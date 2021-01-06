What's Going On with the Protests at the U.S. Capitol?
Trump supporters swarmed the U.S. capitol during today's Senate debate over the Electoral College votes.
This article was originally published at 3:55 p.m. on January 6. It was updated at 5:50 p.m. on January 6.
Less than a year after Black Lives Matter protesters were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and countless instances of brutality from police officers across the country, Trump supporters are being let off rather easy for...also protesting.
January 6 marked the Senate debate over the Electoral College count, during which the soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and various other Trump cronies asserted that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election (though he did) and the current president would have been reelected in a landslide if it weren't for massive voter fraud (which didn't exist).
As Senators debated in the capitol, a swarm of protestors — donning Trump swag, MAGA hats, and, yes, Confederate flags—began encroaching in. At around 2 PM EST, however, Capitol Police notified everyone inside the building to shelter in place. The protesters had, in fact, breached the capitol building.
A Timeline: Here's Video Evidence of What's Going On
First, Trump supporters began gathering outside the Capitol steps. As they inched up the steps, it appeared as though police officers did little to hold them back — save for a few spritzes of pepper spray.
View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. https://t.co/XKNKWNbHxZ— Caroline Brehman (@Caroline Brehman)1609959899.0
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral Col… https://t.co/xr73tTSmHP— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1609956924.0
It's a far cry from the violence that police enacted on Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.
This is WILD https://t.co/dC8whGzIgw— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1609957919.0
Protesters then raised a cross outside of the Capitol (unclear if they plan on nailing Trump to it).
The Capitol's front doors were shattered as protesters then came inside, demanding to see senators.
Holy shit https://t.co/dofEG2SmqP— Jim Newell (@Jim Newell)1609960908.0
Video of Capitol breakin. Trump protesters are demanding to see senators https://t.co/w7jTNYAedd— Steven Nelson (@Steven Nelson)1609960776.0
Protesters were able to walk throughout the building with little to no pushback from security.
They breached the Capitol https://t.co/tWKxojW2Hr— Matt Laslo (@Matt Laslo)1609960531.0
Protesters began getting violent with police officers in an attempt to reach the senate chamber. Chants of "U.S.A." echo throughout the building.
Police and Trump supporters are going at it INSIDE of the Capitol. Never thought we’d see something like this https://t.co/MqBJoKYHbP— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1609962379.0
DC police reported that one person had been shot inside the capitol. MSNBC shared a clip in which a bloodied woman was shown leaving the capitol on a stretcher.
MSNBC just showed video of a bloodied woman on a stretcher being taken from the Capitol (I won’t show the video b… https://t.co/rst32DQ7bS— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1609963598.0
Protestors found their way to the senate chamber. No tear gas, no rubber bullets.
A source reportedly told Aaron C. Davis, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, that the Defense Department denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the capitol.
BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.— Aaron C. Davis (@Aaron C. Davis)1609962905.0
President Trump's advice: "Stay peaceful," coming from the same man who told Black Lives Matter protesters, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609961938.0
Despite bipartisan demands, Trump does not strengthen his language at all.
Reports of violence and injuries, including a woman shot in the neck, confirm escalating violence. Later in the evening, MSNBC confirmed that the woman who was shot had died.
Pro-Trump rioters have breached the US Capitol and one woman has been shot as the building is engulfed in chaos aft… https://t.co/aMJQq74oJ5— CNN (@CNN)1609966127.0
BREAKING: The woman has died, several law enforcement officials say - @PeteWilliamsNBC https://t.co/iwXCYHj6IT— MSNBC (@MSNBC)1609973306.0
After a confusing delay, more DC National Guard troops are finally mobilized to quell the mob.
LATEST: Trump has ordered the National Guard to the Capitol after his supporters breached barricades and broke wind… https://t.co/AwLoGMWNJe— Bloomberg (@Bloomberg)1609965928.0
The camaraderie in professional wrestling is unlike that in any other sport.
