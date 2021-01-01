January 1, 2021 is the season premiere of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai.

Based on The Karate Kid film series, Cobra Kai reignites the rivalry between Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades after their class showdown. Their grudge carries over to their children and some of the local teens after resurrecting their respective dojos.

The first two seasons received rave reviews for their perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and new-age awareness. But can Cobra Kai's bite remain venomous in season 3?



Cobra Kai: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com





At its core, Cobra Kai is a corny reboot. But it's the kind of corny we enjoy. Even though Zabka and Macchio are in their 50s, they aren't parodies of themselves. Every joke made at their expense is tongue-in-cheek and highlights the absurdity in their ongoing feud. The callbacks to the original films are just enough to bring those who haven't seen them up to speed.

The drama between the new Miyagi Do and Cobra Kai dojos is your run of the mill teenage tiff on the surface. Johnny's son, Robbie (Tanner Buchanan), is caught between his father and Danny. Danny is not only his mentor and sensei but the father of his love interest, Sam (Mary Mouser). Johnny's student, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), also has feelings for LuRusso's daughter that creates tension between him and Robbie.

The conflicts between both generations are juvenile. But the characters are so endearing that viewers couldn't resist picking a side in the battle. Each of them is individually flawed, so it becomes difficult to determine who the good guy is.

Season two ended with Johnny ousted by his students aligned themselves with his former sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). This happens as a result of Miguel becoming injured during a fight at school. After losing his dojo, his students, and his prized pupil in the hospital, how will Johnny strike back?

Cobra Kai's third season will determine the show's overall success. Its non-reliance on cheap nostalgia and continuous character development aids in some separation from its parent franchise. However, it must avoid drifting into the territory of Dawson's Creek with karate.

Fans will have the holiday weekend to binge the entire season. Hopefully, Netflix’s Cobra Kai can pull off the hat trick. If not, fans and critics will have no problem showing the series no mercy.

Are you excited about Cobra Kai's third season?

