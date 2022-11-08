You may have heard about The Met Gala, one of fashion’s most glittering nights…or Vogue World, Anna Wintour’s runway extravaganza… But when the Council of Fashion Designers of America hold their awards ceremony, they introduce the most impactful fashion icons and brands to the world.

Last night, the red carpet was flooded with some of the most influential style idols of our lifetime: Cher, Julia Fox debuting gray hair and “underwear as daywear”, everyone’s favorite, Keke Palmer, and the entirety of the Kardashian-Jenner collective.









All eyes, as per usual, fell on Kim Kardashian, winner of the Amazon Fashion Innovation Award for her shapewear brand, SKIMS. 2022 was a huge year for Kim's brand, strenghtening through customer engagement, improved technology, and revolutionized how women shop for fashion.









Thanks to SKIMS, our shapewear bodysuits are now our outfit’s statement piece. They are bras designed to fit everybody. Shapewear’s no longer a taboo topic, but a staple in our wardrobe.

Chief investor, John Howard , credits SKIMS accessibility and success to Kim herself:

“We sell out because Kim Kardashian speaks to 333 million people on Instagram, which is like five Super Bowls, and we’re doing it every day with a continuous stream of new and interesting product.”

I’m a huge believer in the SKIMS magic. Seriously, there is no better confidence booster than a slightly-sculpting outfit curated by Kim K.

If you’re looking to see what all the hype is about, here are my SKIMS recs:













