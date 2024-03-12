When you think of basketball shoes, your mind instantly zooms to Nike. You think of the Greatest Of All Time. Michael Jordan has created an empire of Air Jordan sneakers with a competitive resale market behind them.

But there was a world before Michael Jordan – before Nike took the leap and offered Jordan a stake in the company for a shoe deal. Before MJ, Nike meant zero in the basketball world. They sold him on the pitch that it’s about who’s in the shoes, not the shoes themselves. But before MJ, what kicks were players wearing?

Oddly enough, Converse. Yes, the popular high-top canvas sneaker was once the instrument of that satisfying symphony of squeaking you hear on the courts. And there was one style in particular that dominated the market: the Converse Weapon .

The History Of The Converse Weapon

Converse Weapon Ads Converse The Converse Weapon’s slogan was fittingly “more of NBA’s big guns are wielding a new Weapon.” That was a humble nod to the players who filled the popular leather sneaker like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isaiah Thomas, and Mark Aguirre (to name a few.) In the late 80’s, every player was wearing the Converse Weapon. With NBA legend, Philadelphia 76er Julius Erving, already under the Converse belt, the Weapon was their most elevated design yet. And of course- there’s the much-documented Larry Bird-Magic Johnson feud that helped Converse market their shoe further. Both players dominated in the Weapons, so when they faced off, billboards showed photos of the two with the tagline, “Choose Your Weapon.” By signing so many stars to their studded roster, Converse had everyone wearing their shoes. But exclusivity wins in the end. Nike gives everything they have to Michael Jordan, and Michael Jordan alone…and they take over as the dominating basketball shoe. But, that doesn’t end the Converse Weapon’s story . In fact, it’s time to say hello (again) to the new era of the Converse Weapon .

The New Converse Weapon

The new Converse Weapon GQ In 2024, nostalgia-core is a huge trend. We love to recycle, which is why 70’s style bell bottoms are back and Y2k low-rise mini skirts are somehow still going strong. Fur vests aren’t avant-garde, neither are loose bottoms with smaller tops. The time is right for the Converse Weapon to make its great return. Really leaning into the nostalgia, Converse shared that the shoe is dropping in familiar colorways and the same leather, chunky high-top style we all know and love. This is a part of Converse’s CX Project, which has already re-imagined the classic Chuck Taylor canvas sneaker. Using the original 1986 blueprint for their design, CX added their foam midsole and redesigned the outsole. Not only are they bringing back the style made popular by Magic Johnson, but they’re also using one of the most fashionable NBA All-Stars, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the face of the shoe’s new era. The new slogan is “Make History, Not Hype.” It’s a not-so-subtle dig at competing brands like Under Armour who have built their brand around big names like rapper Jack Harlow (who starred in the reboot of the 1992 basketball film, White Men Can’t Jump.) Converse wants to let performance do the talking. Legacy doesn’t hurt either. With such a historic shoe, it just makes sense to invite SGA to be the face of the resurgence. “It's an iconic shoe for many reasons,” Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ , “but it's cool to bring back these ‘80s sneakers in their original look and colors. I’m all about vintage, so this silhouette coming back just feels right.” Gilgeous-Alexander may have piqued the interest of the non-basketball-obsessed internet with his MSCHF Big Red Boot s, his presence at Fashion Weeks across the world, or simply his pregame fits. But on the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just as show-stopping. He’s really having himself a year.

Who Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?