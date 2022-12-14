They've recorded a dozen albums and scored huge hits, but Switchfoot has never released a Christmas album. That changed this year with this is our Christmas Album.



The 12 tracks are split between classics like "Christmastime is Here" and "The Christmas Song," and new songs like the old school punk inspired-"Scrappy Little Christmas Tree."



Watch lead singer/guitarist Jon Foreman and his brother Tim, the bassist, break down how they chose what classics to include and what originals have already become fan favorites. You'll also be treated to a very special holiday cheeseball recipe.







