watterson never needed much to make us laugh.
"We're here to devour each other alive."
In one of Hobbes's shining moments, the duo are taking a casual stroll in the snow-laden woods, with Calvin ruminating on humanity's disconnect from the natural world. When he asks Hobbes the meaning of existence, the tiger replies: "We're here to devour each other alive."
The sentiment of every panel in this strip hits deeply in 2020, as it calls into question humanity's place in the universe. Are we here merely to eat each other and kill each other? Haven't we technically been doing that for centuries?
The Raccoon Story
n the most moving Calvin and Hobbes strip, Calvin tries to rescue a dying raccoon but is forced to grapple with his own mortality as the creature slowly withers and dies. Over the course of many weeks, Watterson takes us through his thoughts on death and the trauma that comes when kids have to realize that there will always be things we won't understand and that it is okay if that makes you sad.
"I didn't even know he existed until a few days ago and now he's gone forever. It's like I found him for no reason. I had to say good-bye as soon as I said hello," Calvin ruminates. "Still, in a sad, awful, terrible way. I'm happy I met him. What a stupid world."
The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
The future of gaming looks bright. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
While 2020 was a mess all around, there was no shortage of amazing games this year.
With most of us confined to our couch, video games took on a new meaning in our lives. Our Animal Crossing islands served as our vacation homes and the only way to experience normalcy. Call of Duty chat rooms were the only way for us to have honest human interactions, and don't even get me started on the time spent traversing the wilds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
God of War Sequel<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTYzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjgyMDYyMn0.fcOGijA9EGgLC_4bj042LXrOmNUBHWKWEvdZB7kvZ0w/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad9dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5de85b83ef757ce3528a2a97eb1699f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God of War" />
God of War<p>With an unconfirmed release date and unconfirmed title, the <em>God of War</em> titles have a long history of outstanding games, with 2018's reboot being the most lauded game in the series thus far. The Santa Monica Studio installment put Kratos into the messy world of Norse mythology and had him face off against some scary foes alongside his son, Atreus. But now with the innovative DualSense PS5 controller and highly improved graphics, the upcoming 2021 release should feel and look a lot different, which is incredibly exciting. </p>
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjE0MjM5M30.9_PcDKjF-fPlleYb9teCEkCa_r4_bWlLNeBAE2Sk-pU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4c033" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e3b432dd8ce5d0a6587a364dd9d5666" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" />
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the trailer for Hellblade 2 captivated audiences when the game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. While the first installment in the series explored Senua's descent into hell in order to save her lover's soul, the game received praise for tackling mental illness and the dangers of psychosis. Developer Ninja Theory announced that Senua will return for more hack and slash insanity, and we can't wait to see what new adventures are in store for the heroine.
The Medium<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE5MTM0MX0.Djoa66DMsH6LkeYa3CeVjbDqhZJmJtHrhH2_N9SRl0c/img.jpg?width=980" id="f04d3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c2473d72397d0f307ed9025a0a4c7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Medium" />
The Medium<p>A fascinating psychological horror game, <em>The Medium</em> is gearing up to be unlike anything else in 2021. Users play as Marianne, a psychological medium who can explore the spirit realm. </p><p>Both worlds will contain horrifying puzzles, and players will be expected to use Marianne's supernatural powers to fight against demons and other scary goons. Not to mention the fact that the whole thing also takes place in Poland, which is a terrifying setting.</p>
Resident Evil 8: Village<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI0MjE2Mn0.sqNwMe45G09Smv8hfRnWWMOueXoQY4EfhW1hkM3MRok/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2162" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08b931230941be78eb11e5728f487f58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Resident Evil 8" /><p>Another highly anticipated horror entry, <em>Resident Evil 8: Village </em>excited players after it was revealed that <em>RE7</em>'s protagonist, Ethan, would explore a supernatural village and face off against a unique set of foes, which <a href="https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2020/12/29/the-most-anticipated-video-games-of-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">other outlets </a>have described as "zombie-werewolf-looking things." It's also rumored to be the first game in the series to be in the first person.</p>
Horizon Forbidden West<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b266d530b7c6a67dd83c8ad691ba25b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lq594XmpPBg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Horizon Zero Dawn</em> is officially getting a sequel, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg" target="_blank">the PS5 trailer</a> showed that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and boss battles. The trailer alone made audiences squirm with excitement, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor.</p>
Halo Infinite<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8563bfea24c234137a222ac7ced6310"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e4cszcDNyqA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to relay the anticipation for this project in a single paragraph.<em> Halo Infinite </em>is expected to return the series to its shining glory. It was announced that Joseph Staten, the original trilogy's writer, had been added to the team as creative director. With 343 already at the helm, the game has been shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest releases.</p><p>While creators remain mum on the details of the game it was confirmed that <em>Infinite</em> will offer four-screen split-screen multiplayer, as well as immersive online play. Additionally, the game will be offered for free on the Xbox Pass and will be able to be played on the cloud via xCloud. It's in Microsoft's best interest to make sure <em>Halo Infinite</em> surpasses expectations, so we're hoping it will at least be a strong return to form for the series.</p>
Hogwarts Legacy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NTMxN30.qwt0GR3OC51R6GMmC8d5d05f4DHNe0CbHb_aSksOMRU/img.png?width=980" id="24fcd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b7e8468bdd4cc281a915742a99797a1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hogwarts Legacy" /><p>Have you ever wanted to enroll at Hogwarts, not as Harry Potter, but as yourself? The details behind Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalance's <em>Hogwarts Legacy</em> have remained scarce, but the exciting open-world role-playing game is definitely set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the 1800s. You play as yourself and get to customize and upgrade your character, as well as attend Hogwarts and explore the wizarding world's surrounding areas, including the Forbidden Forest.</p>
Far Cry 6<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzgwNDk0N30.MQtaHHiYh-e6kcXNfEZ1BhvfCvDQW5fJlcVS0i26uFE/img.jpg?width=980" id="61d40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b278c696137ce50d1acabf0e450d9d49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Far Cry 6" /><p>The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when <em>Far Cry 6</em>'s E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of <em>Breaking Bad</em> and <em>Better Call Saul </em>fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases.</p><p>Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as <em>Far Cry 6</em> has been delayed until at least April of 2021.</p>
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MjI1OX0.T3OIvJds7BCSnm0LhJy0BI0SnYDj-weZlckYMRwjQmM/img.jpg?width=980" id="5a9f5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97c166e32f8b40b540254f9504e8db9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratchet & Clank" /><p>One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with<em> Rift Apart</em>, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.</p><p>Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, the game is not expected until at least April of 2021.</p>
Hitman 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjY2MjE0N30.aSMbnnqDq774AvEgOrFmVf-zLyfaFg30BwryeQoPwQs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4a13" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="931424ad450b52b185f84c29d0149e65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hitman 3" /><p>The legendary stealth game <em>Hitman</em> kicks off the new year with its eighth installment in January 2021. Voiced once again by the veteran David Bateson, the assassination third-person action game puts you back in the shoes of Agent 47, an agent who plots out murders via a series of puzzles and utilizing vastly different locations. At its peak, the long-standing <em>Hitman </em>franchise offers vastly expansive and detailed maps with countless ways to take out your foe.</p><p><em>Hitman 3 </em>proves to be no different. Whether you kill your enemies by slapping them with a dead fish or push them off a cliff, longtime fans of the series will not be disappointed by the game's endless array of ways to kill your foes. Not to mention it runs on an engine that supports <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/hitman-3s-engine-will-support-over-300-active-npcs-at-once/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">300 active NPCs at once</a>, making each location feel busy and alive.</p>
