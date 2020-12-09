Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?
This is an extraordinary scientific achievement, but is it safe?
The average vaccine takes approximately 10 years to develop. There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) that will likely be authorized and released to the public within a year of the discovery of the virus. How can a safe vaccine possibly be developed so fast?
These will be the fastest vaccines ever developed, by a margin of years. The next fastest vaccine ever approved for public use was the mumps vaccine, and that took 4 years.
Unfortunately, that speed has made a lot of people nervous. Will the vaccine be safe? Are they skipping steps? How is this process moving so fast?
According to Pew Research, 77% of Americans think it's very or somewhat likely a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in the United States before its safety and effectiveness are fully understood.
But regardless of the fear and doubt, we need a vaccine. We are now losing over 2,000 American lives per day to COVID-19. Numerous health experts have warned that this pandemic will not truly be over until we have a vaccinated population.
Part of the fear is related to the mystery surrounding the process of vaccine creation. Almost no one who isn't integrally involved in vaccine development understands how long it takes to create a vaccine or why it takes so long. So to most Americans speed doesn't seem like a feat of modern science, it seems like cutting corners. Here are all the (genuinely not scary) reasons why this vaccine is being developed so much faster than any in history.
Operation Warp Speed
Operation Warp Speed (OWS) is a coordinated government effort to defeat this virus as quickly as possible. It is a partnership between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human services to make resources available to the private companies involved in creating vaccines, testing, and therapeutics for COVID-19. In practice, OWS has focused primarily on the creation of vaccines and has already spent billions ensuring that the vaccine development, manufacturing, and distribution process can move as efficiently as possible.
The US program is bankrolling the development and production of six promising coronavirus vaccine candidates. This has already sped up the process significantly and will likely play an even larger role in the manufacturing process. Medical research of any kind often moves slowly because it's expensive and risky.
Funding is hard to secure, because in order to prove a vaccine is successful (and therefore profitable) you have to have tests, and to do tests, you need money. It's sort of a catch-22 that is only ended when someone decides to make a risky bet.
Betting on vaccines is risky, because if it ends up being unsuccessful (the majority of vaccines never make it to market), that money is just gone. The US government chose to take the gamble.
The US has spent $10 billion through OWS on the most promising vaccine candidates, ensuring they don't have to wait for private funding to move through each phase of the process.
Combining Steps
Many people are concerned that these drug companies are skipping steps in the race to create a vaccine, but what's actually happening is that multiple steps in the process are being done simultaneously.
Steps that are usually done sequentially are being done at the same time. For example, some labs are running combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 human trials or having vaccine development manufacturing facilities ready even before a vaccine is finalized. This increases the financial risk, but not the product risk.
Typically, clinical trials set up their own independent panels of scientists, known as a data safety monitoring board or DSMB, to watch out for safety concerns or early signs of success. But all of the vaccine trials in Operation Warp Speed are sharing a common DSMB. This allows the DSMB to review the data from all the trials from the various vaccines concurrently. That shared data expedites the process and quickly identifies which vaccines are effective and which aren't without wasting time and resources.
Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute of Global Health, explains that this is not a huge difference. "There's really just a subtle difference in how the trials are run. If the trials were separate, you would publish the full data, and then recruit a new set of participants. For a combined trial, the data and safety monitoring board would look at the interim data and determine whether it's still worth continuing the trial." This continuous monitoring cuts the inefficiencies out of the process without changing the safety standards.
Years of Prior Research
The research stage of vaccine development is often one of the longest. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia states that this exploratory phase "often lasts 2-4 years." Thankfully, much of the research needed for the COVID-19 vaccine had already been done before the novel coronavirus even appeared.
The term "coronavirus" includes a family of several known viruses that cause respiratory tract illnesses that range from the common cold to such potentially deadly illnesses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed almost 800 people during an epidemic that occurred in 2002 and 2003. After the SARS outbreak, research on coronaviruses increased significantly. So when SARS-Cov-2 or COVID-19 appeared, vaccine work on some of its relatives had already been underway. This gave scientists a significant head start.
