In Austin, District Attorney Margaret Moore is encouraging her constituents to report incidents of police brutality.



"There have been many graphic photos which appear to depict peaceful protesters being attacked by officers," Moore said, urging demonstrators to report such incidents. "If you feel your rights have been violated by a police officer, please file an official complaint with the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) in order to initiate a formal investigation. The OPO provides impartial oversight of the Austin Police Department and its officers." The FBI is following suit.