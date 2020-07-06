Everyone who knew Cameron Boyce during his life described him as unfailingly kind.

The actor died unexpectedly on July 6th 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. Since then, co-stars, friends, and fans alike have been grieving his loss.

At just nine years old, Boyce made his acting debut in a Panic! at the Disco music video. He soon became a household name among a certain age group thanks to his role in Jessie, a Disney Channel show that ran from 2011 to 2015. His movie credits include "Mirrors," "Eagle Eye" with Shia LaBeouf and "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2" with Adam Sandler.