With 32.3 million followers, the 27-year-old Riverdale actor knows very well that eyes are on him.



But during this current moment of national protest and collective outrage over the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and all forms of oppression against people of color, attention shouldn't be on rich, white, straight actors–and Sprouse knows it, according to his recent Instagram post. While participating in Santa Monica protests, the actor was among a small group of protesters who were directed to disperse by police but found their exit path blocked by police. In the resulting confusion, a few dozen individuals, including Sprouse, were zip-tied.