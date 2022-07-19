My Caraway Cookware Set Review

Prior to Covid, my cooking skills consisted of eggs over easy, an arugula salad, and – when I was feeling edgy – my sister’s Thai Soup recipe.

However, in this post- ish-Covid-limbo, I can proudly say that I’ve drunk Bon Appetit’s YouTube Channel dry. I own every B&N cookbook and not only did I watch Stanley Tucci’s Searching For Italy but I devoured his book, Taste, cover-to-cover and back again.

I started following Matty Matheson after seeing him in one of Brad Leone’s It’s Alive videos. It wasn’t the tattoos or dry humor that drew me in, but it was one single reason: he uses Aesop. Only some of the best creams and soaps and washes on the planet, the man has taste.

A recent Architectural Digest tour of his Canadian restaurant, Prime Seafood Palace, only solidified my hunch. Declared a “wooden cathedral,” the restaurant is jaw-droppingly sophisticated and, simply, clean.

Thinking the man could do no more – cause evidently Matty’s done it all – he goes and co-produces and stars in The Bear. Receiving high praise from the LA Times, Variety, and anyone with a laptop slamming out reviews, the show currently boasts 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And now, the very week The Bear was renewed for a second season, I get to review Caraway’s Cookware Set.

Typically priced at $545, Caraway is currently offering $150 off their cookware and bakeware sets.

Before we start cooking with gas, first, the recipe: Caraway provides 100% non-toxic cookware free from harmful chemicals like polytetrafluoroethylene that can leach toxins into your food – looking at you, Teflon®. Their products are naturally smooth, non-stick ceramic, and slick enough that cleaning only requires a touch of hot water and soap.

To begin, the packaging – Chef’s Kiss.

It arrived in a massive box – all recycled with zero single-use plastics I might add. Each elegant piece has its own cardboard nook and a small pamphlet laying out the dos and don'ts to keep these babies pristine. Which… they are. No dings, no scratches, not even a smudge on the silver handle. The full Caraway Cookware Set includes: 10.5” Fry Pan

3 qt Sauce Pan

4.5 qt Saute Pan

6.5 qt Dutch Oven (the pièce de résistance) Each comes with its own lid which nestles into the Canvas Lid Holder that can be hung anywhere. My boyfriend and I took one out, placed it in the magnetic pan rack, and simply ogled. Our set is a delicious buttery cream color that totally matches our kitchen. There are five other rich shades including Perracotta, Gray, Navy, Sage, and Marigold. The Cookware Set is also available in Caraway’s premium and luxe Iconics Collection with glossy gold handles in both black and white for $595 ($150 off full price). Caraway

Cookware Set

Non-Toxic, Ceramic Non-stick Cookware

Get $150 Off Now! We used to use the 8-in-1 Our Place Always Pan which fit our budget (and small apartment). While a multi-use pan is innovative, Caraway and its easy storage solutions prove you don’t need an all-in-one to save on space. The rack sits on our countertop and they’re so gorgeous, I’m not even mad about it.

I Slacked my coworkers, fretting about how nervous I was to cook with the pots. But eventually, I put them to work on Molly Baz’s Chickpea Chorizo Carbonara which is no walk in the park for any old pan. There was grease from the chorizo, whisked egg yolks, and sticky parmesan that I fully expected to peel off the pans. I just have to reiterate that I came from one pan that does everything, so needless to say working with more than one pot is truly a spiritual experience. Sure, the quantity was nice, but talk about quality. I layered in chorizo, mashed and fried up chickpeas, and turned my stovetop into a literal battleground. The Dutch Oven front and center on the range, with the Sauce Pan on the back left had me feeling like Selena Gomez in Selena + Chef – and for once, I’m the chef.