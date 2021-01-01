January 1, 2021 is the season premiere of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai.
Based on The Karate Kid film series, Cobra Kai reignites the rivalry between Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades after their class showdown. Their grudge carries over to their children and some of the local teens after resurrecting their respective dojos.
The first two seasons received rave reviews for their perfect blend of '80s nostalgia and new-age awareness. But can Cobra Kai's bite remain venomous in season 3?
Cobra Kai: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
At its core, Cobra Kai is a corny reboot. But it's the kind of corny we enjoy. Even though Zabka and Macchio are in their 50s, they aren't parodies of themselves. Every joke made at their expense is tongue-in-cheek and highlights the absurdity in their ongoing feud. The callbacks to the original films are just enough to bring those who haven't seen them up to speed.
The drama between the new Miyagi Do and Cobra Kai dojos is your run of the mill teenage tiff on the surface. Johnny's son, Robbie (Tanner Buchanan), is caught between his father and Danny. Danny is not only his mentor and sensei but the father of his love interest, Sam (Mary Mouser). Johnny's student, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), also has feelings for LuRusso's daughter that creates tension between him and Robbie.
The conflicts between both generations are juvenile. But the characters are so endearing that viewers couldn't resist picking a side in the battle. Each of them is individually flawed, so it becomes difficult to determine who the good guy is.
Season two ended with Johnny ousted by his students aligned themselves with his former sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). This happens as a result of Miguel becoming injured during a fight at school. After losing his dojo, his students, and his prized pupil in the hospital, how will Johnny strike back?
Cobra Kai's third season will determine the show's overall success. Its non-reliance on cheap nostalgia and continuous character development aids in some separation from its parent franchise. However, it must avoid drifting into the territory of Dawson's Creek with karate.
Fans will have the holiday weekend to binge the entire season. Hopefully, Netflix’s Cobra Kai can pull off the hat trick. If not, fans and critics will have no problem showing the series no mercy.
Are you excited about Cobra Kai's third season?
On December 26, professional wrestler Jon Huber-AKA Brodie Lee-passed away at 41.
He died from a lung issue that sidelined him from in-ring competition in October. Before his passing, Hubert wrestled for All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the promotion in March after spending seven years in World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper.
The Von Erichs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODk5ODg3Mn0.o-0fZVLvCZMsALeyxi1OQ-pldevksMWY427UwduRt7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1a89" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="588da3c30ab7000d5898cfabef5fc1c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Von Erich Family<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/vonerichs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Von Erich Family</a> and World Class Championship Wrestling were synonymous with wrestling in Texas in the '70s and '80s. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0903332/bio" target="_blank">Fritz Von Erich</a> and his sons were wrestling royalty in their home state. But the Von Erichs' infamy is also linked to tragedy. The deaths of five of six of the Von Erich children gave birth to what was known as "The Von Erich Curse."</p> <p>Fritz's firstborn son, Jack, died at six before most of his other children were born. His other son David died of enteritis in Tokyo in 1984, while Mike, Chris, and Kerry committed suicide between 1987 and 1993. Fritz died of cancer in 1997. Kevin Von Erich is the only living sibling. </p>
Bruiser Brody<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjEyNzQxNX0.hwSb5Y-Vyur-eA1sxlfMOptJnm3ct226uqTD447yGBU/img.jpg?width=980" id="63872" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="404dbca8117418b7fa4792141dfab6a4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Bruiser Brody<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/bruiser-brody" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Bruiser Brody</a> had a reputation of being tough both outside and inside the ring. He was one of the originators of the "hardcore" style in professional wrestling. The man born as Frank Goodish was very stringent when it came to his character's authenticity.</p> <p>Before a match in Puerto Rico in July 1988, fellow wrestler Invader 1 (Jose Gonzalez) persuaded Brody into having a business conversation in the shower. There are multiple accounts of what led to the altercation, but Gonzalez stabbed Brody in the shower; Brody died that evening. Gonzalez was acquitted of murder after claiming self-defense. </p>
Brian Pillman<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDA0OTQ0OH0.p4IueIbTQuN3Zb1mAaAvQ5tqI08Jd1Qur78St036kLI/img.jpg?width=980" id="ebaaf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00793478c7f7d6aa5c183cc80ef7e350" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Brian Pillman<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brian-pillman" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brian Pillman</a> was ahead of his time. In <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/wcw" target="_blank">WCW</a>, under the name Flyin' Brian, he helped introduce a more acrobatic style that wasn't frequent in North American pro wrestling in the early '90s. He and future legend<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0042524/" target="_blank"> Steve Austin</a> (then known as Stunning Steve Austin) formed the charismatic heel tag-team The Hollywood Blonds and showed fans that he was great on the mic, as well.</p><p>Pillman would eventually make his way to what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1996. By the time he arrived, he wasn't the same in-ring performer he once was. But his creativity and ability to deliver promos gave WWF some of its most memorable moments during the genesis of its "Attitude Era."</p> <p>Unfortunately, Pillman died in October of 1997 after suffering a heart attack. He was 35 years old.</p>