Men and women from different walks of life share a bond that only the people in their chosen profession will understand. Unlike other professional sports, there isn't an off-season for pro wrestlers. They are traveling 300+ days a year. The time away from home forces them to build relationships with their fellow competitors behind the scenes.
The Four Horsemen<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjI4NTY5NH0.tey3j-fHT9i4GcIQyGpKX9h89DtHLL5Atwd0Y90cUmk/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d3a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5a7e3ec290ce79ec4a5703b050e1b75" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Four Horsemen<p>You can't talk about the all-time greats in professional wrestling without mentioning <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/ricflair" target="_blank">Ric Flair</a>. His influence on the sport is unrivaled to this day. Part of Flair's legacy is the formation of The Four Horseman.</p><p>Flair, along with <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0087113/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tully Blanchard</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1047714/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ole Anderson</a>, and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/find?q=Arn+Anderson&ref_=nv_sr_sm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Arn Anderson</a>, ran roughshod over Mid Atlantic Championship and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/wcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">World Championship Wrestling </a>after joining forces in 1985. Blanchard's manager <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1045198/bio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">James J. Dillon </a>acted as the faction's manager, as well. </p><p>Though they were heels, the Horsemen's trash-talking and underhanded tactics made them fan favorites. Flair's flamboyant nature and Blanchard and Andersons' toughness legitimized the group. </p><p>There were many incarnations of the Horseman throughout the years. Flair and Arn Anderson were part of each of them until the group officially disbanded in 1999.</p>
The Hart Foundation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQzNTUzN30.H5MwqlHcjB3BxCehNLzBUllDubgZObIxOCGLmjelvUM/img.jpg?width=980" id="38add" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9ef5f13158be4c7be11a1ee6bce403f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Hart Foundation<p>The term "strength in numbers" holds plenty of weight with<a href="https://www.thesportster.com/wrestling/hart-family-best-worst-members-2/" target="_blank"> the Hart family</a>. Not only are they one of wrestling's most celebrated families, but they are also one of the largest. Each of Stu and Helen Hart's 12 children either became or married a wrestler. So who better to form a faction with than your flesh and blood?</p><p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/hartfoundation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Hart Foundation</a> started as a tag team between<a href="https://www.brethart.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Bret Hart </a>and brother-in-law, the late<a href="https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/24365302/jim-anvil-neidhart-dies-age-63" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart</a>. They separated and focused on solo careers but reformed with <a href="https://www.si.com/wrestling/2019/05/23/wwe-owen-hart-death-20th-anniversary" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Owen Hart</a>, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/britishbulldog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The British Bulldog</a>, and family friend <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brian-pillman" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brian Pillman</a> in 1997. The new Hart Foundation were villains in the United States but national treasures in the Hart family's home country of Canada. </p>
NWO (New World Order)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTgyMjg3OH0.-VRH2OzR5C34J7s2HcvqhIYTYYp4FEUShBi2HfFI6FE/img.jpg?width=980" id="d489f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb0efff87f54c1b9a4c5848d5fe9bd16" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NWO (New World Order)" />
NWO (New World Order)<p><span>When WCW launched its primetime show </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0185130/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Monday Nitro</em></a><span> in September of 1995, they became a threat to </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0573093/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vince McMahon</a><span> and the WWE. </span><a href="https://www.tedturner.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ted Turner</a><span> had the money to acquire talent that McMahon made stars. Those stars included </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0621760/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kevin Nash</a><span> (Diesel), </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0356084/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott Hall</a><span> (Razor Ramon), and </span><a href="https://hulkhogan.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hulk Hogan</a><span>.</span></p> <p>These three men would form the New World Order, AKA <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/nwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NWO</a>. The NWO was positioned as a group of former WWE luminaries sent to invade WCW. But with an evil Hulk Hogan– … known at the time as <a href="https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/wwe-news/hulk-hogan-opens-up-about-old-persona-of-hollywood-hogan-on-wwe.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hollywood Hogan</a> – as their leader, the NWO propelled WCW to greater heights. </p> <p><em data-redactor-tag="em">WCW Monday Nitro </em>beat WWE's <a href="https://www.wwe.com/shows/raw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Monday Night Raw </em></a>for 84 consecutive weeks in the ratings due to the NWO's popularity.</p>