Another way in which scientists weren't exactly starting from scratch on this vaccine is thanks to the messenger RNA or mRNA technology. mRNA technology is a completely new vaccine technology that is being used in both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine use mRNA to trigger the immune system to produce protective antibodies without using actual samples of the virus.
While this mRNA science hasn't created a successful vaccine before now, the ideas behind an mRNA vaccine have been studied and tested extensively for over 30 years.
In the natural world, the body relies on millions of tiny proteins to keep itself alive and healthy, and it uses mRNA to tell cells which proteins to make. The concept behind an mRNA vaccine is simple: If you can design your own synthetic mRNA, you could tell the body to create whatever proteins you want, including antibodies to vaccinate against infection.
Messenger RNA vaccines are a game-changer in terms of speed. The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are faster to develop as they don't require companies to produce protein or weakened pathogens for the vaccine.
Traditional vaccines typically use a weakened version of the disease or a protein piece of it, but because these are grown in eggs or cells, developing and manufacturing vaccines takes a long time. In contrast, the genetic material mRNA is efficient to make, and highly customizable.
Short but Large Phase 3
When a new vaccine is tested on humans, it is tested in three phases. Each phase increases in size and scope. The length of study for phase 3 clinical trials is usually 1 to 4 years and normally involves 300 to 3,000 patients.
COVID-19 is killing over 2,000 Americans a day, so we don't have time to wait for a lengthy trial. To resolve this issue, they have increased the trial size significantly. Pfizer's phase 3 trial had 43,000 volunteers, and Moderna's had 30,000.
These are what are called "event-driven trials." Basically an event in this case is when one of the volunteers gets sick with COVID-19. Once a trial reaches a previously decided on number of events, they check how many of the people that got sick were given the real vaccine and how many were given the placebo. This shows how effective the vaccine actually was.
The incredibly large trial size and the prevalence of the disease has allowed the "events" to occur quickly, making it easy to test the efficacy of the vaccine. Normally clinical trials can be held back by low volunteer numbers and low disease prevalence. However, COVID-19 spreads rapidly and pretty much all adults seem to be susceptible, which makes these problems irrelevant.
The only downside of a shorter but larger trial is that you don't get to see what long-term effects the vaccine will have. But scientists agree that the chances of long-term complications are extremely unlikely because of how vaccines work. Deborah Fuller, Ph.D, who is a vaccine scientist with UW Medicine, explains, "Most of their job is done in the first few days, then the vaccine is gone from your body. So what's left is that immune response to the vaccine."
Emergency Use Authorization
At the end of the vaccine making process, when the trials are finished and the research is done, companies submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA. The BLA usually takes about a year to gain approval. To speed up the process, COVID-19 vaccines are seeking an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) before they are even done collecting data.
Under an EUA, a company can produce and distribute a vaccine that hasn't officially been approved. This is a process meant for one purpose: to save lives. The FDA will only grant an EUA if they believe that the expected benefits outweigh the possible risks of the vaccine.
Early in the pandemic, the FDA issued a list of requirements they would need from a company before they would consider issuing an EUA for a vaccine. Those guidelines included information about how many people had to be involved in trials, how long the follow up with them had to be, and what information had to be included in their reports.
To ensure that this EUA isn't about cutting corners, the FDA has appointed an independent advisory board to aid them in their decision about the vaccine. On Thursday this week the FDA is scheduled to convene a meeting of that advisory board, known as VRBPAC, to review Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.
This vaccine is coming, and it's coming quickly. At first that might seem scary, but in reality it's just a perfect confluence of events that have allowed scientific minds to do the impossible. Operation Warp Speed, years of usable research, combining steps, a differently designed phase 3, and emergency use authorizations have all come together to create the perfect situation to make a safe and effective vaccine—in record time.
For more well-researched, unbiased information on today's biggest issues, follow Alexandra's Instagram account The Factivists.
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Physical and Emotional Abuse
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through," the musician said of her actor ex-boyfriend.
Content warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.
Musician FKA twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "relentless" physical, emotional, and mental abuse.
