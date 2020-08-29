Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer At 43: Twitter Reacts
The Internet is mourning the passing of the Black Panther star.
Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, whose portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe made him a household name, died Friday of cancer.
The versatile 43-year-old actor also played American icons Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and James Brown in 2014's Get on Up.
A statement posted to the actor's Twitter account reads "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman." It continues, "It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
The statement also makes clear that stage IV colon cancer was the cause of the actor's untimely passing.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
Boseman had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, so his death comes as a shock to many.
"This is a crushing blow" Jordan Peele said on Twitter.
Director Barry Jenkins shared the simple, poignant message:
"In power
Eternally in power."
"This broke me," wrote actor and writer Issa Rae.
Meanwhile, other's marveled at the actor's strength.
Other's remembered the enormity of the actor's contribution to the cinematic universe.
One user wrote: "no cuz this is such an loss for not only the film community but the BLACK community. chadwick was so important and may his legacy live on. this sucks"
Indeed, in a year in which the dark legacy of American racial inequality is finally coming to a head, the loss of an influential Black figure feels particularly painful.
Perhaps this Twitter user puts it best, writing, "Chadwick was the first superhero a lot of black kids could really look up to and identify as. That kind of legacy is...unparalleled and today we found out he was a superhero in real life too, battling cancer while entertaining millions. That strength is rare, Rest in Power King."
Rest in power Chadwick Boseman.
The Particular Strangeness of J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Agenda
The world's most powerful TERF has spoken out yet again.
J.K. Rowling's anti-trans agenda has been well-documented, and unsurprisingly her latest statement has provoked a new wave of #IStandWithJKRowling hashtags—as well as the usual backlash.
The Harry Potter author recently returned a human rights award given to her by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKH) organization last year. The Ripple of Hope award is meant to honor an individual's "commitment to social change," and Rowling said at the time that it was "one of the highest honours I've ever been given."
Rowling returned the award after the president of the organization and Robert Kennedy's daughter, Kerry Kennedy, publicly criticized Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric. Kennedy wrote that Rowling's comments have "had the effect of degrading trans people's lived experiences."
In a statement, Rowling wrote, "I am deeply saddened that RFKHR has felt compelled to adopt this stance, but no award or honour, no matter my admiration for the person for whom it was named, means so much to me that I would forfeit the right to follow the dictates of my own conscience."
In response, people revealed what they do and clearly don't know about trans experience and the harm regressive rhetoric inflicts on marginalized communities.
NBA Players Are Doing More for Racial Equity Than Congress
In regards to the Black Lives Matter movement and achieving racial equality, athletes are a leading voice, especially for America's youth.
The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday reignited the embers still burning from the death of George Floyd just three months ago.
Once again, athletes have joined activist groups calling for justice and reform to prevent these types of occurrences from being so common in our society. On Wednesday, NBA teams started a movement that extended to other sports (including the NFL, MLB, and WNBA), all cancelling games and practices in light of the incident that has left Jacob Blake paralyzed from one of seven bullets fired into his back by a Wisconsin police officer from point blank range, one of them severing his spinal cord.
The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to announce that they would not participate in their playoff game on Wednesday. The team addressed the media with a unified statement explaining how and why they came to their decision. George Hill and Sterling Brown acted as spokespeople for the organization, and shortly after the league made the decision to postpone all games on the schedule for that day.
Hill stated, "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball."