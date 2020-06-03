Just 22 Examples of Cops Being Violent Against Peaceful Protestors
During protests against police brutality, police are deploying...police brutality.
In Austin, District Attorney Margaret Moore is encouraging her constituents to report incidents of police brutality.
"There have been many graphic photos which appear to depict peaceful protesters being attacked by officers," Moore said, urging demonstrators to report such incidents. "If you feel your rights have been violated by a police officer, please file an official complaint with the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) in order to initiate a formal investigation. The OPO provides impartial oversight of the Austin Police Department and its officers." The FBI is following suit.
How TV's "Good Cops" Promote Dangerous Narratives About Real-Life Police
Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine make cops seem harmless, an illusion tainted with centuries of racism.
Two summers ago, during one of the darkest periods in my personal life, I found solace in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a sitcom that stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, an NYPD detective with an impressive track record of solved cases despite his goofy, unsophisticated demeanor. Since its premiere in 2013, the show has been commended for its representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people; the recurring cast includes two very smart (and never overtly sexualized) Latina women, as well as two Black men in the precinct's top roles. In 2018, the show received a GLAAD Media Award for its depiction of queer characters. Throughout its seven seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has addressed serious issues like workplace sexual harassment, reconciling with an absent parent, and coming out to disapproving family members, all while retaining a sharp, tasteful sense of silly humor. Rotten Tomatoes has given multiple seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine a perfect 100% rating, likening it to "comfort food."
"Open Your Purse" Asks Celebrities and the Rich to Donate, Not Just Pose
"Open Your Purse" indicates frustration with capitalism, but what we really need is an overhaul of the entire system.
Plenty of celebrities are out and about protesting for Black Lives Matter, which is great for them.
Many have also offered articulate responses as to why they're out protesting and why others should do the same.
For many people, simply going out and protesting isn't enough—celebrities with tremendous net worth should be donating significant amounts of money to prove their allegiance to the cause.
"Open your purse" was originally made popular by a TikTok user named "Rosa," a persona created by Adam Martinez. "Since so many celebrities have offered such a lack of satisfactory financial response to the pandemic and the uprising, 'open your purse' has become a rallying cry for celebrities, corporations, and other wealthy people and organizations to put their money where their mouth is," writes Rachel Charlene Lewis for Bitch Media.