Owen Hart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjE0OTk3N30.0hy29XGhCavsFR_aY_BX8PE6ZuStGZvbv-tU69-7_Ig/img.jpg?width=980" id="ca5f2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3629ce9b74d6e6282553ff02fa6d44d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Owen Hart<p>The Hart Family is to professional wrestling what <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/kennedy-family-members" target="_blank">The Kennedys</a> are to American politics. Both the immediate family and their in-laws are the wrestling industry's most acclaimed characters. <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brethart" target="_blank">Bret Hart</a> is the family's biggest star, but many will say his baby brother, Owen, was the most talented.</p> <p>Owen was scheduled to wrestle at the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0329745/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Over the Edge </a>pay-per-view in 1999. At the time, Hart was wrestling as his bumbling superhero character, The Blue Blazer. Hart's entrance was supposed to see him lowered from the arena's ceiling and unhooking himself once he was close enough to land safely in the ring.</p> <p>Faulty equipment and limited preparation for the stunt caused Hart to fall nearly 80 ft from the ceiling and landing on the top rope. Hart was rushed to a local medical facility but died from internal bleeding and blunt force trauma.</p>
Chris Benoit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyNjQ0MH0.5FBVwGi2N1ohFeHd2VWf2YLUU66kmMtPJ7i63q1yrFQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="7aec7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="49acf89e24682539a73adfbc4dea6d8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chris Benoit<p>Intense. Dedicated. Professional. These are some of the words used to describe Chris Benoit. He was revered for his technical brilliance and grit as a performer. He has an impressive body of work that spans across various promotions and continents. However, Benoit experienced the majority of his success in WWF/E.</p> <p>Chris Benoit fell into a deep depression after the death of wrestling legend<a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/eddieguerrero" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Eddie Guerrero</a>. Benoit and Guerrero were best friends, so his loss devastated Benoit. Many sensed a dramatic change in Benoit's demeanor.</p> <p>On June 25, 2007, Fayetteville Police visited Benoit's home after WWE officials had requested a wellness check. Benoit had missed various events that weekend, and the company had grown concerned. Benoit's body and the bodies of his wife, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/187827-wcw-diva-rewind-nancy-benoit" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nancy, </a>and seven-year-old son, Daniel, were discovered. </p> <p>The wrestling world mourned the death of Chris and his family. Further investigation revealed that Benoit killed his family before taking his own life. WWE retracted any statement(s) celebrating Benoit's legacy and wiped any existence of Benoit's time in the company from its archives. </p>
Pedro Aguayo Ramírez<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTM5NTk5M30.xMEgNpP6-_J8bsm20dydyedslQfjBdgeF5mNfC7na7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="77ddf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c7ea264f499a403b74a6c243532a62d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Pedro Aguayo Ramirez<p>Pedro Aguayo Ramirez or, Pedro Aguayo Jr., was a world-renowned luchador. He was the son of El Perro Aguayo, a household name in Lucha libre. Both his and his father's contributions help lay the foundation for Mexican wrestlers.</p><p>On March 20, 2015, Aguayo would wrestle his final match. It was a tag team match with Lucha libre legend <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/reymysterio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rey Mysterio</a>. In what appears to have been a freak accident, a dropkick from Mysterio fractured three vertebrae in his spine. The fractures caused Aguayo to go into cardiac arrest. Wrestlers and officials tried to revive Aguayo during the match. </p><p>Paramedics rushed to the hospital after the match, where he was pronounced dead.</p>
Chyna<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjkwMn0.zAVz8cM8NbMHMAN8q50Q3bUlGYXrNF_7y-vtnsbhx0Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="9278b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e330a2c701554d25354def1e92f12246" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/chyna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Joanie "Chyna" Laurer</a> is a true professional wrestling pioneer. At a time when women's wrestling was an afterthought, Chyna proved she was just as, if not more, dominant than her male counterparts.</p> <p>Billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna made history as the first (and only) woman to win a Royal Rumble match and the Intercontinental Title in the WWF. Her growing popularity made her a crossover star and inspiration to women around the world.</p> <p>Sadly, an unsavory departure from the WWF and substance abuse sent Laurer into a downward spiral. She would wrestle for other wrestling promotions sporadically but became more known for reality TV show exploits and adult films. Laurer was also in a turbulent relationship with wrestler <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/x-pac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sean Waltman aka X-Pac.</a></p> <p>Laurer died on April 17, 2016, at age 46. Her cause of death was an overdose of alcohol and anxiety medication.</p>
Is Hulu's "A Teacher" Too Hot For Its Own Good?
