6 Controversial Metal Bands Banned Around The World
Here are some of metal's most disturbing acts that have been forever banned from countries around the world.
Metal has always pushed the boundaries of what's tasteful.
But the genre remains compelling because of its ability to challenge what is deemed acceptable and "normal." By delving into the grotesque, metal has challenged dialogues surrounding religion, sex, and self-expression, which is what makes the genre so exciting and groundbreaking. But it's also what makes the art form one ripe with controversy.
A few acts in particular have truly pushed these boundaries to their limits and in turn have been forever banned in countries around the world. Here are some of metal's most disturbing acts.
Lamb Of God
Lamb of God
In 2013 the group was banned from performing in Malaysia due to their supposedly "blasphemous" 2005 live album Killadelphia, in which Lamb of God mentioned the Quran during the show's intro.
"It is evident (and a bit frustrating) that the groups, parties, and powers that have taken the most offense to our music and lyrics, have themselves only made a passing glance at the content and meaning of those songs," the band wrote of the cancellation on Facebook.
Rammstein
Rammstein
The inflammatory German industrial act has always sought to irk homophobic conservatives, but their song "Pussy" in particular attracted the attention of the country's Federal Office for the Examination of Media Harmful to Young People. The department argued that the track encouraged unprotected sex despite the risk of AIDS in 2009. To combat this, Germany proceeded to quell the promotion and display of their album, Liebe lst Fr Alle Da, which hurt the band's album sales significantly.
The group didn't care. After all, these are the same guys who engaged in a legendary makeout session years later on Russian soil and who once spent the night in jail after a liquid-ejecting dildo was used in a concert in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Carcass
Carcass
The outspoken vegan metal outfit was also banned in Malaysia for its problematic lyrical and thematic content. The band was set to perform a show in Malaysia in May of 2015, but the show was quickly canceled and the band banned due to their problematic "lyrical content."
"Seems like your government officials still haven't updated their calendars to the 21st century," the group wrote on their social media. "Laughable and embarrassing. Give us a call when you get yourselves a sensible secular state. PS: If you're reading this you're too late, we already 'corrupted' your youth and played Kuching last year!"
The Bloodhound Gang
Bloodhound Gang
Turns out Russia isn't too fond of having their national flag being shoved down someone's pants. The Bloodhound Gang made such a mistake at a festival performance in 2013. Bassist "Evil" Jared Hasselhoff asked the crowd not to tell Vladimir Putin, but he found out anyway. Their festival appearance was canceled and they were soon after thrown out of the country, never to return.
Slayer
Slayer
Pissing off conservative Christians is a favorite pastime for Slayer. Their gory satanic thrash metal scarred religious figures in the '80s, but in 2006 their album Christ Illusion was so triggering for Christians that it sparked a wave of intense protests in India. The album was quickly recalled and banned; but surprisingly, the group returned to perform a show in 2012.
Cannibal Corpse
Cannibal Corpse
One of the most grotesque metal groups of all time, Cannibal Corpse seems to exist merely to challenge the rhetoric of what's acceptable. Where do we begin with this one? From the group's gorey and graphically sexual cover art to controversial songs like "I C*m Blood" and "A Skull Full of Maggots," the hyper-violent Buffalo-born quintet has been banned in numerous countries, such as Germany, Australia, and Russia.
R.I.P. Alex Laiho: The 10 Best Children of Bodom Songs
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters.
Described as a down-to-earth joy and humble human, Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho brought an unmatched level of grace and humility to one of Rock's most grotesque subgenres.
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters. Known for taking his neoclassical training and translating it into groundbreaking death metal, his band's sudden break-up in 2019 dismayed longtime fans, who saw COB growing and becoming the best version of themselves just before it all ended.