"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, told the New York Times. In the lawsuit, she cited a 2019 incident in which she was on a road trip with LaBeouf, who was driving, as he threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After finally letting Barnett out of the car at a nearby gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her, marking one of many instances in which the musician said her ex-boyfriend had abused her throughout their almost year-long relationship.
LaBeouf and Barnett met in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, a largely autobiographical film written by the former. Once their "honeymoon phase" wore off, Barnett said LeBeouf began exemplifying controlling behavior, to the point where she was unable to fulfill work responsibilities. Her critically-acclaimed 2019 album, MAGDALENE, was delayed as a result.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," Barnett told the Times. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female...What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
Barnett's lawsuit also mentions plans to donate a large portion of any monetary damages to domestic violence charities.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-SAFE (7233), or chat live at the National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Music
With new releases from 38 Spesh, Lil Loaded and Skooly among others
Taylor Swift has returned, again.
The sister album to folklore, evermore, is all the internet can talk about, and if you're a rap fan, Kid Cudi's highly anticipated Man on the Moon 3 has finally landed alongside Jack Harlow's debut That's What They All Say.
"CRIPTAPE" – Lil Loaded<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6104c71d7e623e46102012fabbe51e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eoK0G8HHvc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Buzzing southern rapper Lil Loaded has seen a tumultuous rise in recent months. The 20-year-old emcee turned himself into Dallas authorities back in November after he was wanted in connection with the shooting of<a href="https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.59446/title.dallas-rapper-lil-loaded-announces-hes-home-upcoming-criptape-following-murder-charge" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> 18-year-old Khalia Walker</a>. He has since returned home, ankle monitor and all, and celebrated his freedom by announcing a new project. </p><p><em>CRIPTAPE</em> is a compact 8-track collection of braggadocious street raps. Still, the project's quaking bass and sinister piano keys alongside Lil Loaded's gruff young growl take up a monumental amount of space. Songs like "Link Up" and "6acc Doe" are full of ominous paranoia, with Loaded sounding almost sadistic as he raps. </p><p>In a brief moment of levity, the young rapper explores melody on "Harder Times," where he sings candidly about the origins of these anxieties. "My guy switching up, it f*cked me up on the inside," he raps before calling out, "Most hated in my city, I won't let 'em take me out." Lil Loaded may be a buzzing new talent, but fame never warrants protection for young rappers, and <em>CRIPTAP</em><em>E</em> demonstrates that the young rapper still remains focused on survival.</p>
"The Boy With The Bars" – Skooly<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:5fmbCpYNVZpAGFQUKPybQ9" id="be740" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0cb5319b0b1b0cd82e02bc478624eb16" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>T.R.U. emcee Skooly has always had an ear for curating fierce melodic trap music. 2 Chainz loves him, and he's been featured alongside many A1 contemporaries like Young Thug and Lil Baby. Still, the question has remained whether Skooly's brand of melodic rap would stand on its own. Despite having <a href="https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/in-praise-of-skooly-who-changed-the-way-atlanta-rapped/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">influenced most of today's singer-rappers</a> at least somewhat, Skooly has kept to himself, mastering an impressive output of projects all while maintaining a low-key profile. But on <em>The Boy with Bars</em>, the ATL rapper's latest collection of syrupy trap ballads are infectious ear candy and find Skooly as open and transparent as ever. </p><p>The project offers a few moments of levity, but mostly the tape serves as an emotional testament for Skooly, who uses the project's expansive 15-tracks to warble words of wisdom ("4rmdawestsidewidluv6ix") and roll his eyes at the sleepers who haven't given him his flowers ("Thank Me Later.") His frustrations are warranted; he is responsible for a massive movement in Atlanta rap, and <em>The Boy with Bars</em> merely reaffirms what we already know: He's the most influential melodic rapper out of ATL.</p>
