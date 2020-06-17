Content warning: This article contains brief mentions of sexual assault of minors.



In today's dose of stomach-churning news, comedian and actor Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexual harassment.

Multiple women have come forward online this week saying D'Elia had harassed and groomed them when they were minors. One of these women, Simone, pointed out the irony between his behavior in real life and the habits of his pedophilic character on the thriller-drama Netflix show You.