Needled 24/7<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c22561c207c8f7e29241730843f0e4f2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-fvwIE1-ZIY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Recorded while Laiho and his bandmates were just 18 years old, "Needled 24/7" remains one of COB's most impressive songs. Enmeshed with sprightly guitars, guttural screams, and a surprisingly infectious lead melody, "Needled 24/7" took the Finnish death metal band and propelled them to fame in the States. The track's ever-changing pacing and the crunching guitar solo at its halfway mark keep listeners on their toes and showcase Laiho's multifaceted talent with the electric guitar.</p>
"Hate Me"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f762ccc149886d84051d23fb99224f03"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jLtDtVQ7emM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Longtime fans of COB will no doubt place "Hate Me" near the top of their reverential lists. The pacing of the track is absolutely mindblowing, with Laiho driving it all forward with the raucous energy of a freight train engulfed in flames.</p><p>Interspersing grinding black metal drive with a handful of more traditional rhythmic guitar solos courresy of Laiho himself, the band's live performances of the track have gone down in infamy, as they show the group's ability to not only play with different genres but also switch between different sounds simultaneously. The devil is in the details, and "Hate Me" is nothing but intricate detail.</p>
Angels Don't Kill<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6515dee02a11f52820d3cc810c6287ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwK4Lkbd_ao?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Labeled by many as a "death metal ballad," "Angels Don't Kill" was COB's first slow record and remains far more consumable for death metal newcomers than some of their grungier work. Regardless, it moves with an unfurled aggression and still finds Laiho shredding away on his guitar at its peak moments. Not to mention the song's charged up second-half is melodically dense and surprisingly uplifting. "It got us a lot of female attention," Laiho said of the track. "Which is always a good thing."</p>
I Worship Chaos<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2eaec899eab102dfa49570bdff60976e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8IzMZnadg1A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beauty of "I Worship Chaos" is that the song very much musically embodies its thematic material. The song is carried by menacing synths, and the guitars remain cracky and merciless as they bounce off the walls. Regardless, it's all still somehow streamlined behind Laiho's gurgling screams. All crammed into a brief 3-minute run-time, "I Worship Chaos" is a harrowing metal track that's just as chaotic as implied.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Morrigan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81528ee942a68d36595ceeb72796e6c7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jm3kDrBTlt8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another track that is far gentler than a majority of COB's catalog, "Morrigan" is full of rich melodies that are interwoven with tough guitar work and pounding drums. It's structurally sound and super catchy, but while many may consider "Morrigan" the band's softest record, it doesn't take away from Laiho's power as a songwriter and guitarist.</p>
Dead Night Warrior<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d8bc46e9ea364c617dec5dc0e37b1b1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wjT8PoXhP2g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Insanity ensued whenever COB performed "Dead Night Warrior," and for good reason. The song is devoid of much structure and in turn is absolutely pulverizing. It's one of COB's hardest outings and devolves into utter chaos by its end. With that said, that midway synth breakdown is still as smooth as velvet.</p>
Are You Dead Yet?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="548a0441a79680afb9c795dd33bfed5d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNJXS9X0yY0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The band's most popular track, "Are You Dead Yet?" is a slow and jarring song that traverses into unpredictable territory as Laiho's gnarling growls lead the way. The chorus is super catchy and makes the raucous energy of the track digestible for newcomers. Additionally, it showcases some of Laiho's best guitar work and always caused seriously aggressive moshing at their live shows.</p>
Downfall<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4622eed1ec605e5907743ff9dbb395be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bW62WKwVTM4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another fan-favorite, "Downfall" is one of COB's best songs, and it encapsulates everything they do so well, showcasing their meticulous control of melody, their unmatched shredding on the guitar, and their versatile use of pacing. Flexing the band's neoclassical chops, "Downfall" is a relentless death metal anthem that squeezes your throat and doesn't let go.</p>
Bed Of Razors<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76432556bfecd084afcb7bf6fe87e300"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XBVJluRYfjo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A massively underrated track, "Bed of Razors" is a song whose guitar riffs slowly slink into your brain and refuse to leave. It's a harrowing track that capitalizes on Laiho's insatiable appetite on the guitar, as he plucks along with the unilateral focus of an orchestral conductor. "Bed of Razors" shows Laiho in full control as he drives the song forward with relentless anguish and power.</p>
Under Grass and Clover<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59264129552b14dd6b2a0f2a8056b4f5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1gpfzCxiQ-A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the band's newer tracks before their break-up in 2019, "Under Grass and Clover" sounds almost optimistic and features electronica sprinklings that heighten Laiho's matured screams and grumbles. The track's bright melody was a rare sight for longtime fans of the band, but the song's change was refreshing and showcased a band that had matured with the times and was always striving to grow and transform their sound. </p><p>Led by a Laiho at peak performance, later tracks like "Under Grass and Clover" carry emotional weight, and in light of his passing, they show just how multifaceted and talented the 41-year-old was at keeping our attention.</p>
Kanye West's Best Albums
Before he was a Trump-supporting, Bible-thumping, Drake-hating member of the Kardashian family, Kanye West was a Hip-Hop renaissance man.
The Chicago native worked his way up from being one of Jay-Z's producers to a pop culture icon. Kanye was a breath of fresh air in rap when he released his first single, "Through The Wire," in 2003. Unlike his peers who were perpetuating the usual Hip-Hop stereotypes, Kanye's overconfident yet heartfelt lyrics spoke to a portion of rap fans who were regular people chasing a dream.