D-Generation X<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzkzMTg1NH0.B4ql0MgRE2qRzqTzm_tW3inWV7yRh9IGoTA0whcohIQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="3b499" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9dea387fbfa2adf8db45ef29c64b65bd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
D-Generation X<p><span>Not looking to be outdone, Vince McMahon turned to a bunch of his degenerates to help wage war against WCW's NWO. Hall and Nash's real-life friends</span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/shawn-michaels" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Shawn Michaels</a><span>, </span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/triple-h" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Triple H</a><span>, and his then manager </span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/chyna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Chyna </a><span>formed their rebellious faction called D-Generation X.</span></p> <p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/d-generation-x" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">D-Generation X</a>, or DX, was the censors' worst nightmare. When they weren't pointing or referring to their genitalia, they provided the WWE audience with live stripteases. Michaels would leave DX and professional wrestling after a back injury forced him into early retirement.</p> <p>Triple H assumed the role of leader and added the New Age Outlaws and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/x-pac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">X-Pac</a> to the roster. DX was one of the main attractions during WWE's Attitude Era.</p>
The Nation of Domination<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzI5MDA1OX0.iAxPakCPw6xe7b9IU2ddLL00S1lh8UNT9rb_nz18F5s/img.jpg?width=980" id="e7317" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="407f03bb9eecc6745e11317b7690e55b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Nation of Domination" />
The Nation of Domination<p>DX's ascension ran parallel to another burgeoning faction in WWE. Opposite of DX sophomoric hijinx was the militant Nation of Domination.</p> <p>At first, the Nation of Domination was a vehicle designed for Faarooq (<a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/ron-simmons" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ron Simmons</a>) to get over. Their initial message was one of Black Supremacy. But WWE changed the faction's pro-black presentation to a less controversial tone. Other NOD members included D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/mark-henry" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mark Henry</a>, and a young third-generation wrestler looking to forge his path named<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0425005/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson</a>.</p> <p>The Rock became the Nation's leader, as they went head to head with Triple H and D-Generation X in the late '90s. </p>
The Corporation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODA0NjI5OX0.8aPYSyE8syOFCcsrG49q6RRfTzDaYgMRWysXNTh5Es8/img.jpg?width=980" id="55611" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d45b83275f4b4731e0aa4ca87ed7bf41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Corporation" />
The Corporation<p>After <a href="https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/21353608/montreal-screwjob-shawn-michaels-reflects-one-biggest-moments-wrestling-history" target="_blank">the Montreal Screwjob</a> in 1997, there wasn't a more despised man in professional wrestling than Vince McMahon. McMahon used this real-life heat to create the character, Mr. McMahon. Mr. McMahon was a conniving business owner who used his authority to terrorize the superstars who didn't align themselves with him.</p> <p>McMahon went on to form The Corporation. They were a collective of WWE superstars from yesteryear, current stars, and his son <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/shane-mcmahon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Shane</a>. McMahon and company made the lives of the roster hell. The only thing stopping them from total control was WWE's resident hellraiser, Stone Cold Steve Austin.</p>
Evolution<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDI5MTI3NH0.Rh7-3xOm7X3PM3FGR2_BVESnnhuDiYpT8TgRiFWC_wU/img.jpg?width=980" id="cd280" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a808d24b2c15d6a313de800ef8edc947" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Evolution<p>Triple H and Ric Flair experienced tremendous success as part of a faction. In 2003, they decided to take the opportunity to recreate their success and mentor two upcoming superstars in <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/randy-orton" target="_blank">Randy Orton</a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1176985/" target="_blank"> Dave Bautista</a>, AKA Batista.</p> <p>Their pet project was called Evolution. Much like the Four Horseman, Evolution had a lust for money, women, and winning titles. Triple H and Ric Flair were guiding lights for Orton and Batista in and out of the ring. Randy became the youngest world champion, and Batista came into his own as one of the company's biggest stars in 2005. </p>
