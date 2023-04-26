In case you missed it, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding was flawless. The prancing around the south of France in multiple Chanel gowns is a dream, no matter how unattainable it may be. And now it seems like the internet is obsessed with wedding details.

However, in the midst of Sofia Richie’s star-studded wedding was a smaller, yet equally entrancing ceremony…celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage tied the knot at The Little White Chapel in none other than Las Vegas.

We haven’t known much about the relationship between Kim Kardashian’s most-trusted hair guru and the You star, who revealed they were dating back in February by posting vacation photos together. Previously, Chris Appleton was said to be dating Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy.









We saw them together on Sunday, right after the nuptials, when Appleton accepted the Hair Artist of the Year award at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Kim presented the award, and joked about how relieved she is that everyone can’t hit on Chris anymore…But what the public didn’t know at the time was they were fully married.









This Vegas elopement had everything: a trip to an Usher residency concert with Kim K herself, a ceremony officiated by Kim, a private performance by Shania Twain, and six guests. Not to mention Chris and Lukas’ matching black fur jackets and leather pants.









It seemed like the epitome of a fun, carefree wedding (and who doesn’t want The People’s Lawyer Kim to seal the deal?) A trip on Kim Air to Sin City for a weekend of shenanigans, then back to business in LA by Sunday to accept an award and announce the big news.

They truly have been LA’s It Couple, and the only way an It Couple can wed is if it’s as camp as humanly possible.