"Double O Baby" – Hotboii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df3488e5e925c689da153d4f1684d3af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_APihTzas7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A brooding new talent, Hotboii's glitzy swagger may have the appearance of youthful exuberance, but the South Florida emcee instead creates emotional rap music that often reflects on a childhood full of trial-by-fire experiences.<a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/hotboii-interview-the-break/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Incarcerated at a young age</a>, Hotboii's music is transparent and melancholic, revisiting traumatizing experiences with wisdom beyond his years. </p><p><em>Double O Baby</em>, the rapper's debut album and second effort of 2020, is made up of more of these somber melodic trap ballads. "Out of the Mud," a particular highlight that features recent XXL freshman Lil Mosey, reminisces on the stints that landed him in a youth correctional facility in the first place. Hotboii pines to escape his past, which has stuck to him like glue. </p><p>"Soon I'll be out of reach," he raps with a tone that is both cautiously optimistic and full of yearning. Hotboii knows he's on the path to greatness and just hopes for now to stay the course.</p>
"Zaystreet" – Young Scooter<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4SflERwxTOuSS2VqKEJizf" id="c4f86" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="988b65288853c0385df766ef58aba7be" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>For years, the Freebandz emcee Young Scooter has been one of Atlanta's most reliable street rappers. He's repeated time and time again that he makes "counting music" – music to count money to – and has fed the ATL underground with a reliable and consistent stream of street rap over the years. On <em>Zaystreet</em>, the emcee's collaborative tape with Zaytoven, Young Scooter still raps with his signature slow burn droll, but his bars carry more weight than before, even after more than a decade in the game. </p><p>Even though the project remains stacked with high-profile guest features (2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and Future obviously), Scooter isn't as bogged down by his superstar friends this time around. He rides through the sludgy instrumental on "24 hours," but his voice cracks with urgency on "Pressure" and takes off on a great melodic tangent on "Want More." But after all this time, some themes will never change" "A trap rapper, if it ain't 'bout money, I don't wanna rap," he chirps on "Black Migo."</p>
"1995" – 38 Spesh<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab4653645d99cff2c6e7a917f0db8482"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tQtso07bQh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Raised on Jay-Z and Nas's gritty street gospels, 38 Spesh uses sparse boom-bap instrumentals to spin intricate motivational wordplay. At just 16 minutes, 38 Spesh's latest release <em>1995</em> is a brief but captivating effort. The tough emcee wastes no time as he winds his way through the dark street experiences that have haunted him. </p><p>"Chalk Board" is rank with old-school east coast stylings, while tracks like "Past Tense" and "Round Table" toy with Griselda-esque loops and sludgy breakdowns. With co-signs from most of the Griselda team, 38 Spesh is a captivating underground voice ready to meet this moment.</p>
"Don't Play" – Anders<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6xWw24oa3FVpU4Q30quSBK" id="01158" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b9f4e7164b8f935f41129b024e0d65c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Canadian R&B crooner Anders has been slowly building up a reputation throughout his city as the country's next big popstar. With a brief discography to his name, Anders has relied on slick loosie singles to keep his momentum afloat, as fans collectively yearn for the singer to put forth a debut project. "Don't Play" doesn't necessarily signify that a project is on the way, but it's still a catchy new track that shows Ander's has a bonafide talent for curating bouncy contemporary R&B.</p>
- Slept On: Underground Acts You Need to Listen to Today - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases From TSU Surf, Teejay3k ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases That Deserve Your Attention - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Releases From NLE Choppa, G$ Lil Ronnie & More ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Famous Dex ... ›
- Slept On: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool ... ›
- Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Drakeo The Ruler ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases from UnoTheActivist, SahBabii, and More ... ›
Getting to Know Grogu: a Beginner's Guide to "Baby Yoda"
Everything you need to know about the true star of The Mandalorian
November 12, 2019 marked the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and with it, Baby Yoda's introduction to the world.
At the time, Star Wars fans were simply expecting a delightfully solid-looking new entry to the franchise. We had no idea that the show would birth a cultural phenomenon, uniting nerds and normies across the globe in unanimous adoration. That beautiful gift - that meme that keeps on meming - was none other than "the Child," aka "Baby Yoda."
For over a year the internet collectively obsessed over the little green creature while knowing close to nothing about the character. It wasn't until November 27, 2020 with the release of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" that the show finally revealed the Child's true name: Grogu.