Bullet Club<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjg3NzUwOH0.4EVYiHECmw8xFfQiDj9MDGyI0iJdrND1vMsGl0V6lKE/img.jpg?width=980" id="10c3d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a94258f4c423b3a2648bc119c92ec396" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Bullet Club<p>Japanese wrestling matches are known for being quick-paced and hard-hitting. Characters and gimmicks are as important there as they are in the States, But the focus is mainly on the in-ring product. That's why the faction created by the then Prince Devitt was so groundbreaking.</p> <p>Prince Devitt (now known in WWE as <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/finn-balor" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Finn Balor</a>) was the creator of Bullet Club. A stable made up of mostly American wrestlers looking to rule<a href="https://www.njpw1972.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> New Japan Pro Wrestling</a>, Bullet Club was a mirror image of the NWO. They had a gang mentality, used the same hand gesture to greet each other, and helped NJPW become more popular than ever before. </p> <p>Bullet Club had ever-changing members and leaders. After Devitt departed for WWE, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/aj-styles" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AJ Styles</a> became the group's leader. Styles followed Balor's lead and joined WWE as well. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kennyomegamanx/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kenny Omega </a>replaced Styles, taking Bullet Club to the height of its popularity before leaving to start <a href="https://www.allelitewrestling.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">All Elite Wrestling</a> with fellow BC Club members <a href="https://twitter.com/youngbucks?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Young Bucks</a> and<a href="https://www.instagram.com/americannightmarecody/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Cody Rhodes</a>. </p>
The New Day<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTgwMTMxMX0.Zkz6uNXF0W5sl6IeUJ8OIm_6pfvnU9djqVkydLFpi1A/img.jpg?width=980" id="7bc26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5d2b36380705ebe26ad1ee7a1ce04be" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="the New Day" />
The New Day<p>Floundering WWE stars <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/xavier-woods" target="_blank">Xavier Woods </a>and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/big-e" target="_blank">Big E </a>approached the underutilized veteran <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/kofi-kingston" target="_blank">Kofi Kingston</a> about joining forces to get more television time. The idea was dead on arrival when they debuted as cheesy preacher-like good guys. Fortunately, slight character adjustments and organic fan support helped them become one of the company's most successful acts, The New Day.</p> <p>The New Day are three colorful, vibrant, and intelligent Black men who love entertaining WWE's audience with their athleticism and antics. Their popularity with parents and kids has manifested itself into high merchandise sales, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WWE-Booty-Breakfast-Cereal-11-5oz/dp/B01JN4P0U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a breakfast cereal</a>, and a record-setting reign as tag team champions. </p>
The Shield<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTcyMDE3NH0.fEp8e_jwtZphdnTtV97TiDjTUVUi8YmUZ6Y2ve_nhI4/img.jpg?width=980" id="cafc5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e6bbbd8eea51eba0c63c2bda8f46bb63" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Shield<p>Take two independent wrestling legends and a second-generation wrestler from the prestigious Samoan pro wrestling dynasty, and you have a group that has been on top of WWE since their debut in November 2012.</p> <p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/dean-ambrose" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dean Ambrose</a>, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/seth-rollins" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Seth Rollins</a>, and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/roman-reigns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Roman Reigns</a> were members of The Shield. Three hungry young men looking to make a name for themselves in WWE. The Shield were the recipients of one of the biggest pushes for a new group in the company. They were made champions instantly and remained close to the main event scene.</p> <p>The Shield disbanded in 2014 after Rollins betrayed Ambrose and Reigns by turning on them and joining Triple H. Each member embarked on a solo career, winning multiple championships, including the WWE Championship.</p> <p>The group reunited twice before Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) left the company in 2019.</p>
The 15 Best Songs of 2020
In 2020, certain songs broke through the noise, connected us through our grief, and sometimes helped us remember the meaning of life.
From Fiona Apple's fractured-jazz ode to her middle school heroine to Bob Dylan's 17-minute number 1 hit, the songs of 2020 veered towards the nontraditional but were ultimately more memorable for it.
