Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, whose portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe made him a household name, died Friday of cancer.

The versatile 43-year-old actor also played American icons Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and James Brown in 2014's Get on Up.

A statement posted to the actor's Twitter account reads "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman." It continues, "It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The statement also makes clear that stage IV colon cancer was the cause of the actor's untimely passing.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."





Boseman had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, so his death comes as a shock to many.

"This is a crushing blow" Jordan Peele said on Twitter.

Director Barry Jenkins shared the simple, poignant message:

"In power

Eternally in power."



"This broke me," wrote actor and writer Issa Rae.

Meanwhile, other's marveled at the actor's strength.



Other's remembered the enormity of the actor's contribution to the cinematic universe.



One user wrote: "no cuz this is such an loss for not only the film community but the BLACK community. chadwick was so important and may his legacy live on. this sucks"

Indeed, in a year in which the dark legacy of American racial inequality is finally coming to a head, the loss of an influential Black figure feels particularly painful.

Perhaps this Twitter user puts it best, writing, "Chadwick was the first superhero a lot of black kids could really look up to and identify as. That kind of legacy is...unparalleled and today we found out he was a superhero in real life too, battling cancer while entertaining millions. That strength is rare, Rest in Power King."

Rest in power Chadwick Boseman.