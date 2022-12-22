Each year, GQ rounds up 16 of the year’s most in-demand, handsomely dressed men and then asks you - dear reader - vote for The One. It’s the March-Madness-Bracket for fashion magazine fans and superfans alike. This year’s choice was Oklahoma City Thunder star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This year’s GQ Sweet 16 featured some of the most fashionable men you can conjour: Adam Sandler - king of dad fashion , Austin Butler , new father A$AP Rocky, and rapper Kendrick Lamar. With previous winners being Harry Styles in 2020, and Tyler, The Creator in 2021, SGA fits right in.

But if you don’t know Shai, he’s one of the NBA’s leading scorers averaging 31 points per game and is hailed for his clutch game-winning shots.