15. "Shameika" - Fiona Apple<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9907d00f40559aa7820d787321a048f3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yM63Tzv-uZg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The songs in Fiona Apple's expansive discography have often been odes to the people who have loved her or the people who have hurt her. But the subject of "Shameika," a highlight from Apple's latest album <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters</em>, tells the story of a classmate who once told her she had "potential" before vanishing. It's a heartwarming reminder of the little impacts people can have on each others' lives.</p>
14. "Kawasaki Backflip" - Dogleg<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31e49e93bf29f49547b8026bfaccc7c8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zjjygwmqG9M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Had concerts been allowed in 2020, "Kawasaki Backflip" would've been the type of song to conjure mosh pits and stage dives in the first notes. The breakout track from Michigan emo band Dogleg is a burst of adrenaline, teetering between blistering hardcore and melodious pop-punk.<br></p>
13. "WHATS POPPIN" - Jack Harlow<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01e3a36e902b0a54324993e68284c2df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HIwAI05Y1fU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Louisville, Kentucky rapper <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jackharlow/?hl=en" target="_blank">Jack Harlow</a> has been making a name for himself over the last four years. His rapid-fire flow and hit-making ability have made him one of Hip-Hop's most promising prospects. Harlow would hit big on a mainstream level with<a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/1jaTQ3nqY3oAAYyCTbIvnM" target="_blank"> "WHATS POPPIN"</a>. The song would have been a success from its content alone, but it would get a tremendous boost in streams from the TikTok challenge it inspired. Harlow released his debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5g2INX6dnMIJG0xKygXwF3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>That's What They All Say</em></a><em>, </em>in December.<br></p>
12. "Pretty Boy" - The NBHD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b47a3cb3c2527460fb304acf07155397"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jir-WItz1OI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Even if my heart stops beating, / You're the only thing I need," starts the Neighbourhood song "Pretty Boy," a love song for a world on fire. More pared down than The Neighbourhood's atmospheric sound, this heartfelt acoustic track manages to stand out for its prescient earnestness. It's not overwrought with sickly sentiment; and written before the pandemic, it feels immediate without feeling cheap. It's the kind of sentiment that's pretty to think, especially now, when the world is ending but you still want a love song.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 04B3-text-and-display --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1924957707" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script><br></p>
11. "To perth, before the border closes" - Julia Jacklin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93930b0e696db9720764aba2a02ef0c5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Ck5b91CeEw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Though the title denotes "To perth, before the border closes'' as a quarantine song, what unfolds is a meditation on movement, on change. What Julia Jacklin does is the epitome of good songwriting — taking mundane, the ordinary, and making something beautiful. Her lyrics and climbing vocals make a surprisingly uplifting, almost anthemic, ode to the fact that "everything's changing," because it is, it always is.<br></p>
10. "Black 2" - Buddy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6eeb37f742494b2a7287da6eb5aa155b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rNoUHRomvoov?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Black 2" by Buddy is what "This is America" by Childish Gambino wanted to be. The lyrics are searingly ironic, confronting Black stereotypes while also confronting the hypocrisy of American pop culture, in which "don't nobody wanna be Black" while mimicking its cultural aesthetics. "It's a Black thing," Buddy repeats, creating a kaleidoscopic vision of Blackness in which, in a year defined in part by protest and racial reckoning, resists some tempered version of Blackness and exists unapologetically whole.</p>
9. "Cabin Fever" - Jaden Smith<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d3e11d3282302b65ca025b1f1909b09"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/82UsnbunJUs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Jaden Smith is a Gen Z dream. "Cabin Fever" sees him soaked in sunset, surrounded by protest signs and his signature pink sky, comparing a crush to quarantine. There were no shortage of saccharine pop efforts about being stuck indoors, but Jaden's take is refreshing. For Jaden, there's still the dream of summer and something salvageable in this.<br></p>