Hulu's new drama has viewers divided.
**Content Warning: Mentions of sexual abuse, grooming, and predation.**
There is no shortage of cultural tropes involving a high school jock lusting over his hot teacher.
From Van Halen's iconic "Hot for Teacher" to countless plots in romance novels and adult movies, we've been conditioned to see an affair between a young male student and an older female teacher as a victory for the student, not as an exploitative act of predation on the teacher's part.
Is the Boston Dynamics Dance Video Proof That Robots Have Soul(s)?
The elaborate four-robot dance to The Contours "Do You Love Me," showed off some impressive moves.
Legendary dancer and choreographer Martha Graham famously said that "dance is the hidden language of the soul."
If that's true, what does it say that the robots of Boston Dynamics just proved that they can dance better than most humans?
The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
The future of gaming looks bright. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
While 2020 was a mess all around, there was no shortage of amazing games this year.
With most of us confined to our couch, video games took on a new meaning in our lives. Our Animal Crossing islands served as our vacation homes and the only way to experience normalcy. Call of Duty chat rooms were the only way for us to have honest human interactions, and don't even get me started on the time spent traversing the wilds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
God of War Sequel<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTYzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjgyMDYyMn0.fcOGijA9EGgLC_4bj042LXrOmNUBHWKWEvdZB7kvZ0w/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad9dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5de85b83ef757ce3528a2a97eb1699f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God of War" />
God of War<p>With an unconfirmed release date and unconfirmed title, the <em>God of War</em> titles have a long history of outstanding games, with 2018's reboot being the most lauded game in the series thus far. The Santa Monica Studio installment put Kratos into the messy world of Norse mythology and had him face off against some scary foes alongside his son, Atreus. But now with the innovative DualSense PS5 controller and highly improved graphics, the upcoming 2021 release should feel and look a lot different, which is incredibly exciting. </p>
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjE0MjM5M30.9_PcDKjF-fPlleYb9teCEkCa_r4_bWlLNeBAE2Sk-pU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4c033" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e3b432dd8ce5d0a6587a364dd9d5666" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" />
The sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the trailer for Hellblade 2 captivated audiences when the game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. While the first installment in the series explored Senua's descent into hell in order to save her lover's soul, the game received praise for tackling mental illness and the dangers of psychosis. Developer Ninja Theory announced that Senua will return for more hack and slash insanity, and we can't wait to see what new adventures are in store for the heroine.
The Medium<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE5MTM0MX0.Djoa66DMsH6LkeYa3CeVjbDqhZJmJtHrhH2_N9SRl0c/img.jpg?width=980" id="f04d3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c2473d72397d0f307ed9025a0a4c7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Medium" />
The Medium<p>A fascinating psychological horror game, <em>The Medium</em> is gearing up to be unlike anything else in 2021. Users play as Marianne, a psychological medium who can explore the spirit realm. </p><p>Both worlds will contain horrifying puzzles, and players will be expected to use Marianne's supernatural powers to fight against demons and other scary goons. Not to mention the fact that the whole thing also takes place in Poland, which is a terrifying setting.</p>
Resident Evil 8: Village<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTI0MjE2Mn0.sqNwMe45G09Smv8hfRnWWMOueXoQY4EfhW1hkM3MRok/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2162" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08b931230941be78eb11e5728f487f58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Resident Evil 8" /><p>Another highly anticipated horror entry, <em>Resident Evil 8: Village </em>excited players after it was revealed that <em>RE7</em>'s protagonist, Ethan, would explore a supernatural village and face off against a unique set of foes, which <a href="https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2020/12/29/the-most-anticipated-video-games-of-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">other outlets </a>have described as "zombie-werewolf-looking things." It's also rumored to be the first game in the series to be in the first person.</p>
Horizon Forbidden West<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b266d530b7c6a67dd83c8ad691ba25b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lq594XmpPBg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Horizon Zero Dawn</em> is officially getting a sequel, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg" target="_blank">the PS5 trailer</a> showed that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and boss battles. The trailer alone made audiences squirm with excitement, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor.</p>
