This year's Academy Awards would not let the pandemic stop them from being an all out, extravagant affair — despite being held in Los Angeles's Union Station.

Produced by Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, the show was complete with a dress code said the show would be: "a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."

And while there were no hoodies, unlike the 2021 Golden Globes, some stars found ways to bring the casual anyway.

Questlove pulled up in golden Crocs — the only ever instance I will condone the shoe as a sartorial choice — but the real showstopper was Chloe Zhao, who won Best Director for Nomadland, wearing head to toe Hermes, including white sneakers by the brand.

And while we can't all drop $810 on the brand's sneakers, we can all get ready for spring with fresh white sneakers to make our post-vaccinated debut.

While there are many fire sneakers being released in April, you might be out of luck relying on the SNKRS app. But when it comes to white sneakers, there's something for everyone in every price range. Here are some of our picks:

The Classic: Nike Air Force 1s ($100) The shoe of shoes, this versatile sneaker goes well with everything and has been spotted on everything. The classic style will never go out of style and can even be put in the washing machine for a deep clean (don't let us catch you in dirty AF1s, it's embarrassing).

Nike Blazer Mid '77 ($100) Nike Blazer '77 If you're looking for Nike's that aren't AF1s — understandable, you don't have to match everyone at the basement party, in the subway, on the park, etc. The Nike Blazer Mid '77 gives a classic style that is timeless and less trendy. If you're a converse fan, the Blazers have a similar shape and height but actually offer ankle support and more comfortable soles.

Adidas x Ivy Park 4.0 ($120) Ivy Park White Gum As Kanye makes his way to his Yeezy x Gap partnership, Adidas x Ivy Park can thrive. Beyonce's collaboration with the brand has helped cement the takeover of athleisure in their clothing, but their shoes are also versatile work out sneakers as well as a style statement. And you get to know you're Beyonce approved — what else could anyone want?

Common Projects ($325) On the higher end of the price spectrum, Common Projects are a sleek, versatile shoe which are built to last. The designer shoe boasts supple leather, gold detailing, and a clean shape for an undeniably luscious sartorial statement which goes forever. These are also the closest in resemblance to the now-infamous Chloe Zhao sneakers — but for less than half the price.