8. "I Know the End" - Phoebe Bridgers<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9ffbc4b8f6167afc61867c9038d7eaa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WJ9-xN6dCW4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"I Know the End" is perhaps the best and most ambitious track on Phoebe Bridgers' <em>Punisher. </em>Apocalyptic, filled with images of broken-down Americana (slot machines, fear of God), storms, and UFOs, and building up to an outro of straight-up screams, it was a perfect anti-anthem for a year of constant apocalypses and perpetual collapse.<br></p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
7. "Murder Most Foul" - Bob Dylan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="971baf4efa156b9bbb174c4c6d1a6c2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NbQkyvbw18?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Bob Dylan came in strong at the start of 2020 quarantine with the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul," a rambling collection of reminiscences about JFK, pop culture iconography, and late-20th century American history. It was his first number-one hit, and it's jam-packed with gemlike lines that describe the ennui of being alive in America as no one else but Dylan really can.<br></p>
6. "WAP" - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8fdc5a42cf9a02cf5e54e216541da89"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hsm4poTWjMs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WAP is the sexiest, most thrilling song of 2020. An unabashed, unfiltered celebration of raw female sexuality, it's also just a hell of a lot of fun. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are iconic in the music video and on the song; plus, it spawned a TikTok challenge that horrified countless parents and helped us all smile a bit more during this year.<br></p>
5. "Ode to the Mets" - The Strokes<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20fd149a4c7b65131ba32f0f50555c37"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BjC0KUxiMhc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Ode to the Mets," the last song on The Strokes' <em>The New Abnormal, </em>is a perfect ending song and a portrait of a city and civilization in crisis. It starts gloomy and only gets more so, layering darkly ruminating lyrics over dismal synthesizer and guitar. Deeply nostalgic for the New York days of his youth and yet resigned to a future of rising seas, Julian Casablancas is all of us on "Ode to the Mets," remembering what was and accepting that the old ways are gone for good. In that—leaving the old ways behind, clearing space for the new—and in his voice, there's a tiny flicker of possibility.</p>
4. "Song 33" - Noname<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb9eaeeab066a5661c012f97442b7365"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NFp1eW2bihg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>After "Song 33" dropped, Noname said she wished she hadn't released it — but many of us are so glad and grateful she did. The song was released only two days after J Cole dropped "Snow on tha Bluff," a diss track apparently targeted at Noname. </p><p>But "Song 33" doesn't come for J Cole specifically; instead, it takes on all of patriarchy and racial violence, attacking the intersections of the two that have led to so many tragedies for Black women. Its lyrics reference George Floyd, Oluwatoyin Salau, and many of the others whose deaths added fuel to the fire of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests. In that, it's a time capsule and a broken mirror.</p>
3. "Describe" - Perfume Genius<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5dbda858fd79875e40e0570448856b27"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vAoWMJTClqo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Perfume Genius's <em>Set My Heart on Fire Immediately </em>has a lot of crown jewels, but "Describe" is particularly devastating. It's a slow-burning anthem that builds to a cathartic collapse, much like this year itself.<br></p>
2. "exile (feat. Bon Iver)" - Taylor Swift<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6899f8b2302dc70391510cacfe0dd723"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/osdoLjUNFnA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the few good surprises of 2020 was Taylor Swift's release of not one, but two albums.<em> folkore,</em> with its later companion album, <em>evermore,</em> showcases Taylor going back to her singer-songwriter roots. </p><p>"Exile," a collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, is a heartbreaking portrait of a relationship ending. The tender lyrics and swelling instrumentals embody the "cottage core" aesthetic Taylor solidified in 2020. </p>
1. "Colouour" - Moses Sumney<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f38b840d8529824ab9748150f613954"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vdOZJEZJEPs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As another track on Moses Sumney's excellent 2020 album says, "I insist upon my right to be multiple, even more so I insist on the recognition of my multiplicity." It's this idea, that every individual is made up of contradictions, that Sumney explores throughout "græ." No song embodies this more than "Colourour," a sensual meditation that contains the earth-shatteringly good lyric: "Why don't you try some earth tones / Since you claim you wanna die." </p>