At this rate it could be 2025 before we hear Grogu's first words or learn his favorite color. However, the show does find clever ways to tease details about the character's background and importance with each episode. And despite the showrunners' proclivity for secrecy, there is actually a lot of information with which we can at least speculate.
Popdust Presents: The Official Guide to Everything Known, or Theorized, About Grogu (Baby Yoda)
1. Grogu is 50 years old<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQ0MDIyNH0.jvnONiz_Vz6c7nLPFlFqndts3gjVcmadDm2J9CTIlyw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f85eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3b20e56f6e73c100ced777ef19cd00c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda 50 years old" />
Baby Yoda<p>Grogu was born in <a href="https://www.sideshow.com/blog/the-history-of-grogu-explained/#:~:text=Grogu%20was%20born%20in%20the,when%20Ahsoka%20was%20Anakin's%20padawan." target="_blank">41 BBY</a> (Before the Battle of Yavin), and <em>The Mandalorian </em>is set in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Oddly, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) was also born under mysterious circumstances in 41 BBY. While it's unclear if the show will make that connection between Grogu and Anakin explicit, their shared birth year is unlikely to be a coincidence. </p><p>Why does Grogu still look and behave like a baby if he is 50 years old? </p><p>Ahsoka Tano confirmed in Chapter 13 (Season 2, Episode 5) that Grogu belongs to the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoda" target="_blank">Yoda lived to be 900</a> years old before dying of old age. Therefore, we can infer that Grogu's species ages differently and much slower than humans. <em></em></p><p><em>Star Wars </em>creator, George Lucas, has always been very secretive about the history and origin of Yoda's species. Perhaps Lucas wanted to wait for something like <em>The Mandalorian </em>to serve as a grand reveal. <em></em></p>
2. Grogu has no known living family members<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzgyMDgxNX0.5aUyYPeYzWOfWH_N1T5Mq4i5uAij7n_Z9He6HJYsm6w/img.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=121%2C0%2C121%2C0&height=800" id="890e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e3e10fe7f9e270df88038dcb970c86f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Family" /><p> The only other beings from Grogu's species ever depicted in <em>Star Wars </em>canon are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (male) and Jedi Master Yaddle (female). Understandably, many fans theorize that Grogu is the offspring of Yoda and Yaddle. </p><p><em>The Mandalorian</em> has not yet confirmed nor denied that theory. However, it's worth considering that no <em>Star Wars </em>media has ever hinted at a relationship between Yoda and Yaddle. Furthermore, Jedi were forbidden from romantic attachments during the era when Yoda and Yaddle sat on the Jedi High Council. </p><p>Unfortunately for Grogu, even if Yoda and Yaddle are his parents, both are either confirmed or, <a href="https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Yaddle/Legends#cite_note-ST-2" target="_blank">in the case of Yaddle</a>, believed to be dead. </p><p><span></span>At this point, Din Djarin, aka "Mando" (the titular Mandalorian) is the closest thing Grogu has to family. Ahsoka Tano even confirmed to Din after reading Grogu's thoughts that Grogu considers him a father.</p>
3. Grogu is happy to eat almost anything<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE2OTY1N30.wb5Aubn2VnjLDg0QVoXGTC9mLbm2SG2VWgqeoNglhuI/img.png?width=980" id="73909" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e6e877a99c6f4de0d1f4337c072fe2d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda eating eggs" /><p>"Yoda's species is thought to be carnivorous, based on Yoda's sharp teeth and claws. And given Baby Yoda's instinctual appetite for frogs, this may be true. However, Jedi Master Yoda also is shown to sustain himself on roots and mushrooms, indicating his species is omnivorous." - <a href="https://screenrant.com/baby-yoda-star-wars-alien-secrets-canon/" target="_blank">ScreenRant.com</a><br><br>So far we've seen Grogu stuff whole frogs in his mouth, eat unfertilized eggs, and even unborn ice-spider babies. Occasionally Grogu will enjoy a normal bowl of soup with Din, but whenever unsupervised, he is liable to shove basically anything down his green gullet. </p><p>In Chapter 12 (Season 2, Episode 4), he steals a snack resembling blue macarons from another child and devours them throughout the episode (before puking them up at the end). <br><br></p>
