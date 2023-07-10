The most electric EDM festival on the East Coast just got a little more memorable. From September 1-3, hundreds of thousands of fans will flock to Randall's Island Park for the Electric Zoo festival (and Popdust couldn't be more excited to attend) to see the biggest names in the dance community right now. But the fun doesn't stop there.

You may already be excited to see dance icons FISHER & Chris Lake perform their set on September 1, but what you didn't know is that they're debuting their Under Construction brand. For the very first time, FISHER & Chris Lake will curate their own stage and lighting production to showcase six of their favorite artists in addition to an insane B2B set. There isn't anything more powerful than when two of the industry's leading names come together for a set, so you won't want to miss it.





Electric Zoo 2023 Electric Zoo