Halo Infinite<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8563bfea24c234137a222ac7ced6310"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e4cszcDNyqA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to relay the anticipation for this project in a single paragraph.<em> Halo Infinite </em>is expected to return the series to its shining glory. It was announced that Joseph Staten, the original trilogy's writer, had been added to the team as creative director. With 343 already at the helm, the game has been shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest releases.</p><p>While creators remain mum on the details of the game it was confirmed that <em>Infinite</em> will offer four-screen split-screen multiplayer, as well as immersive online play. Additionally, the game will be offered for free on the Xbox Pass and will be able to be played on the cloud via xCloud. It's in Microsoft's best interest to make sure <em>Halo Infinite</em> surpasses expectations, so we're hoping it will at least be a strong return to form for the series.</p>
Hogwarts Legacy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY1OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NTMxN30.qwt0GR3OC51R6GMmC8d5d05f4DHNe0CbHb_aSksOMRU/img.png?width=980" id="24fcd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b7e8468bdd4cc281a915742a99797a1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hogwarts Legacy" /><p>Have you ever wanted to enroll at Hogwarts, not as Harry Potter, but as yourself? The details behind Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalance's <em>Hogwarts Legacy</em> have remained scarce, but the exciting open-world role-playing game is definitely set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the 1800s. You play as yourself and get to customize and upgrade your character, as well as attend Hogwarts and explore the wizarding world's surrounding areas, including the Forbidden Forest.</p>
Far Cry 6<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzgwNDk0N30.MQtaHHiYh-e6kcXNfEZ1BhvfCvDQW5fJlcVS0i26uFE/img.jpg?width=980" id="61d40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b278c696137ce50d1acabf0e450d9d49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Far Cry 6" /><p>The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when <em>Far Cry 6</em>'s E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of <em>Breaking Bad</em> and <em>Better Call Saul </em>fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases.</p><p>Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as <em>Far Cry 6</em> has been delayed until at least April of 2021.</p>
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MjI1OX0.T3OIvJds7BCSnm0LhJy0BI0SnYDj-weZlckYMRwjQmM/img.jpg?width=980" id="5a9f5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97c166e32f8b40b540254f9504e8db9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratchet & Clank" /><p>One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with<em> Rift Apart</em>, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.</p><p>Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, the game is not expected until at least April of 2021.</p>
Hitman 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMTY2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjY2MjE0N30.aSMbnnqDq774AvEgOrFmVf-zLyfaFg30BwryeQoPwQs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4a13" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="931424ad450b52b185f84c29d0149e65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hitman 3" /><p>The legendary stealth game <em>Hitman</em> kicks off the new year with its eighth installment in January 2021. Voiced once again by the veteran David Bateson, the assassination third-person action game puts you back in the shoes of Agent 47, an agent who plots out murders via a series of puzzles and utilizing vastly different locations. At its peak, the long-standing <em>Hitman </em>franchise offers vastly expansive and detailed maps with countless ways to take out your foe.</p><p><em>Hitman 3 </em>proves to be no different. Whether you kill your enemies by slapping them with a dead fish or push them off a cliff, longtime fans of the series will not be disappointed by the game's endless array of ways to kill your foes. Not to mention it runs on an engine that supports <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/hitman-3s-engine-will-support-over-300-active-npcs-at-once/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">300 active NPCs at once</a>, making each location feel busy and alive.</p>
Why Pixar’s “Soul” Is the Perfect Movie to End 2020
I'm not crying, you're crying.
It could have been easy — a Pixar movie about living every day to the fullest with creative animation and a moralistic lesson about who and how to be. I watched Soul because everyone was talking about it, but this is what I expected. What came was surprisingly complex, carefully crafted, and exactly the movie we all needed to end 2020.
In 2015, everyone was talking about a Pixar animated film called Inside Out. Somehow, maybe taking their younger relatives to see it or walking into a theatre with an edible and nothing else to do, everyone had seen it, not just kids.
And everyone loved it.
Suddenly, a children's film about the complexity of emotions was telling everyone about themselves. What was remarkable about Inside Out was that it talked to its audience without belittling them and did what the best children's movies do: told a smart story in an accessible way.
The unintended effect was how well it was received by adults alike. Inside Out approached emotions in a way which felt hopeful, yet opposite to grind culture or what has become known as "toxic positivity." Soul comes from the same creators to continue the same work — examining our inner lives.