4. Grogu was trained by Jedi masters on Coruscant<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDA2MTA0MX0.PmfrzyEOEKTXrYfJ_51E0VcZovfa14LEwZNS2MU4LPc/img.jpg?width=980" id="0471a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3aa4001b11790dcf010ea98869dc7a3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Jedi Training" /><p>One of the most intriguing pieces of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-ep-5-2649057390.html" target="_blank">Grogu's history revealed to us by Ahsoka</a> was that Grogu spent his life being trained by "many Jedi masters" on Coruscant before the Empire rose to power. </p><p>It's unlikely Grogu has ever wielded a light saber, but he has shown off several powerful Force abilities throughout the series. According to <a href="https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Grogu" target="_blank">Disney.Fandom.com</a> these abilities include:</p><ul><li><strong>Telekinesis</strong>: "The Child" utilized this ability for combat purposes. He is able to lift a beast to prevent it from killing the Mandalorian, although the sheer amount of effort required to do this caused the Child to faint and not wake up for several days.</li><li><strong>Force Choke</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Choke to constrict the organs of living organisms in order to suffocate or strangle them, which he could use to either incapacitate or kill. He used this ability to choke Cara Dune because he believed she was harming the Mandalorian, not realizing they were having a friendly arm wrestling match. After the Empire kidnaps him late in the second season, he uses this ability to torture a pair of stormtroopers who attempt to apprehend him in his prison cell.</li><li><strong>Force Grip</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Grip to lift his opponents off the ground and into the air, sometimes by the neck, to immobilize them. He lifts a beast in order to save the Mandalorian.</li><li><strong>Force Barrier</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Barrier to create a barrier or wall of Force energy in front of or surrounding himself or his allies. He is able to create one to save his companions by creating one to hold back a stream of fire coming from an incinerator stormtrooper.</li><li><strong>Force Healing</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Heal to heal other sensitive beings. He used this ability to heal Greef Karga.</li></ul><div>What's odd about Ahsoka's history lesson is that it doesn't seem she ever met Grogu before, despite both of them having trained at the Jedi temple on Coruscant approximately around the same time. Also unclear is how Grogu survived "order 66," in which most Jedi in the galaxy were killed. </div><p>Perhaps the Jedi kept Grogu hidden away because of his high "M-count" (Midi-chlorians) and fragile body. Or maybe Grogu was the secret love child of Yoda and Yaddle, hidden to prevent another high profile Jedi Council sex scandal. <br></p>
5. Grogu really likes round objects<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDAxNzY5MX0.BsDk_0vOkPnBxuZ4lnHpgLqWjGTVpQwZC__6wOXAL1k/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ff3b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c93666048b0967209e8aa2b33501c9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Death Star" /><p>From the first time Grogu sat in the cockpit of Din's Razor Crest ship, he has had an odd fascination with a spherical knob on one of the ships control levers. In Season 1 it seemed he just reaches for the knob to put it in his mouth like any baby would. But in Season 2, Grogu's obsession increases, with him using the Force to draw the knob towards him telekinetically whenever he has the chance. </p><p><strong>Erik Voss</strong> of New Rockstars <a href="https://youtu.be/bLA8-zx5Epo?t=58" target="_blank">recently pointed out that the knob looks an awful lot like a tiny Death Star</a>. Perhaps Grogu was taken to the Death Star at some point in his life and wants to go back. Maybe he even considered it home at one point. </p><p>Beyond just knobs, Grogu has also shown a peculiar affinity for other spherical shapes like eggs. Many viewers pointed out that Grogu's interest in Frog Lady's eggs (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-2648654125.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 2</a>) seemed to run much deeper than just hunger. Whenever Grogu spotted the eggs, a whimsical musical score was cued and Grogu's facial expressions resembled wonder and maybe even familiarity. </p><p>Later, in Chapter 14 (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-s2-e6-review-spoilers-2649186141.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 6</a>), Din places Grogu on a round "seeing stone" atop an ancient Jedi ruin on Tython. Before long, the large round stone creates a beam of energy around Grogu as he falls into a deep meditation. It seems possible that spheres and circles are important or even sacred geometry in the Jedi order. As Erik Voss also keenly observed, the Jedi High Council always sat in circle formation in a round room above the temple on Coruscant. </p><p>Oh, and that floating bassinet he chills in is shaped like an egg. </p>
