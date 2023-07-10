FISHER & Chris Lake To Debut Under Construction Brand At EZoo
You won't want to miss this...
The most electric EDM festival on the East Coast just got a little more memorable. From September 1-3, hundreds of thousands of fans will flock to Randall's Island Park for the Electric Zoo festival (and Popdust couldn't be more excited to attend) to see the biggest names in the dance community right now. But the fun doesn't stop there.
You may already be excited to see dance icons FISHER & Chris Lake perform their set on September 1, but what you didn't know is that they're debuting their Under Construction brand. For the very first time, FISHER & Chris Lake will curate their own stage and lighting production to showcase six of their favorite artists in addition to an insane B2B set. There isn't anything more powerful than when two of the industry's leading names come together for a set, so you won't want to miss it.
Electric Zoo 2023
Electric Zoo
We've been dancing along to FISHER & Chris Lake's music in clubs, bars, and over our speakers everywhere for a while now. Without FISHER, we wouldn't have club beats like "Losing It" and "Stop It." And without Chris Lake, there would be no "Delirious (Boneless)" with Steve Aoki or "Turn Off The Lights." They're fan favorites for a reason, and their live performances are even better.
The six artists the DJ pairing have chosen are:
- Cloonee
- Mau P
- Rebuke
- Honeylove
- Yolanda Be Cool
- Charles Meyer
This all is brought to you on the MegaMirage stage, from the genius minds behind the iconic Brooklyn Mirage, in a secluded area on the festival grounds. Other artists will also debut curated stages like John Summit & Dom Dolla for "Everything Always" and more! The stage will have its own entrance and exit, so it feels like a whole other experience without the need of a second ticket.Known for their production wizardry and creative vision, Chris Lake & FISHER are sure to put on a groundbreaking performance that changes the trajectory of EZoo. It'll be a tough act to follow, and we can't wait to see!