The College Dropout<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODQ3NzcyNX0.1Z1XGpZpP_NWpBl_5ahHd6I1arKymvUBosA7QGfan8Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="fc82b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b044279cbba9364cdef1be2c5dba908f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "The College Dropout" album cover" />
The College Dropout album cover<p>Rappers are often vocal about their disdain for academics. Almost every rapper has a line or a song expressing how the education system didn't offer anything substantial. Kanye turned a societal stigma into a term of endearment with his first album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3lQePoIm6iNQIiZkCYxCy0" target="_blank"><em>The College Dropout</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Though the title suggests a hatred for higher learning, Kanye's debut put his love for family, spirituality, and designer apparel on a mainstream level. West's witty rhymes, self-produced bangers, and features from his elite emcee friends (Jay-Z, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0996669/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Common</a>, and <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1992-06-26-9202260488-story.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Twista, </a> to name a few) made <em>The College Dropout </em>an instant classic. </p>
Late Registration<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3Njk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDI2NTE1NH0.v0clybbJ9IGyp5QKL4sSGlzXdxA8uCdRErsgwGE-QSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="38484" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38954d34cfe6b02cdaaab230e2d25069" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Late Registration" album cover" />
Late Registration album cover<p>After his first album received critical and commercial success, Kanye West earned the right to be cocky. The shameless promotion of his greatness wasn't empty self-praise anymore. The question became, "Can he do it again?"</p> <p>West avoided the sophomore jinx with <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4yJqrqT2BpuXLj5BMJlAXR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Late Registration</em></a><em>, </em>which he used as an opportunity to showcase his skills as a producer. West's ability to manipulate samples already put him on the top tier of hip-hop producers but the inclusion of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0109726/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jon Brion</a> as co-producer helped Kanye's follow up to his debut become a musical masterpiece.</p> <p><em>Late Registration </em>sold over 800,000 copies in its first week and won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.</p>
Graduation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzIyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyMTgxMn0._RC5vySrPOF8yWW7wG5rtDhLYCgamEzjWFhh4snarN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5bfd5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b4a9e76b8d5629722380428c69d413f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Graduation" album cover" />
Graduation album cover<p>The publicity for Kanye's third album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5fPglEDz9YEwRgbLRvhCZy" target="_blank"><em>Graduation</em></a><em>, </em>would have ensured the project sold a million copies. The album was released on September 11, 2006. The same day as <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/" target="_blank">50 Cent</a>'s <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4PNQbmRNOoWXRnZgwwpT2y" target="_blank"><em>Curtis,</em></a> which was coincidentally also his third album.</p><p><em>Graduation's </em>sound took Kanye's unique sampling ability and meshed it with futuristic production. Kanye made it apparent that each album he released wouldn't sound anything like the previous.</p>Not only did <em>Graduation</em> earn Kanye another Grammy for Best Album, but he would win the sales battle against 50 Cent selling 300,000 more albums<em> </em>in the first week.<br><br><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
808s & Heartbreak<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDEzMDMxNn0.D0CIYoUEvf7fYkqboLJJ0sRMkXX7bWYxa67xhFe2wX0/img.jpg?width=980" id="7fefb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be1a631baa85cfc40c643f018823b471" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West "808s and Heartbreak" album cover" />
808s and Heartbreak album cover<p>Before the release of his fourth album, Kanye West experienced a devastating loss. His mother, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2264808/bio" target="_blank">Donda</a>, passed away from complications during a cosmetic procedure. Kanye sighted his mother as being one of his biggest supporters. Many believe her death was the catalyst that eventually led to his recent mental health issues.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3WFTGIO6E3Xh4paEOBY9OU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>808s & Heartbreak</em></a> wasn't considered a Hip-Hop album when it was released in November of 2008. The album is a pop-art inspired R&B album that didn't contain any rapping from Kanye. Kanye's auto-tuned crooning about the ups and downs of love was a turn-off to your average rap fan. Ironically, <em>808s & Heartbreak </em>experimental vibe has now become the standard sound in 2021, once again indicating that Kanye has always been ahead of the curve.</p>
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODkwMDI2Mn0.7ZiHSOn7ofq2YSisEbuqGJSvCU-dImLK_F2-dr9BZN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5aba3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c66b5cbc35708bd2ca5d41ca4bc9ea78" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" album cover" />
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album cover<p><span>After the mixed reception to </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">808s & Heartbreak </em><span>and his infamous </span><a href="https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/8/26/20828559/taylor-swift-kanye-west-2009-mtv-vmas-explained" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">VMA moment with Taylor Swift</a><span>, Kanye released what many consider to be his best album,</span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/20r762YmB5HeofjMCiPMLv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy</em></a><em data-redactor-tag="em">.</em></p> <p>Released in November of 2010, <em data-redactor-tag="em">MBDTF </em>takes its cues from <em data-redactor-tag="em">Late Registration </em>with its movie score-like production. A short film titled <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7_jYl8A73g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Runaway</em></a> (named after one of the album's singles) was released a month before the album. <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy </em>visually and sonically transcended Hip-Hop. But, it still won a Grammy in 2012 for... you guessed it...Best Rap Album.</p>
Yeezus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODI1NjAwN30.zAwHDY0pLcl49AfeM7lNDZfLYsG3InK-pWefjQFYmPY/img.jpg?width=980" id="51650" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="05a74fa8f6e843ea6c1d6da522713492" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Yeezus album cover" />
Yeezus album cover<p><span>Kanye's experimentation with unconventional sounds continued on his sixth album, </span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7D2NdGvBHIavgLhmcwhluK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em></a><span>. West enlisted the services of legendary Hip-Hop and Rock producer </span><a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Rick-Rubin" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rick Rubin</a><span>.</span></p> <p>Unlike his past albums, <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em> didn't have radio-friendly singles that historically came standard with a Kanye West album. In fact, the album is more industrial rock than rap. The beats had a sinister tone, and West's lyrics were brooding and anarchistic rather than witty and lighthearted. However, Kanye proved yet again that he was ahead of his time. <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus's </em>minimalistic production style frequents today's rap music.</p>