6. Grogu may be struggling with the dark side of the force<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTM0NC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQ5ODMzNX0.GdA1YnN7utT8fYKbnxV6VdXrqj5dsWYYUecomrzeUBY/img.gif?width=980" id="36628" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da5995d877b4dd5b87bf2bb156843bbb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Dark Side" /><p>After being kidnapped by Moff Gideon at the end of Chapter 14, we see Grogu basically torture Stormtroopers with the Force in his holding cell. Jedi are supposed to be peacekeepers that may use the Force in self defense, but never to inflict harm. Even after Grogu has incapacitated the troopers by flinging them around the room, he beings to Force-choke them, seemingly out of spite. The music playing during that sequence is definitely more meant to convey tragedy and fear, and as we know, fear leads to the dark side. </p><p>One could write this moment off as one-time moment of weakness for poor Grogu if it wasn't for the several other times in the series where he seemed to use dark side Force moves. For example, in Chapter 7 (Season 1, Episode 7) when <a href="https://www.popdust.com/baby-yoda-choked-a-bitch-2641639663.html" target="_blank">Grogu Force-choked Cara Dune</a> because he saw her armwrestling with Din. </p><p>The show also offers some other hints that Grogu might be heading down a dark path. When Ahsoka meets Grogu, she tells Din that she can only see the early years of his life on Coruscant before the memories "go dark." Later in that same episode, Ahsoka warns Din that Grogu's attachment to him could lead him to do terrible things (like Anakin's attachment to his mother), and that she cannot train him because of that. "Best to let his abilities fade," she warns. </p><p>Finally, when Moff Gideon confronts Grogu in Chapter 14, he speaks to Grogu as if they have spent time together before. Gideon remarks that Grogu has gotten better at using the Force, but knows that it makes him very sleepy. He then extends his dark saber, which Grogu reaches for as if he recognizes it, before Gideon tells him he isn't old enough yet. </p><p>Is it possible Grogu was taken from the Jedi during "order 66" to be trained by the Empire? Could Gideon or even Palpatine or Vader have once been Grogu's master, during that "dark" period in Grogu's memory? </p>
- #MayThe4thBeWithYou: "Baby Yoda" is the Cutest Creature in ... ›
- Baby Yoda Is Male and Other Facts from "The Mandalorian" - Popdust ›
What We Know About Taylor Swift’s “evermore”
We have a name, a tracklist, and big hopes...
Taylor Swift is back in a big way, announcing her ninth studio album, evermore, on social media only months after the release of folklore.
In July, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, folklore. The album was written during the first half of quarantine alongside the National's Aaron Dessner and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album was a feat of storytelling that felt like a hazy-half dream, a stripped down return to her roots, and her best album yet.
Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves, And Mark Ronson Team Up For “Easy” Music Video
Giving "Gone Girl" energy
Just weeks ago, indie lovers were treated to a video of Phoebe Bridgers's "Savior Complex" directed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People's Paul Mescal.
The stacked Phoebe x Phoebe x Paul lineup produced a gorgeous video to a gorgeous song, all while making fans hope for more joint endeavours — especially given Phoebe Bridgers's proven love for trios and collaboration projects.
Now, pop fans have a trio of their own.
Troye Sivan just released a Mark Ronson remix of his song "Easy" alongside a video that co-stars Kacey Musgraves. An earlier version of the song appeared on Sivan's August EP, In A Dream.
- Kacey Musgraves Reminds Us Christmas Doesn't Have to Suck ... ›
- Kacey Musgraves Reminds Us Christmas Doesn't Have to Suck ... ›